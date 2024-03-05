Roemhild named Optimist Youth of the Month

Boyceville High School senior Braden Roemhild was selected as the Menomonie Optimist Club’s February Youth of the Month. The Optimists have been honoring outstanding Dunn County youth for over 35 years. Braden is the son of Corrie and Brian Roemhild, of Boyceville.

Braden has been an outstanding student, athlete and citizen at Boyceville High School. He has been a member of the Student Council all four years, was class president for three of those years, has been a member of the National Honor Society, Quizbowl and Spanish Club. Braden has excelled athletically for the Bulldogs, as a four-year letter-winner on the football team, garnering All Conference recognition his sophomore, junior and senior years, and team captain as both junior and senior, and was Academic All-State this year. He also gained All Conference recognition for his baseball success, and has been captain of that team for three years. Braden lettered in basketball each year. Braden serves his school and community, helping with United Way projects, the National Honor Society Christmas set-up, and serving as a volunteer official for youth football and baseball, and at youth basketball camps. Braden plans to attend either UW-River Falls or UW-Eau Claire to prepare for a career in secondary education.

The Menomonie Optimist Club serves the youth of Dunn County through the Youth of the Month honor program, provides a dictionary to every third grader in the county, has been doing work projects with youth at Hoffman Hills for over 30 years, and stages the Menomin Meander, a family-friendly and free bike ride each August.