BHS finishes as 3rd place team at tough west regional

MENOMONIE – The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament at Menomonie High School on February 24th and finished as the third place team at the challenging regional tournament. Boyceville earned eight regional championships and eight regional runner-ups. Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

•Air Trajectory – Seniors Parker Coombs and Zach Kersten

•Experimental Design, Seniors Peter Wheeldon, Becca Wyss, and Coombs

•Flight – Wyss and Kersten

•Horticulture – Juniors Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson

•Scrambler – Coombs and Wheeldon

•Towers – Coombs and Fetzer

•Wind Power – Wheeldon and Coombs

•Horticulture – Senior Hannah Dunn (JV)

•Scrambler – Sophomores William Engel and Jon Madison (JV)

Silver medals were earned by the following:

•Detector Building – Coombs and Wyss

•Ecology – Sophomores Karen Schaff and Johanna Antinucci

•Forensics – Fetzer and Olson

•Write It, Do It – Fetzer and Olson

•Air Trajectory – Engel and sophomore Chelsi Holden (JV)

•Experimental Design – Sophomore Zoey Hellendrung, Holden, and Engel (JV)

•Flight – Engel and Madison (JV)

•Towers – Dunn and senior Cora Leslie (JV)

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

•Fossils – Senior Kylie Luedtke and Antinucci

•Geocaching – Wheeldon and Schaff

•Geologic Mapping – Sophomores Anna Hafermann and Loralie West

•Optics – West and Wyss

•Horticulture – Freshmen Isabelle Konsti and Sawyer Garbe (JV)

•Scrambler – Senior Treylin Thorson (JV)

•Wind Power – Thorson (JV)

•Flight – Freshmen Devon Lee and Myles Keck (JV)

•Towers – Lee and Keck (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

•Astronomy – Junior Pedro Fernandez and Hafermann

•Chemistry Lab – Luedtke and Fernandez

•Codebusters – Wheeldon, Wyss, and Kersten

•Disease Detectives – Wyss and Luedtke

•Towers – Holden and Hellendrung (JV)

“Our high school students had an outstanding day” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students have been working really hard and our JV kids knew they had to earn several medals to earn a spot in the state tournament, and they came through with among the most medals we have ever earned at regionals. I was also really proud of Parker Coombs, who has worked so hard for so many years – he had the best day at regionals a Boyceville student has ever had – five regional championships and one runner-up.”

Boyceville High School’s varsity team and first JV team have likely qualified for the state tournament, joining the middle school varsity team and JV teams, though official state qualifying teams will be announced later this week.. The state tournament is Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Tony Pelikan.

Final Results of the Boyceville High School Regional Tournament

(varsity teams only ranked)

Rank School Score

1 Menomonie 42

2 Hudson 43

3 Boyceville 63

4 New Richmond 107

5 Shell Lake 129

6 Baldwin-Woodville 135

7 Unity 141

8 Colfax 176

9 Elmwood 177

10 Elk Mound 231

11 Eleva-Strum 263

12 Chippewa Falls 299