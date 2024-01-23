BHS Science Olympiad wins small school division at UW-RF
RIVER FALLS — The Boyceville Science Olympiad attended the UW-River Falls Invitational in-person this past weekend, winning the small school division and placing eighth overall out of 62 teams. Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Horticulture – Juniors Emily Fetzer & Delaney Olson
Scrambler – Seniors Peter Wheeldon & Parker Coombs
Towers – Coombs & Fetzer
Wind Power – Wheeldon & Coombs
Flight – Sophomores Jon Madison & William Engel
Forestry – Juniors Tayler Drinkman & Mackenzie Nelson
Write It, Do It – Seniors Hannah Dunn & Cora Leslie
Experimental Design – Wheeldon, Coombs, and senior Becca Wyss
Air Trajectory – Engel & sophomore Chelsi Holden
Silver medals were earned by the following:
Astronomy – Junior Pedro Fernandez & sophomore Anna Hafermann
Geocaching – Wheeldon & sophomore Karen Schaff
Scrambler – Engel & Madison
Horticulture – Dunn
Towers – Dunn & Leslie
Wind Power – Senior Treylin Thorson
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Air Trajectory – Senior Zach Kersten & Coombs
Precision Medicine – Schaff and senior Kylie Luedtke
Robot Tour – Kersten & Wheeldon
Mystery Architecture – Madison & Engel
Towers – Holden & Engel
Flight – Dunn & Leslie
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Detector Building – Wyss & Coombs
Flight – Wyss & Kersten
Wind Power – Holden & Engel
Scrambler – Thorson
Mystery Architecture – Sophomores Cash Nielson & Aiden Brown
“Our team did an outstanding job at UW-River Falls” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students have been working really hard and this was one of the most competitive invitational tournaments in the midwest. This was a great experience for all of our students and it was fun to experience success on the UWRF campus.”
Boyceville High School will next be in action at the Solon (OH) Invitational and will be joined by the middle school team at this national-level invitational on February 3. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Tony Pelikan.
Final Results of the UW-River Falls High
School Science Olympiad Invitational
High School Results
Rank School Division Score
1 Rochester Mayo (MN) Large 146
2 Menomonie Large 154
3 Eagan (MN) Large 205
4 Hudson Large 216
5 Eden Prairie (MN) Large 243
6 Wayzata (MN) Large 256
7 Mounds View (MN) Large 309
8 Boyceville Small 314
9 Mounds View (MN) JV Large 317
10 East Ridge (MN) Large 330
11 Lakeville North (MN) Large 356
12 Eagan (MN) JV Large 366
13 Belleville Small 376
14 Woodbury (MN) Large 392
15 Bismarck (ND) Small 395
16 Lakeville South (MN) Large 418
17 Medford Small 436
18 Delano (MN) Small 438
19 New Richmond Small 458
20 Legacy (ND) Small 460
21 St. Paul Academy (MN) Small 482
22 Wayzata (MN) JV Large 507
23 Hudson JV Large 509
24 Eagan (MN) JV-2 Large 537
25 Bloomington Kennedy (MN) Large 547
26 Eden Prairie (MN) JV Large 558
27 Menomonie JV Large 559
28 Shell Lake Small 577
29 New Richmond JV Small 613
30 Hudson JV-2 Large 614
31 Wayzata (MN) JV-2 Large 617
32 Baldwin-Woodville Small 652
33 Boyceville JV Small 664
34 Delano (MN) JV Small 667
35 Orono (MN) Small 684
36 Denmark Small 708
37 Unity Small 770
38 Boyceville JV-2 Small 810
39 Menomonie JV-2 Large 810
40 Eden Prairie (MN) JV-2 Large 816
41 Rochester Century Small 823
42 Shell Lake JV Small 850
43 Bloomington Jefferson (MN) Large 875
44 Bloomington Jefferson JV Large 917
45 East Ridge (MN) JV Large 937
46 Woodbury (MN) JV Large 979
47 Lakeville North (MN) JV Large 991
48 Elmwood Small 1028
49 Rochester Mayo (MN) JV Large 1030
50 Rochester Mayo (MN) JV-2 Large 1045
51 Rochester John Marshall Small 1048
52 Spring Lake Park (MN) Large 1050
53 STMA (MN) Small 1087
54 Baldwin-Woodville JV Small 1145
55 Elk Mound Small 1146
56 Elk Mound JV Small 1198
57 Boyceville JV-3 Small 1208
58 Waseca (MN) Small 1280
59 Medford JV Small 1405
60 Chippewa Falls Small 1449
61 Lakeville South (MN) JV Large 1449
62 Waseca (MN) JV Small 1449