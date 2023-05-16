Boyceville FFA bestows honors at annual Awards Night

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Future Farmers of America chapter celebrated the culmination of another successful year recently, honoring the achievements and accomplishments of its members at the annual awards program.

The Boyceville chapter recognized many of its membership involved with FFA at its 2023 Awards Banquet held Sunday evening, May 7 in the Boyceville Gymatorium.

This year’s keynote speaker was Scott Schultz of Osseo. Schultz, a Marine Corps veteran, agriculture journalist and a described “man of the soil”, was raised on a diversified dairy farm at Veefkind in Clark County.

A veteran print journalist of near half a century, Schultz has worked as a state and farm reporter at the Marshfield News-Herald and spent almost 25 years reporting and writing on agriculture and rural life for the Country Today, an Eau Claire-based newspaper, where he also served as its regional editor and managing editor. He also worked with Bob Bosold on the early-morning WAXX radio farm show. He continues to write and serve several on the boards of non-profit organizations.

Star Awards

The Boyceville FFA chapter recognized three of its own members with the chapter’s highest awards.

The Star Greenhand, which honors the most active first-year member in all phases of chapter activities, was presented to a deserving young lady – Avery Iverson. Avery was described as passionate and dedicated to the dairy industry, she judged cattle at the World Dairy Expo this past year and has started to work on plans for her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

Another deserving member was honored with this year’s Chapter Star Farmer Award. Jacob Schlough earned the Chapter Star Farmer award which is given annually to an FFA member that has demonstrated the top production agriculture SAE in the chapter, outstanding achievement, active participation and exemplary academic achievement. Schlough plays an active role in his family’s dairy farm operation and assists his father and grandfather with field work and equipment maintenance, according to reporter Hailey Hanestad, who made the presentation.

The 75th annual DeKalb Agriculture Achievement Award, sponsored by Bayer Crop Science, is given annually to one FFA member per chapter that exemplifies

scholarship, commitment, work ethic and passion for pursuing a career in agriculture. Senior and chapter president Abbygail Schlough was chosen as the recipient of this year’s DeKalb Agriculture Achievement Award which was presented by chapter advisor Jenna Behrends.

In addition, the Boyceville FFA Chapter honored Adam and Cathy Bauer with its Friend of the FFA Award. The Bauers have been an active member of the FFA alumni, volunteering to drive bus to all of the FFA chapter events, spending numerous hours helping in the ag shop, chaperoning trips and lend a helping hand whenever one is needed said vice president Ali McRoberts.

Degree Winners

Five middle school members were awarded their Discovery Degrees and pin which is bronze with a blue enamel. They were: Arnold Sudbrink, Hunter Jones, Jase Hoyt, Joseph Read and Owen Tuttle. To earn a Discovery Degree each recipient must be enrolled in an agricultural education class for a portion of the year, become a dues-paying member, participate in at least one local FFA event outside of classroom time, have knowledge of agriculturally-related career and be familiar with the local FFA chapter program of activities.

Nine first-year high school FFA agricultural students earned Greenhand Degrees and bronze pins. They were: Avery Iverson, Gage Berg, Kendra Oestreich, Jace Traxler, Jacob Schlough, Layla Score, Samantha Stoveren, Sydney Garbe and Wyatt Lehmann.

To qualify for the Greenhand Award, members must be enrolled in an agricultural class, have a SAE program, know the history of the FFA and its creed, know the duties and responsibilities of a FFA member, and pass a written test. The bronze pins presented to each successful candidate bears the FFA emblem and represents hardness and endurance, qualities it is hoped will carry each member far in the FFA organization.

Chapter Degrees were conferred upon 22 members: Abby Bauer, Alan Sorensen, Alexis Schlough, Andrea Jensen, Brady Mast, Chloe Morrissette, Chyanne Morrissette, Emma Dunn, Frank Fetzer IV, Gabby Nelson, Hailey Hanestad, Jack Gruenhagen, Jamie Lehmann, Jasmine Morlock, Lacy Link, Olivia Jones, Parker Coombs, Riley Schutz, Rylan Erickson, Sara Bauer, Trenton Main and Treylin Thorson.

Recipients of the Chapter FFA Degree are required to have an active SAE project, have been a FFA member for two years, led a group discussion, and have participated in FFA activities. Chapter FFA Degree winners each received a silver pin and certificate.

Abbygail Schlough and Jasmine Morlock also earned their State FFA Degree.

Academic Distinction

Ali McRoberts, chapter vice president, presented Chapter Scholarship Pins to those members who have maintained a grade point average of a “B” or better and have made the honor roll for two terms during the year. Those that were recognized with an academic achievement award were: Abbygail Schlough, Andrea Jensen, Chyanne Morrissette, Frank Fetzer IV, Hailey Hanestad, Jacob Nelson, Kaianna Banyai, Kaylin Laursen, Olivia Ponath, Alexis Schlough, Chloe Morrissette, Hannah Dunn, Jadynn Traxler, Jasmine Morlock, Sara Bauer, Sydney Garbe, Treylin Thorson, Emma Dunn, Keegan Cole, Riley Schutz, Tayler Drinkman, Jacob Schlough and Kendra Oestreich.

Top Salespeople

Each year the local chapter has fundraising activities. This year the fundraiser was the chapter’s annual fruit sale which also included many other products from local businesses. It netted just under $16,000. Proceeds from the fruit sales are used in a variety of ways including the purchase of awards for the program. The top salesperson were: 1st – Brady Mast ($1,750), 2nd – Treylin Thorson, and 3rd – Ali McRoberts. The top combined seller award went to the Schlough Family – Abbygail, Lexi, Jacob and Kylee.

Retiring Officers

Leadership pins were presented by advisor Jenna Behrends to all the retiring officers: Abbygail Schlough, president; Ali McRoberts, vice president; Treylin Thorson, secretary; Brady Mast, treasurer; Abby Bauer, sentinel; Hailey Hanestad, reporter; Andrea Jensen, historian; and Gabby Nelson, parliamentarian.

Gift of Blue

Advisor Jenna Behrends presented the Gift of Blue Award to Rylan Erickson. Behrends told those in attendance that the FFA blue jacket is a symbol of leadership and with the “Gift of Blue” program, FFA donors have helped provide more than 14,000 blue jackets to FFA members in need who are each reminded that they are a part of something much bigger than themselves. This support, in turn, inspires them to learn, grow and serve. Behrends stated that Rylan had quietly joined FFA a year ago but since joining it has been “all gas and no brakes” from there.

Alumni Scholarships

The Boyceville FFA Alumni awarded three seniors with $500 scholarships. FFA alumni president Stewart Bartz announced that the scholarship recipients were Hailey Hanestad, Abbygail Schlough and Frank Fetzer IV.

New Officers

The installation of the new officers for the upcoming year concluded the ceremony. The 2022-23 officers are: President-Ali McRoberts; Vice President-Treylin Thorson; Secretary-Abby Bauer; Treasurer-Jasmine Morlock; Sentinel-Lexi Schlough; Reporter/Historian-Rylan Erickson; and Parliamentarian-Gabby Nelson.