10 HILLTOPPERS AND 9 BULLDOGS ON TEAMS D-SC wrestlers earn 2022-23 all-conference honors

Ten wrestlers from Glenwood City and nine from Boyceville earned all-conference honors this season.

Glenwood City sophomore Wyatt Unser, who recently finished as the Division 3 state runner-up at 113 pounds, was chosen as the Dunn-St. Croix’s wrestlers of the year.

All-conference designation is determined by the wrestler’s final placement in their resepctive weight class. The Dunn-St. Croix’ top finisher in each weight earns first-team honors while the conference’s second highest finisher is awarded second-team designation.

2022-23 D-SC

WRESTLING FIRST TEAM

106 Landon Obermueller GC 113 Wyatt Unser GC

120 James Knight GC

126 Ian Radintz GC

132 Joey Baker D/A

138 Gabe Knops GC

145 Mitchell McGee GC

152 Cody Wagner MON

160 Noah Brite GC

170 Alan George MON

182 Keegan Merth SV/E

195 Sebastian Nielson BV

220 Zach Hellendrung BV

285 Ethan Brunner D/A

SECOND TEAM

106 Zane Pierce BV

113 Rony Ramos BV

120 Tylor LaCroix SV/E

126 Landyn Leslie BV

132 Alex Obermueller BV

138 Austin Krentz SV/E

145 Paul Kurschner BV

152 Andrew Blaser GC

160 Jack Gruenhagen BV

170 Cole Stienmeyer SV/E

182 Ethan Odegard MON

195 Jackson Logghe GC

220 Conner Gross GC

285 Parker Coombs BV

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

113 Wyatt Unser GC