Boyceville Middle School Wins Regional Team Championship
BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament at home this past weekend, winning the regional tournament team championship for the first time since 2020. Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Air Trajectory – ninth grader Kade Phillips and seventh grader Easton Lange
Ecology – ninth graders Brady Rasmussen and Eleanor Farrell
Experimental Design – ninth grader Ava Dormanen, Rasmussen, and Farrell
Fast Facts – Rasmussen and Phillips
Flight – seventh grader Clayton Score and Lange
Forestry – eighth graders Walter Schaff and Eli Weber
Geocaching – Score and Lange
Horticulture – Dormanen and ninth grader Emily Jackson
Road Scholar – Rasmussen and Farrell
Robo Cross – Phillips and Score
Roller Coaster – Lange and Score
Towers – eighth grader Isabelle Feeney and Score
Wheeled Vehicle – Lange and Phillips
Wind Power – Schaff and Weber
Robo Cross – sixth graders Logan Monfort and Aiden Feeney (JV)
Silver medals were earned by the following:
Can’t Judge a Powder – Jackson and Dormanen
Crime Busters – Jackson and Dormanen
Dynamic Planet – seventh grader Sara Hafermann and Farrell
Mystery Architecture – Weber and Schaff
Optics – Weber and Schaff
Towers – seventh graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl (JV)
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Picture This – Dormanen, Farrell, and Jackson
Reach for the Stars – Rasmussen and Hafermann
Flight – seventh graders Eli Cassellius and Robert Swenby (JV)
Horticulture – Humpal and Boesl (JV)
Towers – seventh graders JB Mittlestadt and Chris Madison (JV)
Robo Cross – sixth graders Elizabeth Tegart and Samantha Bauer (JV)
Wind Power – Montfort and Bauer (JV)
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Codebusters – Score, Lange, and Isabelle Feeney
Flight – Humpal and Boesl (JV)
Mystery Architecture – Humpal and Boesl (JV)
Wheeled Vehicle – Cassellius & Swenby (JV)
“I am really proud of all of our middle school students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “We have a really challenging regional tournament, and it was really exciting to be the tournament team champion again. It was exciting seeing all of the hard work our students have been putting forth rewarded so well at the regional tournament. Our students work so well together and I am so proud to be able to coach this outstanding group of students. It will be exciting to continue to prepare for the state tournament in April.”
Boyceville High School will next be in action at the regional tournament at Menomonie High School on Saturday February 24th. The state tournament is Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, 2024 at UW-Stevens Point. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Tony Pelikan.
Final Results of the Boyceville Middle School Regional Tournament
(varsity teams only ranked)
Rank School Score
1 Boyceville 40
2 Menomonie 50
3 Hudson 87
4 Sparta Innovations STEM 97
5 Eau Claire South 113
6 Unity 127
7 Medford 157
8 Elmwood 183
9 New Richmond 199
10 Westfield 203
11 Stanley-Boyd 260
12 Cadott 265
13 Tomah 293
14 Chippewa Falls McDonell 295