Boyceville Middle School Wins Regional Team Championship

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament at home this past weekend, winning the regional tournament team championship for the first time since 2020. Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Air Trajectory – ninth grader Kade Phillips and seventh grader Easton Lange

Ecology – ninth graders Brady Rasmussen and Eleanor Farrell

Experimental Design – ninth grader Ava Dormanen, Rasmussen, and Farrell

Fast Facts – Rasmussen and Phillips

Flight – seventh grader Clayton Score and Lange

Forestry – eighth graders Walter Schaff and Eli Weber

Geocaching – Score and Lange

Horticulture – Dormanen and ninth grader Emily Jackson

Road Scholar – Rasmussen and Farrell

Robo Cross – Phillips and Score

Roller Coaster – Lange and Score

Towers – eighth grader Isabelle Feeney and Score

Wheeled Vehicle – Lange and Phillips

Wind Power – Schaff and Weber

Robo Cross – sixth graders Logan Monfort and Aiden Feeney (JV)

Silver medals were earned by the following:

Can’t Judge a Powder – Jackson and Dormanen

Crime Busters – Jackson and Dormanen

Dynamic Planet – seventh grader Sara Hafermann and Farrell

Mystery Architecture – Weber and Schaff

Optics – Weber and Schaff

Towers – seventh graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl (JV)

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Picture This – Dormanen, Farrell, and Jackson

Reach for the Stars – Rasmussen and Hafermann

Flight – seventh graders Eli Cassellius and Robert Swenby (JV)

Horticulture – Humpal and Boesl (JV)

Towers – seventh graders JB Mittlestadt and Chris Madison (JV)

Robo Cross – sixth graders Elizabeth Tegart and Samantha Bauer (JV)

Wind Power – Montfort and Bauer (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Codebusters – Score, Lange, and Isabelle Feeney

Flight – Humpal and Boesl (JV)

Mystery Architecture – Humpal and Boesl (JV)

Wheeled Vehicle – Cassellius & Swenby (JV)

“I am really proud of all of our middle school students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “We have a really challenging regional tournament, and it was really exciting to be the tournament team champion again. It was exciting seeing all of the hard work our students have been putting forth rewarded so well at the regional tournament. Our students work so well together and I am so proud to be able to coach this outstanding group of students. It will be exciting to continue to prepare for the state tournament in April.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action at the regional tournament at Menomonie High School on Saturday February 24th. The state tournament is Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, 2024 at UW-Stevens Point. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Tony Pelikan.

Final Results of the Boyceville Middle School Regional Tournament

(varsity teams only ranked)

Rank School Score

1 Boyceville 40

2 Menomonie 50

3 Hudson 87

4 Sparta Innovations STEM 97

5 Eau Claire South 113

6 Unity 127

7 Medford 157

8 Elmwood 183

9 New Richmond 199

10 Westfield 203

11 Stanley-Boyd 260

12 Cadott 265

13 Tomah 293

14 Chippewa Falls McDonell 295