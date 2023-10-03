Glenwood City boys, Boyceville girls win cross country meet in Spring Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — Last Thursday’s cross country meet at Spring Valley High School offered most of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference squads an opportunity to race against one another prior to the conference championship which will be held October 12 in Durand.

With seven of the eight conference schools (Mondovi was the only D-SC school not in attendance) plus Prescott and Somerset of the Middle Border competing in Spring Valley September 28, the Glenwood City boys and the Boyceville girls came out on top in their respective cross country races.

Led by winner Clayton Hoffman, the Hilltopper boys finished first out of seven teams with a score of 38. Prescott was second with 50 followed by Elk Mound (92), Spring Valley (106), Durand-Arkansaw (123), Boyceville (137) and Somerset(198). Colfax and Elmwood-Plum City had incomplete squads.

On the girls’ side, Boyceville had four runners finish in the top ten to take the team title with 49 points. Again, Prescott was the runner-up with 63 points. Elk Mound finished third with 66 followed by Durand-Arkansaw with a tally of 74 and Somerset placed fifth after scoring an 86. Glenwood City, Colfax, Elmwood-Plum City and Spring Valley did not have the required five runners to receive a team score.

The Bulldogs and Hilltoppers both competed at the Amery Invitational which was held yesterday (Tuesday, October 3). Glenwood City will also take part in the annual Eau Claire Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

Boyceville

Four Lady Bulldogs led Boyceville to the girls’ team championship in Spring Valley.

Senior Jaden Stevens pocketed Boyceville’s top finish as she placed fourth in a time of 22:46.6. Sophomore Ashlyn Maska crossed the finish line in seventh in 23:04.8. Freshman Ellie Engeman finished ninth in 23:19.5 and sophomore Halle Tonn came to the line in 23:26.5 to place tenth. Another freshman, Sydney Larson, completed the team scoring for the Bulldogs when she placed 31st in 25:26.5.

Senior Sarah Stoveren and freshman Layla Score also ran in the race for Boyceville. Stoveren was 49th in 27:41.9 and Score placed 53rd with a time of 28:46.3.

Colfax junior Kaysen Goodell won the race, which had 61 competitors, in 21:48.9.

Junior Michael Montgomery and sophomore Isaac Williams turned in the top races for the Boyceville boys. Montgomery placed 17th in 20:13.6 and Williams finished 18th in 20:17.4.

Freshman Nicholas Keeley was the Bulldogs’ third runner to finish when he crossed in 37th with a time of 22:01.7. Sophomore Forest Bettendorf followed closely with a 39th-place showing in 22:09.7. Junior Aidan Madison completed the team score with a 58th-place finish in 24:06.7.

Sophomore Victor Pattermann (65th, 24:38.9), junior Dominic Anderson (66th, 24:39.4), and freshman Jace Traxler (78th, 27:30.7) also competed for the Bulldogs.

Eighty-two boys ran in the race which was won by Topper Clayton Hoffman in 17:51.9.

The Boyceville middle school girls kept their winning streak intact as they placed first with a score of 27 well ahead of runner-up Prescott (51) and third-place Glenwood City (62).

Brielle Jeske (12:43.4), Brooklyn Talmage (12:49.1) and Blake Jeske (12:54.4) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Katy Maska also grabbed a top-ten finish when she placed seventh in 13:23.3. Completing the team score was Ella Engeman who took 11th in 14:03.8.

Riley Naughton ran a 12:41.1 to take ninth in the boys’ middle school race. The Bulldogs finished fifth overall as a team in that race.

Glenwood City

Six Glenwood City boys runners finished in the top 13 in Spring Valley Thursday, September 28 with sophomore Clayton Hoffman taking first place in the 82-runner field. Hoffman ran a 17:51.9 to beat second-place Breckin Schommer of Prescott by more than ten seconds.

A trio of juniors were the next to finish for the Glenwood City boys. Ilan Anderson was sixth in 19:25.6, Elliott Springborn placed ninth with a time of 19:43 and Zeb Holden ran a 19:44.3 to finish tenth.

Sophomore Garrett Gross ran a 19:58.9 to place 12th with senior Jonas Draxler right on his heels taking home 13th place in 20:03.2.

Those finishes were enough to earn the Glenwood City boys the team trophy as they scored a low tally of 38 points to finish a dozen points ahead of runner-up Prescott.

Eight other Topper boys competed. Freshman Eli Oberle (21:08.5) was 27th, senior Riley Krueger (22:55.9) came in 45th, junior Tyler Rogers (23:23.4) placed 48th, freshman Charlie Bogie (23:23.7) copped 49th, sophomore Micah Simmons (23:39.5) was 53rd, sophomore Ben Standaert (23:41.2) crossed the finish line in 55th place, sophomore Alex Anderson (24:28.5) took 63rd and junior Evan Hojem (24:58.9) placed 67th.

Three girls competed for Glenwood City. Junior Elsja Meijer had the top finish taking 18th in 23:54.6. Freshman Erica Bauman placed 59th in 29:49.6 and junior Stephanie Anderson took 60th place in 30:21.3.

In the middle school races, the Glenwood City girls finished in third place and were led by seventh-grader Jaycie Oberle who placed first among the 53 girl runners with a time of 11:40.6. Fellow seventh-grader Emilyn Hoffman finished eighth in 13:4.1 and Aletta Meijer placed tenth with a run of 13:58.3. Completing the team were seventh-grader Sadie Rudolph who placed 23rd in 15:56.6 and sixth-grader Sophia Giammattei who ran a 18:04.5 to finish 35th.

Sixth-grader Lyle Wagner was the top finisher for the middle school boys taking seventh in 12:31.4.