Boyceville’s Class of 2023 awarded over $167,250 in scholarships and awards

Boyceville High School Class of 2023 had twenty students receive recognition for their academic and volunteer efforts at Awards and Scholarship Program this year. The program was started with a welcome address from Principal Mr. Patrick Gretzlock. Ms. Karlene Berry, Boyceville High School Counselor, acknowledged and also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support for the students. Local Scholarship groups contributed over $88,500 in Scholarships and Awards.

The State of Wisconsin recognized academic excellence with two scholarships totaling over $15,750. Continuing and renewable scholarships at the University level were awarded for an impressive $63,000.00. The Class of 2023 has earned over $167,250.00, towards their upcoming educational endeavors. Congratulations to the outstanding students of the Class of 2023!

Kaianna Banyai

High Honors Graduate, State of Wisconsin Visual Arts Classic Competition Honors

Mason Bowell

High Honors Graduate

Marik Ebensperger

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship, Boyceville Music Parents Association Scholarship, John Philip Sousa Band Award, National Choral Award, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Simon Evenson

High Honors Graduate, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, Peoples State Bank Scholarship

Frank Fetzer

High Honors Graduate, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Compeer Financial Scholarship, Iowa State University School of Engineering Scholarship, Iowa State University Journey Award, Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Award, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Truax Johnson Scholarship, Stewart Skrove Science Award, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, Masonic Lodge 164 Scholarship, SME Education Foundation – Robert L. Vaughn Scholarship, American Legion Post 314 Distinguished Leadership Award, FFA Alumni Scholarship, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship, Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship

Jacey Guy

High Honors Graduate, Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association Scholarship

Hailey Hanestad

Honors Graduate, Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship, Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship, Dunn County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, Peoples State Bank Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship, Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month, Rotary Club of Menomonie Youth Volunteer Service Award, Brenden Schutts Memorial Scholarship

Andrea Jensen

High Honors Graduate, State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award

Carter Katuin

High Honors Graduate, Boyceville High School Drama Award

Rachael Montgomery

Class of 2023 Salutatorian, High Honors Graduate, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Craig and Christine Emerson Family Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Dependant Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, National Choral Award, Mayo Clinic Health System – Healthcare Career Scholarship, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Sebastian Nielson

Dunn Saint Croix Conference – Scholar Athlete Award, Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Award, Jennie-O Continuing Education Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, William and Leona Amundson Scholarship

Jackson Phillips

Class of 2023 Co-Valedictorian, High Honors Graduate, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Olivia Ponath

Honors Graduate

Haylie Rasmussen

Class of 2023 Co-Valedictorian, High Honors Graduate, State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Award, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Dunn Saint Croix Conference – Scholar Athlete Award, WESTconsin Credit Union Scholarship, Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship, UW-River Falls Falcon Soar and Physics Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship, Boyceville High School Drama Award, American Legion Post 314 Distinguished Leadership Award, Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship, College Board National Rural and Small Town Academic Scholar

Cambrie Reisimer

Class of 2023 Co-Valedictorian, High Honors Graduate, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Boyceville Education Association (BEA) Scholarship, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Stewart Skrove Science Award, Boyceville Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Lee and Joan (Weber) Kammerlohr Family Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Makayla Schewe

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Abbygail Schlough

High Honors Graduate, American Red Cross Volunteer Scholarship, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Compeer Financial Scholarship, Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Mosaic Technologies Scholarship, Truax Johnson Scholarship, Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship, University of Minnesota Academic and CFANS Scholarship, Synergy Cooperative Agricultural Scholarship, Lane Berenschot American Family Insurance Scholarship, Dunn County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Boyceville Music Parents Association Scholarship, Boyceville Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Janell Clark Johnson Memorial Academic Award, John Philip Sousa Band Award, FFA Alumni Scholarship, Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month, Dairy Farmers of America CARES Award, Dunn County 4-H Award, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Dawson Standaert

High Honors Graduate, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Stewart Skrove Science Award, Alan J. Carlson Memorial Scholarship, Jared Schutz Memorial Academic Award, AnnMarie Foundation – University Scholarship

Brayan Vasquez Martinez

Honors Graduate

Jacob Wheeler

High Honors Graduate, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award, Lee Fruit Memorial Scholarship, AnnMarie Foundation – Technical College Scholarship