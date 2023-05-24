Boyceville’s Class of 2023 features 17 honor students

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville High School Class of 2023 features 17 honor students including three co-valedictorians, a salutatorian, ten with high honors and three with honors.

The valedictorians and salutatorian are featured in a separate story. Those receiving honors (3.5 to 3.74 GPA) and high honors (3.75 or higher GPA) are listed below.

High Honors

Jacob Wheeler

Jacob is the son of Andy & Suzanne Lombardo and Jeremy Wheeler.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? 1. Civics, because I enjoy history and I like having Mr. Engel as a teacher. 2. Advanced Algebra, mainly because of Mr. Fetzer. 3. Weight Training: I enjoy lifting and getting strong.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Either freshman year at homecoming when I did Thriller or sophomore year when I got a cleat thrown at my head.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Football: 9, 10, 11, 12. Track: 11, 12. NHS: 11, 12. Football was my favorite because of the family aspect and I enjoyed the workout.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I plan on hanging out with my friends and getting a good job, preferably not in food services.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I plan on going to CVTC in Eau Claire to get my Liberal Arts in Math and Science done, then going to UW-Stout to major in History education.

Dawson Standaert

Dawson is the son of Clarissa Standaert and Christopher Drinkman.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Advanced English – made English fun, collaborated with other students effectively. Sociology – taught real-world information many may not know, ties into my college major. AP Biology – Biology has always interested me, more hands on and complex.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? COVID was easily the most memorable because it shifted the entire environment of school. Everyday life was uprooted and learning came with new challenges. Recovering afterward, everything was different.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Football (9, 11, 12), NHS (11, 12), Quiz Bowl (9, 12), Science Olympiad (12). Science Olympiad was easily my favorite. It allowed me to get closer with those who shared the same interests and explore the world of science thoroughly.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? Over the summer I plan on renting my own apartment in Eau Claire before college and pursuing a lucrative job opportunity to invest and save for my education.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I am planning to attend UW-Eau Claire to first obtain a Bachelor’s of Science in Neuroscience with a minor in Psychology. Eventually I’d like to get my Masters and Doctorate.

Abbygail Schlough

Abbygail is the daughter of Douglas and Heidi Schlough.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Math. Agricultural, and science classes were my favorite. I enjoy & excel in Math. Agriculture is a large piece of me, and both Agriculture & Science are ever-changing & fun to learn about.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Attending National FFA Convention. Getting together with nearly 70,000

FFA members was incredible. The connecting, networking, and information acquired was amazing.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? FFA (9-12), Basketball (9, 11, & 12), Track & Field (10-12), National Honor Society (11 & 12), FCCLA (11), Student Council (11 & 12), Band (9-12). FFA – Growth. I’ve become a strong leader & learned valuable skills. I’ve missed school to learn with other fun students.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? During the summer I plan to continue working on my family’s farm. I also will continue working with and showing cattle.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? In the fall, I will be attending the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities – majoring in Agricultural Education and minoring in Plant & Dairy Science.

Kaianna Banyai

Kaianna is the daughter of Josh & Amy Banyai.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Art class has always been my favorite class because I get to express myself by making art. I have recently discovered horticulture which is so much fun, growing out and growing crops. My study hall has been great, it gives me a break and time to relax.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Painting my class mural, it was so fun to represent the senior class while leaving a beautiful mark in our school.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Visual Arts Club (VAC) 2020-2023, Art Club 2020-2023, NHS 2022-2023, Student Council 2023. VAC was my favorite because I got to make art and explore while seeing other art.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I plan on enjoying my summer and working while trying to find a tattoo artist and finding an apprenticeship.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I’m interested in becoming a tattoo artist and finding an apprenticeship.

Mason Bowell

Mason is the son of Jacque & Tony Bowell.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Gym – I liked to be active and play games. Civics – I enjoyed learning about events that happened in the past. Ag Carpentry – I enjoyed working on shop projects.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Playoff football – I loved playing with my second family, even working with each other in the off season for the playoffs.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Student Council (2019-2020), NHS (2021-2023), FFA (2019-2023), Basketball (2019-2023), Football (2019-2023). Football was my favorite because as a team we had the most success and I lived the family aspect of the sport.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I plan on working for Menomonie City works.

Simon Evenson

Simon is the son of Tamara and Erik Evenson

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Phy Ed, Advanced Algebra, Baking. These are my favorite because & love sports. I also love Algebra and I liked the teachers. I like to eat baked goods so I like baking.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The most memorable event in my high school career was beating Colfax in basketball my senior year then getting All Conference Honorable mention.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? I played Basketball 9-12, Football 9, Cross Country 12, Baseball 9-11. My favorite was basketball because it is my favorite sport.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? My plans are to have fun with friends and get ready for college. I will work at Wal-Mart all summer.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I am planning on attending UW-River Falls. My major will be Business Administration.

Frank Fetzer IV

Frank is the son of Frank Fetzer III and Stacy Fetzer.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Electronics, Engineering and Welding would have to be my top three classes because almost everything was hands on. Not only that you got to make, design or fix things which I really enjoy.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Winning State Baseball has to be the most memorable event that happened in high school. The way the community was brought together and them showing up to games 2= hours away, cheering louder than I’ve ever heard was amazing.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Baseball, basketball and FFA were things I was a part of. Baseball would have to be my favorite because it felt like family. Everyone had each others back and just being out there playing with your friends was a great time.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? After graduation I plan to work for Northtown Ford during the summer cleaning cars and what not.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I will be going to Iowa State University for Mechanical Engineering.

Jacey Guy

Jacey is the daughter of Heidi and Barry Guy.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Personal Finance: I loved learning about how money affects all aspects of life. Culinary Arts: I love to cook and bake, so I enjoyed learning different techniques. Art: I loved being creative and expressing myself through the projects.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My most memorable moment was getting my job at Caribou Coffee. This job has helped me learn how to be a good leader and employee. I am currently working my way up the corporate ladder.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Softball: 3 years, Volleyball: 4 years. My favorite activity was volleyball. I loved learning more about the sport every year. I was able to make new friends, as well as, learn how team work can affect everyday activities.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I plan to continue to work at Caribou Coffee. I also want to enjoy my summer outside and be with my family.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I plan to attend CVTC in the fall. I will major in Business Management and will do my degree online so I can continue to work at Caribou.

Andrea Jensen

Andrea is the daughter of Lori and Dan Jensen

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Everyday cooking – great way to have a snack during the day. Functional Art – trying new ways to make art.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? Very predictable answer but COVID. COVID put a halt on the world, everything changed. I am thankful were getting back to normal now though.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Volleyball (9, 10, 11, 12), Science Olympiad (9), Track (9), Fall Dance (9, 10, 11, 12), National Honor Society (11,12), FFA (11, 12). FFA has been my favorite. Lots of new experiences & skills I got to learn.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I will be working at the Boyceville Community Ambulance as an EMT, and possibly another station as well to save money.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I am getting my EMT Class done through CVTC. I am currently undecided on my plans after but I’m thinking I will go back to get my advanced EMT license within the next year or so.

Carter Katuin

Carter is the son of Jeff and Melissa Katuin.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? 1. Sociology – I think that Mr. Engel is a great teacher and the subject matter interesting. 2. AP Environmental Science. We had a great teacher and taking the class inspired me to go to college for forestry. 3. Advanced Literature and Composition.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school was performing Beauty and the Beast.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Baseball 202-2023. Spring Musical 2022, 2023. The Spring musical, Beauty and the Beast, was my favorite because it was a new experience for me and I made many new friends.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I plan on working this summer before going to college.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I plan on attending UW-Stevens Point. I will be majoring in Forestry.

Honors

Olivia Ponath

Olivia is the daughter of Elizabeth & Jim Ponath and Cassie & Scott Kirton.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Sociology, Civics and Small Animal Science are my top 3 favorites throughout high school because I love getting deep into learning how people/animals work and the history behind why people do the things they do and why they feel things not everyone does.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? My most memorable event that happened was during my freshman year homecoming – it was my second year at this school and I was in the homecoming skit. It brought me way out of my comfort zone and seemed to help me through the rest of high school.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Volleyball 4 years (COVID year), Softball 4 years (COVID year), Wrestling manager 2 years, FFA 4 years. Softball is and was my favorite because being on that field was so therapeutic to me. I also loved the sense of family with the girls.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? During my summer after graduation I will be working at Westconsin Credit Union while pursuing my education in Early Childhood Education.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I will be attending CVTC this fall to further my education in Early Childhood development/Education.

Brayan Vasquez Martinez

Brayan is the son of Edgar Vasquez and Ana Martinez.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Weight Lifting – to relax, refocus myself. Civics – Interesting, learn a lot about the United States. Ecology – get a chance to enjoy the environment while learning.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? When I caught the football at the 0 yards and ran 100 yards, scored a touchdown, and vomited.

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Football – was my favorite because I felt like I always kicked well [Brayan was the BHS team’s kicker]. Wrestling. Track.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? Work – hopefully join the police force.

Hailey Hanestad

Hailey is the daughter of Rick Hanestad and Andrea Klar.

List your top three favorite high school classes. Why are they favorite classes? Civics/Sociology: These are two of my favorite things to learn about and I really enjoy Mr. Engel and his teaching. Phy Ed: I really love to be active! And Coach Olson is the best. Biology: I really like learning about our bodies and how living organisms work. I also really enjoyed Mrs. Willis company.

Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable? I have really enjoyed many things through high school. I am now really looking forward to our senior trip in Wisconsin Dells. I think that will be my favorite memory!

Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why? Student Council (2019-2023), Volleyball (2019-2023), class office (2019-2023), National Honors Society (2020-2023), FFA (2020-2023), Basketball (2019-2023), Yearbook (2020-2023). My favorite was basketball because it is my favorite sport and I love the people that are involved.

What are your pans for this summer after graduation? Summer job? I plan to work full time at SERVPRO. I will also ride lots of horse and prepare for college.

Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so where? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests? I am planning to attend the University of Wisconsin River Falls. I will major in Business Administration and get a minor in Accounting.