BMS Science Olympiad team repeats as Regional Runner-Up

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament at home this past weekend, repeating as the team tournament runner-up. Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Bio-Process Lab – Freshman Karen Schaff and eighth grader Eleanor Farrell

Bridge – Freshmen Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden

Can’t Judge a Powder – eighth graders Ava Dormanen and Emily Jackson

Experimental Design – Schaff, Holden, and Hellendrung

Flight – Freshman William Engel and eighth grader Devon Lee

Forestry – Freshman Samantha Stoveren and eighth grader Sawyer Garbe

Horticulture – Schaff and S. Stoveren

Road Scholar – Dormanen and E. Farrell

Robo Cross – S. Stoveren and seventh grader John Stoveren

Roller Coaster – S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren

Wheeled Vehicle – Engel and Hellendrung

Storm the Castle – Engel and Holden

Sounds of Music – Schaff and eighth grader Brady Rasmussen

Roller Coaster – Sixth graders Eli Cassellius and Clayton Score (JV)

Silver medals were earned by the following:

Crave the Wave – Rasmussen and E. Farrell

Dynamic Planet – E. Farrell and sixth grader S. Hafermann

Geocaching – Schaff and E. Farrell

Picture This – S. Stoveren, Hellendrung, and Holden

Virology – Zellendrung and Holden

Flight – Seventh grader Ivan Farrell and sixth grader Payton Lee (JV)

Wheeled Vehicle – D. Lee and P. Lee (JV)

Roller Coaster – Sixth graders Amelia Henningfeld and H. Bensen (JV)

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Crime Busters – Dormanen and Jackson

Solar System – Rasmussen and Hafermann

Bridge – Score and sixth grader Easton Lange (JV)

Wheeled Vehicle – Cassellius and sixth grader Robert Swenby (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Geocaching – Score and Lange (JV)

Flight – Score and Lange (JV)

“I am really proud of all of our middle school students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students have been working really hard this year and competed really well at a challenging regional tournament. Our students work so well together and I am so proud to be able to coach this outstanding group of students. It will be exciting to continue to prepare for the state tournament in April.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action at the regional tournament at Menomonie High School on Saturday March 4th. The state tournament is Friday-Saturday, March 31 – April 1, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, Steve Duerst, and Ian Carter.

Final Results of the

Boyceville Middle School

Regional Tournament



(varsity teams only ranked)

Rank School Score

1 Menomonie 40

2 Boyceville 46

3 Sparta Innovations STEM 90

4 Hudson 110

5 New Richmond 119

6 Unity 122

7 Medford 124

8 Eau Claire South 166

9 Elmwood 236

10 Stanley-Boyd 239

11 Loyal 244

12 Tomah 280

13 Cadott 304