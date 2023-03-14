10 HILLTOPPERS AND 9 BULLDOGS ON TEAMS D-SC wrestlers earn 2022-23 all-conference honors
Ten wrestlers from Glenwood City and nine from Boyceville earned all-conference honors this season.
Glenwood City sophomore Wyatt Unser, who recently finished as the Division 3 state runner-up at 113 pounds, was chosen as the Dunn-St. Croix’s wrestlers of the year.
All-conference designation is determined by the wrestler’s final placement in their resepctive weight class. The Dunn-St. Croix’ top finisher in each weight earns first-team honors while the conference’s second highest finisher is awarded second-team designation.
2022-23 D-SC
WRESTLING FIRST TEAM
106 Landon Obermueller GC 113 Wyatt Unser GC
120 James Knight GC
126 Ian Radintz GC
132 Joey Baker D/A
138 Gabe Knops GC
145 Mitchell McGee GC
152 Cody Wagner MON
160 Noah Brite GC
170 Alan George MON
182 Keegan Merth SV/E
195 Sebastian Nielson BV
220 Zach Hellendrung BV
285 Ethan Brunner D/A
SECOND TEAM
106 Zane Pierce BV
113 Rony Ramos BV
120 Tylor LaCroix SV/E
126 Landyn Leslie BV
132 Alex Obermueller BV
138 Austin Krentz SV/E
145 Paul Kurschner BV
152 Andrew Blaser GC
160 Jack Gruenhagen BV
170 Cole Stienmeyer SV/E
182 Ethan Odegard MON
195 Jackson Logghe GC
220 Conner Gross GC
285 Parker Coombs BV
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
113 Wyatt Unser GC