Boyceville National Honor Society inducts 11 new members

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) welcomed 11 new members at its 2023 induction ceremony after each had demonstrated that they possessed the four virtues that the National Honor Society holds dearest – Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service.

The Boyceville High School chapter celebrated its annual fall induction ceremony on Tuesday evening, November 14 as the 11 new members were added to the ranks. The ceremony was held in the high school gymnasium and was attended by members, parents, friends and staff.

This year the following students inducted were: Ryker Benitz, Keegan Cole, Tayler Drinkman, Emma Dunn, Emily Fetzer, Devin Halama, Kylie Luedtke, Michael Montgomery, Delaney Olson, Riley Schutz and Tori Stender.

This new group of BHS students, joins a group of 15 NHS senior members that includes Kaci Fisher, Sydney Garbe, Sarah Stoveren, Cora Leslie, Nicholas Olson, Parker Coombs, Peter Wheeldon, Hannah Dunn, Braden Roemhild, Alison McRoberts, Jadynn Traxler, Jaden Stevens, Paige Mrdutt, Zachary Kersten and Treylin Thorson.

The NHS motto is “Nobless Oblige,” which when translated roughly means “to whom much is given, much is expected.” As a member of the Boyceville Chapter of the NHS, the inductees agree to maintain their 3.5 GPA, continue to pursue leadership opportunities and above all, uphold the character and citizenship values the society holds in high esteem.