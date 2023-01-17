Glenwood City wrestlers dominate Boyceville, Turtle Lake/Clayton in triangular

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — It wasn’t your typical Boyceville versus Glenwood City wrestling dual.

Not at all.

The normally suspense-packed competition that usually features line-up shifts and several nail-biting matches much like last year’s dual that had to go to tie-breaking criteria to determine a victor, the much anticipated 2022-23 Dunn-St. Croix mat showdown between the Bulldogs and Hilltoppers in a triangular hosted by Boyceville Thursday, January 12, and included non-conference combatant Turtle Lake/Clayton, didn’t have any of those aforementioned attributes.

In that featured dual between rivals things could not have worked out better for Glenwood City especially when the competition began at 106 pounds which meshed perfectly with the Hilltoppers’ strength in the lower and mid-weights.

Glenwood City, the defending D-SC wrestling champion, dominated the dual by winning the first 11 matches including nine via pins and another on a technical fall en route to a convincing 62-18 triumph over Boyceville who won the final three matches with falls.

“We are very strong in our lower weights,” stated Glenwood City head coach Shane Strong.

“We were able to get some momentum going in the dual, you could see the team was feeding off of each other,” added Strong.

Boyceville head coach Jamie Olson said that it really didn’t matter what weight the dual would have started at.

“On paper, we were probably favored in just two matches,” said Olson of the tussle with Glenwood City, “I thought there were two even matchups at 152 and 285, and we split with those. The dual went about how I figured.”

The victory gave the Hilltoppers a 2-0 conference record and the inside track to a second consecutive D-SC crown. Boyceville, meanwhile, slipped to 1-1 in conference duals.

In the second dual of the evening, Glenwood City easily disposed of Turtle Lake/Clayton as well, winning 69-9. That win saw the Hilltoppers’ coaching duo of Shane Strong and assistant Tim Miller record their 150th dual victory.

Boyceville capped the evening’s wrestling by defeating TL/C 54 to 30.

GC vs. Boyceville

The first seven matches between Glenwood City and Boyceville did not go the full six minutes as the Hilltoppers opened with a technical fall by Landon Obermueller at 106 pounds and followed with six straight pins.

Obermueller used a takedown and three-point near fall to open a 5-0 advantage over the Bulldogs’ Zane Pierce after one period. In the second period, Obermueller, currently ranked tenth in that Division 3 weight class, scored a reversal which was followed by another three-point near fall and then a two-point near fall for a 12-0 lead going into the third and final period. Obermueller worked one final three-point near fall to go up 15-0 and bring the match to close at the 4:46 mark.

“Boyceville has a solid wrestler at 106, so we were excited to see Landon start the dual the way he did. Landon has improved every week in our room, this was a big win for him,” said Strong.

There were plenty of big wins by the Toppers to follow.

Glenwood City sophomore Wyatt Unser, ranked second in the state, quickly took control of his 113-pound match against the Bulldogs’ Rony Ramos building an 11-0 lead before scoring the pin with just 14 second left in the first period.

Ninth-ranked James Knight, a senior, came through with yet another pin for Glenwood City. Knotted in 2-2 battle at 120 pounds with Boyceville junior Noah Evenson, Knight worked a reversal to start the second period and then got the pin fall at 3:04.

Glenwood City’s next three wrestlers – Ian Radintz, Peyton Rassbach and Gabe Knops – each scored pins in under 40 second.

Senior Ian Radintz, who is ranked number two in his weight class, put the Bulldogs’ Landyn Leslie to the mat just 27 seconds into their match at 126 pounds.

Junior Peyton Rassbach and senior Gabe Knops followed suit. At 132 pounds, Rassbach stuck Alex Obermueller in 37 seconds and Knops needed just 28 ticks to earn the fall over Jack Kurschner at 138 pounds.

Sophomore Mitchell McGee registered the Toppers’ sixth straight fall when he put Boyceville’s Ryker Benitz to his back one minute into their match at 145 pounds.

At that point Glenwood City lead 41-0 and could secure the victory with a win at 152.

And that is just what happened thanks to Andrew Blaser’s 5-0 decision over fellow sophomore Jack Gruenhagen of Boyceville.

Glenwood City, however, wasn’t done just yet.

Noah Brite, Will Standaert and Jackson Logghe registered pins to give Glenwood City a 62-0 advantage.

Brite and Standaert both scored respective third-period falls against the Bulldogs’ Paul Kurschner at 160 pounds and Zach Kersten at 170 pounds.

Logghe won by fall over Mark Knopps at 182 pounds to give the Hilltoppers their 11th straight match win against the Bulldogs.

Boyceville finally got on the scoreboard with three straight pins to close out the dual.

Senior Bash Nielson, ranked tenth, earned a second period pin against Glenwood City’s Steven Booth at 195 pounds.

The Bulldogs’ freshman phenom, Zach Hellendrung, followed with a 1:31 pin of the Toppers’ Connor Gross at 220 pounds.

Finally, Boyceville junior Parker Coombs closed out the dual with a first-period pin of Glenwood City sophomore Blake Fayerweather at heavyweight.

“Boyceville is very well coached, so their kids are always in the match regardless of the score,” noted Strong. “Our kids know that, so we knew we had to come out in each match with a relentless attitude. I thought we did that, even in the matches we were outmatched in.”

“We are proud of our team for the commitment they are demonstrating right now to being their best. We have higher goals than one dual, but this one is always important on our schedule because Boyceville has a great program. Our kids get along great with their kids, but when the whistle blows we both want to win. This year we were fortunate to come out with a win, ” concluded Strong.

Glenwood City hosts Mondovi/Eleva-Strum in a conference dual this Thursday while Boyceville travels to Spring Valley/Elmwood that same evening. Both teams are slated to compete in the St. Croix Falls Invitational on Saturday, January 21.

Glenwood City 62, Boyceville 18

106-Landon Obermueller (GC) tech falled Zane Pierce (BV), 15-0, (4:45); 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Rony Ramos (BV), 1:46; 120-James Knight (GC) pinned Noah Evenson (BV), 3:04; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Landyn Leslie (BV), 0:27; 132-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinned Alex Obermueller (BV), 0:27; 138-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV), 0:28; 145-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV), 1:00; 152-Andrew Blaser (GC) dec. Jack Gruenhagen (BV), 5-0; 160-Noah Brite (GC) pinned Paul Kurschner (BV), 5:03; 170-Will Standaert (GC) pinned Zach Kersten (BV), 5:24; 182-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Mark Knopps (BV), 2:24; 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 2:22; 220-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 1:31; 285-Parker Coombs (BV) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 1:05.

GC vs.Turtle Lake/Clayton

Taking on Turtle Lake in the second round of Thursday’s triangular, Glenwood City got off to a fast start winning the first nine matches en route to a 69-9 win which marked the 150th dual win for coaches Strong and Miller.

Getting pins for the Toppers were Unser (113), Knight (120), Radintz (126), Rassbach (132), Knops (138), McGee (145), Blaser (152), Fayerweather (285) and Obermueller (106).

In addition, senior Noah Brite won a 3-1 decision over TL/C’s Brandon Wright at 160 pounds and Will Standaert (170) and Connor Gross (220) were both awarded forfeits.

Glenwood City 69, Turtle Lake/Clayton 9

113-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Luke Moen (TLC), 2:26; 120-James Knight (GC) pinned Walker Cox (TLC), 1:52; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Hunter Robertson (TLC), 1:08; 132-Peyton Rassbach (GC) pinend Marcus Zacharias (TLC), 0:18; 138-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Mason Quade (TLC), 2:37; 145-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Mathew Muench (TLC), 0:46; 152-Andrew Blaser (GC) pinned Vincent Stoll (TLC), 3:30; 160-Noah Brite (GC) dec. Brandon Wright (TLC), 3-1; 170-Will Standaert (GC) received forfeit; 182-Ryan Shortess (TLC) dec. Jackson Logghe (GC), 8-6; 195-Parker Lyttle (TLC) pinned Steve Booth (GC), 2:49; 220-Connor Gross (GC) received forfeit; 285-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned Caleb Tinsley (TLC), 3:26; 106-Landon Obermueller (GC) pinned Landon Hubbard (TLC), 3:09.

BV vs. Turtle Lake/Clayton

In the final dual of the night, Boyceville defeated Turtle Lake/Clayton 54-30.

The Bulldogs won nine of he 14 matches including seven by falls. Getting pins for Boyceville were Zane Pierce (106), Rony Ramos (113), Noah Evenson (120), Landyn Leslie (126), Alex Obermueller (132), Bash Nielson (195) and Zach Hellendrung (285).

Boyceville 54, Turtle Lake/Clayton 30

120-Noah Evenson (BV) pinned Walker Cox (TLC); 126-Landyn Leslie (BV) pinned Hunter Robertson (TLC); 132-Alex Obermueller (BV) pinned Marcus Zacharias (TLC); 138-Mason Quade (TLC) pinned Jack Kurschner (BV); 145-Mathew Muench (TLC) pinned Ryker Benitz (BV); 152-Vincent Stoll (TLC) pinend ???? (BV); 160-Brandon Wright (TLC) pinned Jack Gruenhagen (BV); 170-Zach Kersten (BV) received forfeit; 182-Ryan Shortess (TLC) pinned Mark Knopps (BV); 195-Bash Nielson (BV) pinned Parker Lyttle (TLC); 220-Parker Coombs (BV) received forfeit; 285-Zach Hellendrung (BV) pinned Caleb Findley (TLC); 106-Zane Pierce (BV) pinned Landon Hubbard (TLC); 113-Rony Ramos (BV) pinned Luke Moen (TLC).