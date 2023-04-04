Boyceville Science Olympiad teams place at challenging state tournament

MILWAUKEE – The Boyceville Science Olympiad teams competed at the Wisconsin Science Olympiad state tournament at UW-Milwaukee this past weekend, with the high school earning the fourth place team finish out of 56 teams and the middle school team placing third out of 47 teams with no division based on school size. This marks the fourteenth consecutive top four finish for the high school team at the state tournament and the eleventh consecutive top five finish for the middle school team at the state tournament.

Boyceville edged Slinger in the tie-breaker first criteria of most gold medals (five to zero) and narrowly beat Hudson and Medford. Boyceville was the only school with under 1000 students in the entire top six. Boyceville Middle School was one of the smallest public schools to qualify for the state tournament.

State Championship gold medals were earned by the following: Juniors Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in Bridges; Juniors Zach Kersten and Becca Wyss in Flight; Sophomores Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson in Horticulture; Coombs and Wold in Robo Cross; Coombs and Kersten in Trajectoy; Freshmen Jonathan Madison and Aiden Brown in Flight (JV)

Silver medals were earned by the following: Kersten and junior Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching; Juniors Hannah Dunn and Alison McRoberts in Horticulture (JV)

Bronze medals were earned by the following: Junior Cora Leslie and Dunn in Bridges (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following: Senior Kaianna Banyai and junior Treylin Thorson in Scrambler (JV)

Fifth place medals were earned by the following: Coombs and Wyss in Detector Building; Sophomore Abigail Bauer and freshman Loralie West in WIFI Lab

Sixth place medals were earned by the following: Wheeldon and Wold in Scrambler

Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:

State Championship gold medals were earned by the following: Freshman Karen Schaff and eighth grader Eleanor Farrell in Bio-Process Lab; Freshmen Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden in Bridge; Schaff and freshman Samantha Stoveren in Horticulture; Eighth grader Ava Dormanen and E. Farrell in Road Scholar; Freshman William Engel and Holden in Storm the Castle; Sixth graders Clayton Score and Easton Lange in Geocaching (JV)

Silver medals were earned by the following: Engel and eighth grader Devon Lee in Flight; Eighth grader Brady Rasmussen and sixth grader Sara Hafermann in Solar System; Schaff and Rasmussen in Sounds of Music; Engel and Hellendrung in Wheeled Vehicle; Seventh grader Isabelle Feeney and sixth grader Payton Lee in Bridges (JV); Score and Lange in Flight (JV)

Bronze medals were earned by the following: S. Stoveren, Hellendrung, and Holden in Picture This; S. Stoveren and seventh grader John Stoveren in Roller Coaster; Score and Lange in Bridge (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following: Eighth grader Sawyer Garbe and S. Stoveren in Forestry; Sixth graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl in Flight (JV)

Fifth place medals were earned by the following: Rasmussen and Engel in Meteorology; Seventh grader Ivan Farrell and P. Lee in Flight (JV)

Seventh graders Walter Schaff and Eli Weber in Sounds of Music (JV); Humpal and Boesl in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)

“Our students had a monster day on Saturday” said Boyceville Science Olympiad coach Andy Hamm. “I was so impressed with all of the hard work so many kids put in all year long and it definitely paid off with the team and individual finishes at state. It was a really exciting day and our kids did an outstanding job of representing Boyceville. Our kids have had an outstanding season capped by an outstanding state tournament.”

Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, Steve Duerst, and Ian Carter.

Final Results of the Wisconsin Science Olympiad State Tournament

High School Results – Varsity Only

Rank School Score

1 Marquette University HS 41

2 Madison West 49

3 Menomonie 131

4 Boyceville 208

5 Slinger 208

6 Hudson 215

7 Medford 217

8 Belleville 253

9 Brookfield Central 290

10 Wausau West 318

11 Cambridge 341

12 Madison Country Day 345

13 Racine Prairie 349

14 Marshfield 363

15 Beloit Turner 366

16 Sheboygan North 391

17 Lakeland Union 396

18 Marshall 397

19 Baldwin-Woodville 410

20 Unity 416

21 Pewaukee 432

22 Shell Lake 443

23 Westfield Area 482

24 Evansville 484

25 Elmwood 506

26 Almond-Bancroft 523

27 Elk Mound 544

28 Brookfield East 575

29 Colfax 575

30 West Bend 596

31 Mount Horeb 602

32 Denmark 606

33 Kohler 624

34 Platteville 640

35 Neenah 691

36 Cadott 699

37 Sparta 721

38 Horicon 722

39 Oregon 768

40 Campbellsport 789

41 Tomah 798

42 Eleva-Strum 989

Middle School Results – Varsity Only

Rank School Score

1 Madison Hamilton 55

2 Menomonie 94

3 Boyceville 115

4 Waunakee 150

5 Madison Country Day 155

6 Sparta STEM Academy 171

7 Platteville 181

8 Eau Claire South 182

9 Hudson 194

10 Unity 220

11 Madison Eagle 229

12 Beloit Turner 252

13 Evansville JV McKenna 257

14 Brookfield Pilgrim Park 259

15 Monona Grove Glacial Drumlin 275

16 Campbellsport 276

17 Hartford University 323

18 Cambridge Nikolay 333

19 New Richmond 341

20 Mount Horeb 344

21 Elmwood 409

22 Medford 529