BMS Science Olympiad team repeats as Regional Runner-Up
BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament at home this past weekend, repeating as the team tournament runner-up. Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Bio-Process Lab – Freshman Karen Schaff and eighth grader Eleanor Farrell
Bridge – Freshmen Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden
Can’t Judge a Powder – eighth graders Ava Dormanen and Emily Jackson
Experimental Design – Schaff, Holden, and Hellendrung
Flight – Freshman William Engel and eighth grader Devon Lee
Forestry – Freshman Samantha Stoveren and eighth grader Sawyer Garbe
Horticulture – Schaff and S. Stoveren
Road Scholar – Dormanen and E. Farrell
Robo Cross – S. Stoveren and seventh grader John Stoveren
Roller Coaster – S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren
Wheeled Vehicle – Engel and Hellendrung
Storm the Castle – Engel and Holden
Sounds of Music – Schaff and eighth grader Brady Rasmussen
Roller Coaster – Sixth graders Eli Cassellius and Clayton Score (JV)
Silver medals were earned by the following:
Crave the Wave – Rasmussen and E. Farrell
Dynamic Planet – E. Farrell and sixth grader S. Hafermann
Geocaching – Schaff and E. Farrell
Picture This – S. Stoveren, Hellendrung, and Holden
Virology – Zellendrung and Holden
Flight – Seventh grader Ivan Farrell and sixth grader Payton Lee (JV)
Wheeled Vehicle – D. Lee and P. Lee (JV)
Roller Coaster – Sixth graders Amelia Henningfeld and H. Bensen (JV)
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Crime Busters – Dormanen and Jackson
Solar System – Rasmussen and Hafermann
Bridge – Score and sixth grader Easton Lange (JV)
Wheeled Vehicle – Cassellius and sixth grader Robert Swenby (JV)
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Geocaching – Score and Lange (JV)
Flight – Score and Lange (JV)
“I am really proud of all of our middle school students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students have been working really hard this year and competed really well at a challenging regional tournament. Our students work so well together and I am so proud to be able to coach this outstanding group of students. It will be exciting to continue to prepare for the state tournament in April.”
Boyceville High School will next be in action at the regional tournament at Menomonie High School on Saturday March 4th. The state tournament is Friday-Saturday, March 31 – April 1, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, Steve Duerst, and Ian Carter.
Final Results of the
Boyceville Middle School
Regional Tournament
(varsity teams only ranked)
Rank School Score
1 Menomonie 40
2 Boyceville 46
3 Sparta Innovations STEM 90
4 Hudson 110
5 New Richmond 119
6 Unity 122
7 Medford 124
8 Eau Claire South 166
9 Elmwood 236
10 Stanley-Boyd 239
11 Loyal 244
12 Tomah 280
13 Cadott 304