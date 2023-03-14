 Skip to content

10 HILLTOPPERS AND 9 BULLDOGS ON TEAMS D-SC wrestlers earn 2022-23 all-conference honors

NINE BULLDOG wrestlers earned spots on the 2022-23 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference teams. Front row (L to R): Landyn Leslie, Rony Ramos, Zane Pierce and Alex Obermueller. Back row (L to R): Sebastian “Bash” Nielson, Parker Coombs, Zach Hellendrung, Jack Gruenhagen and Paul Kurschner.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt

GLENWOOD CITY had ten wrestlers named to the 2022-23 Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference teams. Front row (L to R): Wyatt Unser, Ian Radintz, Mitchell McGee and Landon Obermueller. Back row (L to R): Conner Gross, Andrew Blaser, Gabe Knops, Jackson Logghe and Noah Brite. Missing James Knight.
—photo by Shawn DeWitt

Ten wrestlers from Glenwood City and nine from Boyceville  earned all-conference honors this season. 

Glenwood City sophomore Wyatt Unser, who recently finished as the Division 3 state runner-up at 113 pounds, was chosen as the Dunn-St. Croix’s wrestlers of the year.

All-conference designation is determined by the wrestler’s final placement in their resepctive weight class. The Dunn-St. Croix’ top finisher in each weight earns first-team honors while the conference’s second highest finisher is awarded second-team designation. 

2022-23 D-SC

WRESTLING FIRST TEAM

106 Landon Obermueller GC 113 Wyatt Unser GC

120 James Knight GC

126 Ian Radintz GC

132 Joey Baker D/A

138 Gabe Knops GC

145 Mitchell McGee GC

152 Cody Wagner MON

160 Noah Brite GC

170 Alan George MON

182 Keegan Merth SV/E

195 Sebastian Nielson BV

220 Zach Hellendrung BV

285 Ethan Brunner D/A

SECOND TEAM

106 Zane Pierce BV

113 Rony Ramos BV

120 Tylor LaCroix SV/E

126 Landyn Leslie BV

132 Alex Obermueller BV

138 Austin Krentz SV/E

145 Paul Kurschner BV

152 Andrew Blaser GC

160 Jack Gruenhagen BV

170 Cole Stienmeyer SV/E

182 Ethan Odegard MON

195 Jackson Logghe GC

220 Conner Gross GC

285 Parker Coombs BV

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

113 Wyatt Unser GC

Posted in Boyceville Sports, Glenwood City Sports, Sports, Tribune Sports

