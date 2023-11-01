2023 D-SC All-Conference Cross Country teams announced

THE 2023 DUNN-ST. CROIX All-conference boys’ cross country teams were determined at the conference meet held at Durand’s Rolling Greens Golf Course on October 12. The top seven finishers, pictured in the front row, earned first-team honors, runners 8-14 received second-team awards and are shown in the back row. Front row (L to R): Landon Clark, Clayton Hoffman, Zayne Richardson, Connor Davidson, Ilan Anderson, Caleb Beskow, and Carson Hass. Back row (L to R): Connor Berends, Garrett Gross, Bodie Folczyk, Arthur Mathis, Brody Gregg, Charlie Charbonneau, and Elliott Springborn.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt
THE 2023 DUNN-ST. CROIX All-conference girls’ cross country teams were determined October 12 at the conference meet held at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand. The top seven finishers, pictured in the front row, earned first-team honors, while runners 8-14 received second-team awards and are shown in the back row. Front row (L to R): Courtney Stadter, Kaysen Goodell, Ashlyn Maska, Hannah Peterson, Ellie Schiszik, Jaden Stevens, and Marley King. Back row (L to R): Elsja Meijer, Ellie Engeman, Jaidynn Sarauer, Chloe Auth, Holy Plumer, Halle Tonn, and Olivia Pullen. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
D-SC CROSS COUNTRY
FIRST TEAM – BOYS
Landon Clark MON SR
Clayton Hoffman GC SO
Zayne Richardson DUR FR
Conner Davidson DUR SO
Ilan Anderson GC JR
Caleb Beskow EM SR
Carson Hass MON SO
SECOND TEAM – BOYS
Connor Berends GC SR
Garrett Gross GC SO
Bodie Folczyk EM SR
Arthur Mathis MON FR
Brody Gregg SV SR
Charlie Charbonneau COL SO
Elliott Springborn GC JR
D-SC CROSS COUNTRY
FIRST TEAM – GIRLS
Courtney Stadter MON SR
Kaysen Goodell COL JR
Ashlyn Maska BV SO
Hannah Peterson COL JR
Ellie Schiszik EM JR
Jaden Stevens BV SR
Marley King EM SR
SECOND TEAM – GIRLS
Elsja Meijer GC JR
Ellie Engeman BV FR
Jaidynn Sarauer EM JR
Chloe Auth DUR JR
Holly Plumer DUR SR
Halle Tonn BV SO
Olivia Pullen EPC JR