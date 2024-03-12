D-SC wrestlers earn 2023-24 all-conference honors

Thirteen wrestlers from Glenwood City and three from Boyceville earned all-conference honors this season. Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser, who won the WIAA Division 3 126-pound state championship, was named wrestler of the year.

All-conference designation is determined by the wrestler’s final placement in their resepctive weight class. The Dunn-St. Croix’ top finisher in each weight earns first-team honors while the conference’s second highest finisher is awarded second-team designation.

2023-24 D-SC WRESTLING FIRST TEAM

106 Preston Arvey GC

107(F) Savannah Millermon GC

113 Landon Obermueller GC

120 Logan McVeigh GC

126 Wyatt Unser GC

132 Brock Wood GC

138 Sam Schmitt SV/E

144 Andrew Blaser GC

150 Mitchell McGee GC

157 Doost Kaker SV/E

165 Will Standaert GC

165(F) Maxy Tiegs M/E-S

175 Ethan Odegard M/E-S

190 Alex Coffey M/E-S

215 Zach Hellendrung BV

285 Blake Fayerweather GC

SECOND TEAM

113 Rony Ramos BV

138 Zeb Holden GC

144 Joey Baker D/A

165 Zach Kersten BV

190 Conner Gross GC

215 Jackson Logghe GC

285 Blaine Severson M/E-S

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

126 Wyatt Unser GC