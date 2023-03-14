Boyceville hosts Dunn-St. Croix Conference Honors Band and Choir

Boyceville hosted the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Honors Band and Choir on January 25th and 28th.

The best student musicians from around the conference gathered on January 25th to rehearse all day, and again on the January 28th to rehearse and perform a public concert. Between the band and choir Boyceville hosted over 200 students from around the conference!

Boyceville High School students participated in both the band and choir. Marik Ebensperger, Isaac Ruesga, Sage Schladweiler and Abby Schlough were members of the band and Cooper Anderson, Susie Caballero, Noah Evenson, Sydney Garbe, Rachael Montgomery, Paige Mrdutt, Makayla Nelson, Haylie Rasmussen, and Aryssa Scherer were members of the band.

Boyceville looks forward to hosting again-but not for another nine years!