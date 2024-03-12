D-SC wrestlers earn 2023-24 all-conference honors
Thirteen wrestlers from Glenwood City and three from Boyceville earned all-conference honors this season. Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser, who won the WIAA Division 3 126-pound state championship, was named wrestler of the year.
All-conference designation is determined by the wrestler’s final placement in their resepctive weight class. The Dunn-St. Croix’ top finisher in each weight earns first-team honors while the conference’s second highest finisher is awarded second-team designation.
2023-24 D-SC WRESTLING FIRST TEAM
106 Preston Arvey GC
107(F) Savannah Millermon GC
113 Landon Obermueller GC
120 Logan McVeigh GC
126 Wyatt Unser GC
132 Brock Wood GC
138 Sam Schmitt SV/E
144 Andrew Blaser GC
150 Mitchell McGee GC
157 Doost Kaker SV/E
165 Will Standaert GC
165(F) Maxy Tiegs M/E-S
175 Ethan Odegard M/E-S
190 Alex Coffey M/E-S
215 Zach Hellendrung BV
285 Blake Fayerweather GC
SECOND TEAM
113 Rony Ramos BV
138 Zeb Holden GC
144 Joey Baker D/A
165 Zach Kersten BV
190 Conner Gross GC
215 Jackson Logghe GC
285 Blaine Severson M/E-S
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
126 Wyatt Unser GC