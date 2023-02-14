Boyceville girls sweep Glenwood City

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Heading into last Friday night’s girls’ basketball rematch in the Dog House, neither Boyceville nor Glenwood City had enjoyed much offensive success in recent contests.

In fact, it could be said that the two teams’ shooting was about as frigid as the recent outdoor temperatures.

Both teams fell short in their Tuesday, February 7 games with the Bulldogs losing 35-28 at home to Elmwood-Plum City while the Hilltoppers were thoroughly trashed, 78-13, in a road game against Durand-Arkansaw.

And while the offense wasn’t spectacular, Boyceville had more than enough to overcome Glenwood City who continued to suffer an offensive outage. As they had in the pair’s first meeting, the Bulldogs raced out to a double-digits lead against the Hilltoppers and never looked back as they swept the season series with a convincing 44-10 victory in the February 10 contest that played out in front of a large crowd that had turned out for the 12th Annual Coaches versus Cancer event.

Boyceville improved to 3-10 in Dunn-St. Croix play with two of those victories coming against Glenwood City and is 7-14 overall. Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were left searching for their first conference win as they dropped to 0-13 in conference play and 1-21 overall.

Boyceville will finish out the regular season with a pair of home games this week. The Bulldogs hosted Pepin/Alma Monday, February 13 and welcome Mondovi for the conference finale this Thursday, February 16. The Bulldogs will also have a home game to open the WIAA Division 4 playoffs as they host Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Tuesday,

Glenwood City hosted Augusta Tuesday, February 14 in its final home contest of the season which is also senior night before traveling to Colfax Thursday for the conference and regular-season finale. The Hilltoppers have drawn state-ranked Chippewa Falls McDonell for their opening-round contest in the Division 5 tournament and will be on the Macks’ home court next Tuesday, February 21.

Glenwood City vs. Boyceville

Like their first meeting in Glenwood City back on January 10, the Bulldogs scored the first 12 points in last Friday’s contest in Boyceville.

But, unlike that initial contest where Glenwood City rallied to a 24 all tie at halftime, the Hilltoppers could not buy a basket especially in the opening half making just a pair of free throws to trail the host Bulldogs 24 to 2 at the intermission.

Although Glenwood City did manage a trio of two-point hoops in the second half along with another two free tosses, Boyceville tacked on 20 more points to claim a 44-10 win in the February 10 contest that celebrated the 12th anniversary of the inception of the Coaches versus Cancer event.

Hannah Dunn scored seven of her game-high ten points in the opening half including a pair of threes. The Bulldogs Jaden Stevens and Abby Schlough each netted a three and had five points in the first half.

Early in the game, the Hilltoppers tried to get the ball inside to post player Izzy Davis but she was often triple-teamed and had a difficult time getting off shots let alone putting any in the hoop.

Glenwood City wasn’t having any luck shooting from the outside either.

That left the charity stripe.

Trailing 12-0, Glenwood City finally scored with 7:47 remaining in the first half when Michaela Blaser make the back half of a two-shot foul.

Boyceville reeled off another 12 points before Brooklyn Brite made the front end of a one-and-one bonus for Glenwood City’s second and final point of the first half.

Hailey Hanestad scored the first three hoops of the second half to build the Bulldogs’ lead to 30-2.

Davis finally got Glenwood City’s first basket to fall through the hoop to make it 30-4.

Kylie Ohman and Blaser, who also netted a free throw, added baskets for the Hilltoppers.

But Boyceville got a second triple from Stevens along with hoops by Rachael Montgomery, Cambrie Reisimer, Cora Leslie, Zoey Hellendrung and Dunn to finish off the Bulldogs’ scoring in their 34-point win over the rival Hilltoppers.

Beside Dunn’s ten spot, Hanestad finished with nine points for the Bulldogs with Stevens getting eight, Abby Schlough five and Montgomery and Alexis Schlough four each.

Blaser was Glenwood City’s top scorer with four points via a hoop and two free tosses. Ohman and Davis each added two points along with a free throw by Jenna McCarthy and Brite.

Neither team shot well from the charity stripe. Glenwood City went 4-for-15 and Boyceville was 3-for-15. The Bulldogs finished with five triples, the Hilltoppers had none.

Boyceville vs. E/PC

Boyceville took a 37-34 win when it played the Wolves in Elmwood early in the season.

Last Tuesday’s rematch in Boyceville is one that the Bulldogs could have won as well if not for another sluggish offensive effort.

Elmwood-Plum City took an early 11-0 advantage behind a pair of threes from Hannah Forster and another by Allyson Fleishauer.

Boyceville finally got on the scoreboard when Hannah Dunn made a three and a hoop. Cambrie Reisimer later added a basket, Bulldogs trailed 19-7 at the half.

“We continued to struggle offensively and really put ourselves in a rough spot early in the game,” said Boyceville head coach Jay Lagerstrom.

Boyceville did manged to tie it in the latter half as Dunn scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. Abby Schlough added a triple and got baskets by Hailey Hanestad and Rachael Montgomery.

But, the Bulldogs just could not establish a lead and lost the February 7 game, 35 to 28.

Boyceville made just 12 baskets including three triples and were just 1-for-4 at the charity stripe.

Fleishauer finished with 14 to lead the Wolves while Hannah Forster and Fayth Witte contribute nine points each in the Wolves’ win.

Glenwood City vs. Durand

Visiting Durand last Tuesday, February 7, the Hilltoppers were mauled by the Durand-Arkansaw Panthers, losing the conference contest 78-13.

Glenwood City trailed 54-9 at halftime as its only scores came on a pair of Izzy Davis baskets, a Libby Wagner hoop and free toss and Michaela Blaser basket.

And that was the good half for the Toppers who added just four points in the second half off a Kaylin Brandt two-pointer and a pair of free throws by Blaser.

Blaser and Davis led the Toppers with four points apiece.

Brittany Piepenbrock made seven of Durand-Arkansaw’s 11 triples en route to a posting 25-point performance. Victoria Kuah added 11 points and Emma Hoyt finished with ten for the Panthers.