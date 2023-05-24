Bulldogs rally to beat Hilltoppers in extra innings for coach Michael Roemhild’s 100th career win

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — As legendary Yankee Yogi Berra famously stated, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over, no matter how over it looks.”

Well, it looked just about over when Glenwood City took an 8-1 lead into seventh inning of its Monday, May 15 home baseball game versus rival Boyceville.

The Hilltoppers were on the verge of snapping a two-decade plus drought against the Bulldog.

Glenwood City’s junior pitcher Steven Booth had dominated through the first six innings allowing just a pair of hits and one run.

But when Booth had to exit in the top of the seventh inning when he reached the 100-pitch limit, the Bulldogs suddenly rallied for seven hits and six runs against his replacement, senior Max Janson, to knot the game at eight all.

Blake Fayerweather came on for the Hilltoppers and doused the fire but the Bulldogs had forced extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth frame, Boyceville scored a run in the top of the ninth and then its pitcher, Devin Halama, sat the Toppers down in order to give the Bulldogs an unexpected 9-8 victory.

“I have never been a part of a game like this in my playing or coaching career,” said Boyceville head coach Michael Roemhild. “We played six innings of very mediocre baseball. We didn’t do anything to make Glenwood fear us at the plate, on the mound, or in the field. They were playing with enthusiasm, and you could see and hear how much they wanted to win. Being down 8-1 in the 7th inning, you are pretty much taking on the chin and are ready for them to celebrate with only three outs.”

“Then something happened that NEVER happens in baseball, we came back. We hit the ball like crazy and ran fast,” added Roemhild. “Before Glenwood City players and coaches, Boyceville players and coaches, and the fans knew it, we were tied 8-8 with runners on second and third and zero outs. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. Unfortunately, we did not get a run in and went to a couple extra innings.”

But, a couple of innings later Zach Hellendrung scored on a passed ball and then Devin Halama re-entered as the pitcher and closed out the game for the win.

A win that was a milestone for head coach Michael Roemhild – the 100th of his coaching career.

“The comeback in this game was extra special for me, because it was my 100th win,” stated Roemhild. “It’s funny how fast time goes by, especially baseball seasons. I wouldn’t be at 100 wins if it wasn’t for all the great players I have had, amazing assistant coaches, caring parents, and my loving family. Everybody had to sacrifice something for me to get to this point in my career.”

It was a victory neither Roemhild nor his Bulldogs believed was going to happen in Glenwood City that day.

Glenwood City got on the scoreboard first with four runs in the bottom of the second. Steven Booth and Peyton Theune started the frame with back-to-back singles and Andrew Blaser walked to load the bases. Caleb Klinger was hit by a pitch to bring Booth home with the first run. A Brody Riba single brought in two runs. Klinger made it 4-0 when he scored following a Jayden Quinn base hit.

Boyceville scored its first run in the third on a Wyatt Sell RBI-double.

The Hilltoppers extended their lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth when Riba and Janson both singled and scored to make it 6-1.

Single runs in the fifth and sixth inning pushed the Glenwood City advantage to 8-1 as the game headed to the seventh.

A walk to Zach Hellendrung to open the Bulldog seventh was followed by a Landyn Leslie double to put runners at second and third. The Bulldogs loaded the bases when a batter was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Sell singled home Hellendrung and Leslie to make it 8-3.

Braden Roemhild then smacked a double that scored two Bulldog runs. A base hit by Nick Olson was followed by a Chase Hollister double that scored Roemhild and Olson to get the Bulldogs within a run at 8-7 and no one out. Hollister scored on a Carson Roemhild hit to knot the game.

Glenwood City finally struck out the side to put the game into extra innings.

In the top of the ninth, Hellendrung singled with one out and Landyn Leslie followed with a base hit. Both advanced a base. Hellendrung then scored on a passed ball to give the Bulldogs its first lead of the game at 9-8 before the Hilltoppers recorded two more outs.

Devin Halama went back on the mound in the bottom half of the ninth and retired the Hilltoppers in order to preserve the one-run win.

Boyceville ended up with 13 hits to Glenwood City’s ten.

The Bulldogs had five players with two hits – Braden Roemhild, Nick Olson, Devin Halama, Landyn Leslie and Wyatt Sell. Roemhild and Hollister each finished with two RBIs.

Peyton Theune led the Hilltoppers’ offense as he finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Max Janson and Brody Riba went 2-for-4.

Both teams used three pitchers in the game.

Despite going six innings and allowing only two hits and a run and registering seven strikeouts, the Toppers’ Steven Booth drew no decision. Max Janson did not get an out in the seventh and was responsible for seven Bulldog hits and six runs. Blake Fayerweather, who had five strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk, ended up with the loss as allowed the game-winning run and four hits in three innings of mound work.

Landyn Leslie threw four innings for Boyceville, allowing nine hits and six runs with two Ks and a walk. Zach Hellendrung pitched one inning without giving up a hit but allowed a run. Devin Halama threw four innings over two stints to earn the win as he surrendered just one hit and one run while striking out three.