Four Boyceville seniors named Dunn-St. Croix and WIAA scholar athletes

The Boyceville School District is proud to announce that four student athletes have been named 2023 scholar athletes.

Sebastian “Bash” Nielson and Haylie Rasmussen have been chosen as Boyceville’s Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete representatives while Jack Phillips and Cambrie Reisimer were named as Boyceville’s WIAA Scholar Athletes.

“These four student athletes have spent the last four years representing Boyceville with their leadership skills and their hardwork and dedication to their sports,” stated Brian Roemhild, Boyceville Athletic Director.

Each member school district within the Dunn-St. Croix Conference is invited to nominate one boy and one girl for scholar athlete honors. Criteria for selection include grade point, number of varsity letters earned during the high school career, individual awards, and participation in lead-up competition to the State Tournament.

Nielson and Rasmussen received recognition at the conference level and were honored as Boyceville’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference Scholar Athletes at the 8th annual Dunn-St. Croix Conference Scholar-Athlete banquet which was held at the UW-Stout Ballroom on Wednesday, April 12th.

This program was begun by the athletic directors of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference in order to honor athletes in each school for their academic as well as their athletic success.

The banquet’s keynote speaker was former Colfax athlete and graduate Sarah McMahon and all eighteen student athletes were formally recognized.

Each nominee must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale). Grade point should include all classwork completed in the student’s 9th, 10th, and 11th grade school years as well as the first semester of the student’s senior year.

Thirty-two, eight from each division, four boys and four girls, Scholar-Athlete Award winners will be selected based on an extensive review of the nomination form. That review includes scoring based on several carefully considered criteria.

Point system criteria are base on: 1. Four (4) points will be awarded for each varsity letter earned, through athletic participation, in a WIAA-sanctioned sport, in Grades 9, 10, and 11, as well as letters earned in the fall and winter sports of Grade 12. The maximum total for points earned through athletic participation is 32.2. One (1) point will be awarded for lead up play to the state tournament. In sports where there are no regionals, two points are awarded for sectional championships. Conference, regional, sectional, or state championships won by a team on which the nominee played and earned a varsity letter.

The top two candidates with a GPA of 4.0 will be identified as statewide Scholar Athletes in each division. The next two candidates from the remaining 4.0 GPA nominees and those identified by the WADA representative are also selected as statewide recipients.