Bulldogs boys run past Hilltoppers, earn season sweep for second straight year

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE – Much like their first matchup of the season, both the Glenwood City and Boyceville boys’ basketball teams sit in a familiar position. Locked in a three-way tie between themselves and Colfax, the winner will have a leg up on locking in fourth place in the conference standings.

Unlike the first matchup where Boyceville rallied in the second half to secure a one-point victory, the Bulldogs controlled the tempo early and rolled to a 22-point win Tuesday, February 13 in front of their home crowd by the score of 61-39.

The Bulldogs powered themselves to victory in large part due to the statistical advantages they held over the Hilltoppers. Boyceville (11-10, 6-6) shot 42 percent from the field, including 6-for-18 on three pointers, while Glenwood City (9-10, 4-8) was around 30 percent from the field and missed all 18 of their shots from beyond the arc. Boyceville also held a 44-28 advantage on rebounds.

The game started on a positive note for Glenwood City. Brett Peterson got the scoring started on a transition basket at 16:30. Moments later Brody Olson followed that up with a floating jumper to pull ahead 4-0. Esdyn Swenby then hit 1-of-2 free throws to put the Hilltoppers up 5-0 only four minutes into the game.

However, the Bulldogs quickly fought back. A close-range jumper by Devin Halama got the Bulldogs on the board. Nick Olson followed up with a 15-foot jumper and a three pointer from the top of the key to cap a 7-0 run and give the Bulldogs their first lead.

Brody Riba hit on 1-of-2 free throws and converted a fast-break layup to give Glenwood City the lead back at 8-7 halfway through the first half.

However, Carson Roemhild gave his team the lead back for good on the next possession. The guard drained a three pointer from the top of the key to put Boyceville up 10-8 and triggered a 7-0 run.

Brody Riba stopped the run with a traditional three-point play, however the Bulldog offense wouldn’t be stopped. Braden Roemhild hit from behind the arc to start another 7-0 run ending with the Bulldogs up 21-11.

Back-to-back baskets by Tyler Harrington and Morgen Eggert pulled the Toppers to within six points, but Boyceville, in particular Grant Kaiser, closed out the final 3:30 of the first half on the 5-0 run. The senior center put in two field goals and converted a single free throw to take his team into intermission up 26-15.

The Bulldogs begun the second half much like they finished the first, this time a 9-2 run to jump ahead 35-17. Halama was the catalyst of this run as he scored seven of the Bulldogs’ nine points in the first 3:40 of the half.

Boyceville’s offense went cold over next 9:00 minutes as the Hilltoppers trimmed the lead to 11 on a Eggert basket and foul. The converted free throw set the score at 42-31 with less than 5:00 left in the game.

Much like the Bulldogs had done all night, they put the game out of reach with a 19-4 run. The run was highlighted by a couple of three pointers, one each by Own Rydel and Halama.

A couple late baskets by the Hilltoppers trimmed the Bulldog lead, but Boyceville held on for the 22-point win at 61-39.

Riba paced the Hilltoppers with ten point on 4-for-7 shooting on the night. Olson was close behind with seven.

Halama and Olson shared scoring glory for the Bulldogs, each dumping in 17 on the night. The duo combined for 11-for-20 from the field, including 4-for-6 from three point range. Halama also pulled down 14 rebounds night.

Kaiser also nearly had a double-double, with nine points and ten rebounds.

The Hilltoppers close out the regular season hosting Luck (5-18) on February 19 and travel to Elk Mound (18-4, 11-2) on February 22.

Glenwood City drew the #10 seed in the WIAA Division 5 tournament and will travel to Siren next Tuesday, February 27.

The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season traveling to conference leader Durand-Arkansaw on February 22.

With at least a tie for fourth place in conference locked in, the Bulldogs earned a #11 seed in the WIAA Division 4 tournament and a trip to Chippewa Falls to take on McDonnell February 27.

Glenwood City bounce back, vanquish Vikings in second half

Following a disappointing loss to rival Boyceville, the Hilltopper boys’ basketball team bounced back with an impressive 76 point outburst to beat visiting Colfax by 32 points in their February 16 matchup.

The 76-44 Hilltopper win exacts some revenge on Colfax from a 65-50 loss earlier in the season. The 76 points is the most for the Hilltoppers in conference action this year, and the most since putting up 90 against Prairie Farm on January 2.

While the Hilltoppers connected on only a pair of three pointers, one each by Tyler Harrington and Brody Olson, they were 16-for-20 from the free-throw line and made 27, two-point field goals. Four players notched double figure on the night.

The Hilltoppers opened the game hitting on 8-of-10 free throws in the opening frame to jump out to a 32-27 advantage at intermission. Olson’s ten first half points paced his team.

Both teams started slow in the second half. After Colfax’s Elijah Entzminger opened the scoring the Hilltoppers responded with a 14-0 run to jump out to the 46-29 lead midway through the second period.

Other than Entzminger, who tied Olson with a game high 21 points, the Hilltoppers locked down all other Vikings with no other Colfax player close to hitting double figures.

Up 17 points the Hilltoppers continued to use their inside game to extend the lead. Olson and Harrington each had 11 second-half points as Glenwood City continued to expand their advantage and cruised to the 76-44 win.

Olson paced the Hilltoppers with 21 points on the night. Harrington had 15, while Morgen Eggert and Brody Riba contributed 14 and 12, respectively.

Boyceville falls to Clear Lake

Coming off a decisive win against Glenwood City, the Boyceville boys’ basketball team was looking to extend its winning streak to three games when they hosted Clear Lake on February 15.

Even though the Bulldogs managed to put up 55 points, they had a let down on the defensive end as the Warriors shot 44 percent from beyond the three point line. Clear Lake (10-12) also converted on twice as many free throws, 12 to six, and had 11 steals to secure the 67-55 win.

Warriors Will Bantner and Caleb Arcand were 13-for-22 from the field and combined for 37 of Clear Lake’s 67 points.

While Boyceville (11-11) shot 32 percent from the three- point range, including Nick Olson going 4-for-8, they were not as consistent as the previous game against Glenwood City and could not keep pace with the visiting Warriors.

The Bulldogs opened the first period converting on eight field goals, three from deep range, to keep them within striking distance of Clear Lake. The Warriors managed to convert on five three pointers to open a 32-26 advantage at halftime.

The Bulldogs managed to drain an additional five treys in the second half, including three from Olson, to post 29 points after intermission.

Unfortunately, the Warriors posted 35 second half points to hold on for the 67-55 win.

Devin Halama posted a double-double for the second straight game scoring 17 points to accompany his 12 rebounds. Nick Olson had 16 points, including four three pointers. Owen Rydel was the only other Bulldog in double digits with 11.

Bulldogs beat Buffaloes

For the third time in three games, Devin Halama registered a double-double. The first resulted in a convincing win over Glenwood City. The second resulted in a disappointing loss to Clear Lake. The third time proved to be another charm.

The 14 points and 13 rebounds help the Bulldogs bounce back from a loss to beat conference bottom dweller Mondovi on February 16 by a score of 70-59.

Eleven of Halama’s 14 points came in the first half as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 31-17 advantage at intermission. Landon Clark and Austin Remington were the only thing keeping the Buffaloes in the game as no other Mondovi player registered a basket in the first 18:00.

While the Buffaloes more than doubled their offensive output in the second half, putting up 42 after intermission, they couldn’t contain a consistent Bulldog squad.

Carson Roemhild had 14 second-half points, including a three pointer and converting on 7-of-8 from the free throw line. As a team, Boyceville converted on 22-of-27 free throws in the second half to blunt any Warrior comeback.

The solid shooting allowed Boyceville to salt the game away and hold on for the 70-59 win.

As a team the Bulldogs were an impressive 31-for-37 from the free throw line. Carson Roemhild paced the way draining 9-of-10 and leading the team with 19 points. Halama’s 14 points placed him two ahead of Nick Olson’s 12 on the night.