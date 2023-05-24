Boyceville sweeps Glenwood City in softball doubleheader

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — After Mother Nature postponed their early season match-up, Boyceville hosted Glenwood City in a softball doubleheader Monday, May 15.

The day belonged to Boyceville as it swept the doubleheader, winning game one 12 to 2 and blanking the Hilltoppers 10 to zip in game two.

The following day (Tuesday, May 16) saw both squads hit the road. The Bulldogs traveled to Spring Valley where they were nipped by the Cardinals 3-2. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers stepped out of league play and went to Clayton to face Turtle Lake/Clayton and hung on for a wild 21-20 win.

Glenwood City closed out its season last Thursday, May 18 with an 8-2 home loss to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in the opening round of WIAA Division 4 regional play.

The Hilltoppers finished seventh in the final Dunn-St. Croix softball standings with a 3-11 record and were 5-15 overall.

The Bulldogs wound up 5-9 in conference play, good for sixth place, and entered yesterday’s (May 23) regional semifinal game at Cornell/Lake Holcombe with an overall mark of 8-15. A Boyceville victory would give it a Thursday’s date with either top-seeded Fall Creek or #9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

Boyceville 12, Glenwood City 2

In the opening game, Boyceville scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early lead.

Glenwood City got a run back in the top of the second frame when Izzy Davis singled and then scored on Aubree Logghe’s fielder’s choice to second base.

Glenwood City knotted the contest at two in the top of the third. With one out, Toppers’ second baseman Madison Caress doubled and scored when Michaela Blaser knocked a single in the very next at bat. Boyceville starting pitcher Ali McRoberts would get the next two batters to strike out and ground out to end the threat.

That would be all the scoring Glenwood City would muster.

But, Boyceville was not done.

The Bulldogs regained the advantage in the bottom half when Hannah Dunn singled with one out and came in to score on consecutive hits by Jadynn Traxler and Kaitlyn Mittlestadt with the latter getting the RBI.

Taking advantage of four walks and singles by Paige Fenton and Cambrie Reisimer, the Bulldogs pushed three runs across home plate in the top of the fourth for a 6-2 advantage.

Boyceville chased Toppers’ starting hurler Jenna McCarthy from the game in the fifth when it scored four more runs on a hit and three more walks to increase their lead to 10-2.

Boyceville brought the game to an end in the bottom of the sixth when they scored twice off Glenwood City relief pitcher Morgan Blaser who plunked a pair and surrendered a hit.

With eight hits total, the Bulldog bats were lead by Hannah Dunn and Kaitlyn Mittlestadt who each had two hits. Mittlestadt also finished with three RBIs while Delaney Olson and Jadynn Traxler each collected two.

Boyceville’s Ali McRoberts went all seven innings in the pitching circle surrendering nine hits to the Toppers but only two runs to get the win. She finished with a pair of strikeouts.

Collecting a pair of hits for Glenwood City were Madison Caress, Izzy Davis, Jenna McCarthy and Libby Wagner. Michaela Blaser had the Toppers’ remaining base hit.

McCarthy went four and a third innings and absorbed the pitching loss as she surrendered eight runs on six hits and walked seven without a strikeout. Blaser tossed an inning giving up two hits and four runs.

Boyceville 10, Glenwood City 0

The night cap was a scoreless deadlock through the first five frames as Glenwood City starter Morgan Blaser and top Boyceville hurler Ali McRoberts were locked in a pitchers’ duel.

Blaser walked five but allowed just one Bulldogs hit during that scoreless span while McRoberts weathered a couple of hit batsmen and three singles.

But the complexion of the game changed dramatically in the top of the sixth inning when the Bulldogs scored eight runs on six hits which included doubles by Delaney Olson and Zoey Hellendrung.

Boyceville made it 10-0 with two runs in the top of the seventh.

With two outs in its final at bat, Glenwood City was able to get runners to second and third but Ali McRoberts was able to get the Toppers’ Michaela Blaser to pop out to short to end the game.

Boyceville finished with eight hits to Glenwood City’s five.

Senior Cambrie Reisimer tallied two of those hits while Delaney Olson and Zoey Hellendrung each finished with a double. McRoberts secured her second throwing victory of the day with a five-hit shutout with three Ks and two walks.

Michaela Blaser had a pair of hits to lead the Hilltoppers. Morgan Blaser threw five and two-thirds innings, surrendering seven hits for eight runs with eight walks and three strikeouts to take the pitching loss. Jenna McCarthy threw an inning and a third giving up a hit and two runs with a pair of walks and a strikeout.

Boyceville 2, Spring Valley 3

It looked as though the Lady Bulldogs were going to win a close decision as they took a 2-0 led into the bottom of the seventh of their Dunn-St. Croix softball game in Spring Valley Tuesday, May 16.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals scored three runs in their final at bat to pull out a 3-2 win.

Boyceville scored single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

Both teams finished with seven hits apiece.

Paige Fenton and Jadynn Traxler each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs while Zoey Hellendrung had an RBI double.

Ali McRoberts suffered the pitching loss. She was responsible for all three Cardinal runs, striking out two and walking three.

Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake/Clayton 20

Last Tuesday, May 16 in Clayton, Glenwood City and Turtle Lake/Clayton combined for 31 hits and 41 runs in a wild, non-conference contest that the Hilltoppers won, 21-20.

Glenwood City finished with 17 of those hits. Brooklyn Brite and Aubree Logghe had three hits each with teammates Madison Caress, Michaela Blaser, Jenna McCarthy, and Libby Wagner each garnering two hits.

Morgan Blaser pitched four and a third innings and picked up the win. She gave up ten runs on six hits, walked nine and struck out four. Jenna McCarthy surrendered eight hits and ten runs with three walks in two and two-thirds innings inside the throwing circle.

Glenwood City led 6-0 but Turtle Lake/Clayton tied it up with six runs in the bottom of the third.

The Toppers answered with seven scores in the top of the fourth frame. Turtle Lake/Clayton took back four in its half of the fourth to make it 13-10.

Glenwood City added two runs in the top of the fifth only to see the hosts score seven runs in their half frame to go ahead 17-15.

The Toppers regained the advantage with four in the sixth but TL/C added three in that same inning to retake the lead at 20 to 19.

Glenwood City scored twice in the seventh inning and then shut down Turtle Lake/ Clayton in its final at bat to prevail 21-20.