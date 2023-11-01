 Skip to content

2023 D-SC All-Conference Cross Country teams announced

THE 2023 DUNN-ST. CROIX All-conference boys’ cross country teams were determined at the conference meet held at Durand’s Rolling Greens Golf Course on October 12. The top seven finishers, pictured in the front row, earned first-team honors, runners 8-14 received second-team awards and are shown in the back row. Front row (L to R): Landon Clark, Clayton Hoffman, Zayne Richardson, Connor Davidson, Ilan Anderson, Caleb Beskow, and Carson Hass. Back row (L to R): Connor Berends, Garrett Gross, Bodie Folczyk, Arthur Mathis, Brody Gregg, Charlie Charbonneau, and Elliott Springborn.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt

THE 2023 DUNN-ST. CROIX All-conference girls’ cross country teams were determined October 12 at the conference meet held at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand. The top seven finishers, pictured in the front row, earned first-team honors, while runners 8-14 received second-team awards and are shown in the back row. Front row (L to R): Courtney Stadter, Kaysen Goodell, Ashlyn Maska, Hannah Peterson, Ellie Schiszik, Jaden Stevens, and Marley King. Back row (L to R): Elsja Meijer, Ellie Engeman, Jaidynn Sarauer, Chloe Auth, Holy Plumer, Halle Tonn, and Olivia Pullen. —photo by Shawn DeWitt

D-SC CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TEAM – BOYS

Landon Clark MON SR

Clayton Hoffman GC SO

Zayne Richardson DUR FR

Conner Davidson DUR SO

Ilan Anderson GC JR

Caleb Beskow EM SR

Carson Hass MON SO

SECOND TEAM – BOYS

Connor Berends GC SR

Garrett Gross GC SO

Bodie Folczyk EM SR

Arthur Mathis MON FR

Brody Gregg SV SR

Charlie Charbonneau COL SO

Elliott Springborn GC JR

D-SC CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TEAM – GIRLS

Courtney Stadter MON SR

Kaysen Goodell COL JR

Ashlyn Maska BV SO

Hannah Peterson COL JR

Ellie Schiszik EM JR

Jaden Stevens BV SR

Marley King EM SR

SECOND TEAM – GIRLS

Elsja Meijer GC JR

Ellie Engeman BV FR

Jaidynn Sarauer EM JR

Chloe Auth DUR JR

Holly Plumer DUR SR

Halle Tonn BV SO

Olivia Pullen EPC JR 

