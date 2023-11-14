Alexis Schlough selected as the Rotary Club of Menomonie Youth Volunteer Service Award recipient

Boyceville High School senior class member, Alexis Schlough, was selected as the Menomonie Rotary Club Youth Volunteer Service Award recipient. Alexis is the daughter of Heidi and Douglas Schlough of Boyceville. Alexis was recognized by the Rotary Club for her volunteer service and commitment to her community. Mrs. Laura Debee, FACE Teacher at Boyceville High School, introduced Alexis’s list of accomplishments to the Rotary Club during an awards banquet held on the first of November.

Alexis’s tremendous focus on community and service has been evident throughout her high school career. Her active leadership can be seen across numerous school clubs and organizations. Alexis has most notably dedicated herself to FFA and 4H programming. She has held Officer positions, excelled in speaking contests as well as competing in agricultural skills testing and dairy team judging. At home, Alexis works on the family farm providing care to over 300 head of livestock which has been essential to her success, helping her gaining a practical and hands on agricultural knowledge base. She has attended the National FFA Convention, the World Dairy Expo and has earned her Star Greenhand Degree. In addition to her agricultural influences, Alexis is active in sports and music at school. She has been a member of the Band program to include, marching band, pep band and concert band. She is also a two-sport athlete playing Basketball and participating in Track and Field events. She is incredibly active at school and home, yet maintains her academic standing with honor roll achievements.

Alexis has been a dedicated student, a supportive peer and a true asset to Boyceville High School and the community. Congratulations to Alexis for being recognized as the Youth Volunteer Service Award recipient for the Menomonie Rotary Club.