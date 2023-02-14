Boyceville girls to begin WIAA playoffs at home, GC to travel

The playoff seedings were released by the WIAA for all five girls’ divisions Sunday afternoon, February 12.

Boyceville was awarded a home contest for the opening round while Glenwood City will have to travel for its first-round contest which are slated for next Tuesday, February 21.

Playing in the top half of the Division 4 sectional, the Lady Bulldogs received the number eight seed and will host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser who was seeded ninth. The winner of that regional quarterfinal will advance to the Friday, February 24 regional semifinal to take on the top-seeded Phillips on the Lady Loggers home court. The regional final is slated for Saturday, February 25.

Meanwhile, Glenwood City will have to travel to Chippewa Falls McDonell Central next Tuesday, February 21 to battle the second-seeded Lady Macks, who were a state qualifier a year ago and are currently ranked eighth in the state, in a WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal contest. The victor will advance to face the winner of the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (#7) and Owen-Withee (#10) game in Friday’s semifinal round.

The Division 4 and 5 sectional brackets are printed in this week’s Tribune Press Reporter and can also be found on the WIAA website, www.wiaawi.org.