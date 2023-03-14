 Skip to content

Boyceville hosts Dunn-St. Croix Conference Honors Band and Choir

FOUR Boyceville High School musicians were selected to this year’s Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference Honors Band. They are, from left to right, Sage Schladweiler, Marik Ebensperger, Abby Schlough and Isaac Ruesga. —photo by Shawn DeWitt

SEVEN members of the Boyceville High School choir were recently selected to the 2022-23 Dunn-St. Croix Honors Choir. Front row (L to R): Aryssa Scherer, Sydney Garbe and Susie Caballero. Middle row (L to R): Paige Mrdutt, Makayla Nelson, Haylie Rasmussen and Rachael Montgomery. Back row (L to R): Cooper Anderson and Mr. Ben Simmerman (vocal music teacher). —photo submitted

Boyceville hosted the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Honors Band and Choir on January 25th and 28th.

The best student musicians from around the conference gathered on January  25th to rehearse all day, and again on the January 28th to rehearse and perform a public concert.  Between the band and choir Boyceville hosted over 200 students from around the conference!

Boyceville High School students participated in both the band and choir. Marik Ebensperger, Isaac Ruesga, Sage Schladweiler and Abby Schlough were members of the band and Cooper Anderson, Susie Caballero, Noah Evenson, Sydney Garbe, Rachael Montgomery, Paige Mrdutt, Makayla Nelson, Haylie Rasmussen, and Aryssa Scherer were members of the band. 

Boyceville looks forward to hosting again-but not for another nine years!

