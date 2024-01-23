BHS Science Olympiad wins small school division at UW-RF

RIVER FALLS — The Boyceville Science Olympiad attended the UW-River Falls Invitational in-person this past weekend, winning the small school division and placing eighth overall out of 62 teams. Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Horticulture – Juniors Emily Fetzer & Delaney Olson

Scrambler – Seniors Peter Wheeldon & Parker Coombs

Towers – Coombs & Fetzer

Wind Power – Wheeldon & Coombs

Flight – Sophomores Jon Madison & William Engel

Forestry – Juniors Tayler Drinkman & Mackenzie Nelson

Write It, Do It – Seniors Hannah Dunn & Cora Leslie

Experimental Design – Wheeldon, Coombs, and senior Becca Wyss

Air Trajectory – Engel & sophomore Chelsi Holden

Silver medals were earned by the following:

Astronomy – Junior Pedro Fernandez & sophomore Anna Hafermann

Geocaching – Wheeldon & sophomore Karen Schaff

Scrambler – Engel & Madison

Horticulture – Dunn

Towers – Dunn & Leslie

Wind Power – Senior Treylin Thorson

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Air Trajectory – Senior Zach Kersten & Coombs

Precision Medicine – Schaff and senior Kylie Luedtke

Robot Tour – Kersten & Wheeldon

Mystery Architecture – Madison & Engel

Towers – Holden & Engel

Flight – Dunn & Leslie

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Detector Building – Wyss & Coombs

Flight – Wyss & Kersten

Wind Power – Holden & Engel

Scrambler – Thorson

Mystery Architecture – Sophomores Cash Nielson & Aiden Brown

“Our team did an outstanding job at UW-River Falls” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students have been working really hard and this was one of the most competitive invitational tournaments in the midwest. This was a great experience for all of our students and it was fun to experience success on the UWRF campus.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action at the Solon (OH) Invitational and will be joined by the middle school team at this national-level invitational on February 3. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Tony Pelikan.

Final Results of the UW-River Falls High

School Science Olympiad Invitational

High School Results

Rank School Division Score

1 Rochester Mayo (MN) Large 146

2 Menomonie Large 154

3 Eagan (MN) Large 205

4 Hudson Large 216

5 Eden Prairie (MN) Large 243

6 Wayzata (MN) Large 256

7 Mounds View (MN) Large 309

8 Boyceville Small 314

9 Mounds View (MN) JV Large 317

10 East Ridge (MN) Large 330

11 Lakeville North (MN) Large 356

12 Eagan (MN) JV Large 366

13 Belleville Small 376

14 Woodbury (MN) Large 392

15 Bismarck (ND) Small 395

16 Lakeville South (MN) Large 418

17 Medford Small 436

18 Delano (MN) Small 438

19 New Richmond Small 458

20 Legacy (ND) Small 460

21 St. Paul Academy (MN) Small 482

22 Wayzata (MN) JV Large 507

23 Hudson JV Large 509

24 Eagan (MN) JV-2 Large 537

25 Bloomington Kennedy (MN) Large 547

26 Eden Prairie (MN) JV Large 558

27 Menomonie JV Large 559

28 Shell Lake Small 577

29 New Richmond JV Small 613

30 Hudson JV-2 Large 614

31 Wayzata (MN) JV-2 Large 617

32 Baldwin-Woodville Small 652

33 Boyceville JV Small 664

34 Delano (MN) JV Small 667

35 Orono (MN) Small 684

36 Denmark Small 708

37 Unity Small 770

38 Boyceville JV-2 Small 810

39 Menomonie JV-2 Large 810

40 Eden Prairie (MN) JV-2 Large 816

41 Rochester Century Small 823

42 Shell Lake JV Small 850

43 Bloomington Jefferson (MN) Large 875

44 Bloomington Jefferson JV Large 917

45 East Ridge (MN) JV Large 937

46 Woodbury (MN) JV Large 979

47 Lakeville North (MN) JV Large 991

48 Elmwood Small 1028

49 Rochester Mayo (MN) JV Large 1030

50 Rochester Mayo (MN) JV-2 Large 1045

51 Rochester John Marshall Small 1048

52 Spring Lake Park (MN) Large 1050

53 STMA (MN) Small 1087

54 Baldwin-Woodville JV Small 1145

55 Elk Mound Small 1146

56 Elk Mound JV Small 1198

57 Boyceville JV-3 Small 1208

58 Waseca (MN) Small 1280

59 Medford JV Small 1405

60 Chippewa Falls Small 1449

61 Lakeville South (MN) JV Large 1449

62 Waseca (MN) JV Small 1449