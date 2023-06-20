Boyceville attends WI State FFA Convention

MADISON — Boyceville FFA members attended the 94th Wisconsin FFA Convention and Expo from June 12-15th in Madison.

Members participated in a tour of the Capitol building, dinner on State Street, workshops, general sessions, networking events, a concert and a dance!

Recent Boyceville graduate Abby Schlough and senior Jasmine Morlock, both received their State FFA Degree. This is the highest honor bestowed upon an FFA member at the state level and only 3 percent of members receive this award.

Senior Gabby Nelson, and sophomore Avery Iverson served as voting delegates from our chapter. Delegates participate in and conduct the annual business session with FFA chapters in the state association. They approved 2022 Delegate Minutes, the 2023 State Degree recipients, and the 2023-24 State FFA Budget. They also participated in interviews for state FFA officer candidates from our section.

Senior Lexi Schlough received the P.R.I.D.E. Award for our chapter on stage on Tuesday. This award is given to chapters that grew their membership by 10 or more members.