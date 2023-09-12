2023 Rustic Lore Days Marching Band Results

The results from the Marching Band compeition at the 2023 Rustic Lore Padre held September 10, are as follows:

Class A

1st – Amery High School 84.3

2nd – Elk Mound High School 73.4

Class B

1st – Clear Lake High School 66.5

2nd – Spring Valley High School 61.5

3rd – Durand High School 57

Class C

1st – Viking Middle School 60.5

Non-Competitive

Glenwood City High School 81.5

Glenwood City Middle School not scored

Best Drum Major – Viking Middle School

Best Percussion – Amery High School

Best Color Guard – Elk Mound High School

People’s Choice – Elk Mound High School