2023 Rustic Lore Days Marching Band Results
The results from the Marching Band compeition at the 2023 Rustic Lore Padre held September 10, are as follows:
Class A
1st – Amery High School 84.3
2nd – Elk Mound High School 73.4
Class B
1st – Clear Lake High School 66.5
2nd – Spring Valley High School 61.5
3rd – Durand High School 57
Class C
1st – Viking Middle School 60.5
Non-Competitive
Glenwood City High School 81.5
Glenwood City Middle School not scored
Best Drum Major – Viking Middle School
Best Percussion – Amery High School
Best Color Guard – Elk Mound High School
People’s Choice – Elk Mound High School