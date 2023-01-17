Boyceville Science Olympiad Performs Well in Medford

MEDFORD — The Boyceville Science Olympiad attended the Medford Invitational Tournament in-person for the first time since 2020 this past weekend both teams earning team awards and the middle school team scoring an all-time record low team score of 38 points. Thirty-five different middle school and high school students earned medals.

Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Experimental Design – Juniors Becca Wyss, Parker Coombs, and Peter Wheeldon; Flight – Wyss and junior Zach Kersten; Horticulture – Sophomore Emily Fetzer and freshman Anna Hafermann; Robo Cross – Coombs and junior Caden Wold; Trajectory – Coombs and Kersten

Silver medals were earned by the following:

Astronomy – Wheeldon and Ludtke; Bridge – Coombs and Wold; Flight – Juniors Cora Leslie and Hannah Dunn (JV); Forensics – Wyss and Fetzer; WIFI Lab – Sophomore Abigail Bauer and freshman Loralie West

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Anatomy & Physiology – Senior Dawson Standaert and Ludtke; Detector Building – Wyss and Coombs; Detector Building – Senior Kaianna Banyai and junior Treylin Thorson (JV); Its About Time – Wheeldon and Wold; Scrambler – Banyai and Thorson (JV); Virology – Standaert and Bauer; Horticulture – Leslie and Dunn (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Bridge – Leslie & Dunn (JV); Codebusters – Wyss, Wheeldon, and Kersten; Disease Detectives – Standaert and Wyss; Precision Medicine – Standaert and Ludtke; Scrambler – Wheeldon and Wold; Write It, Do It – Dunn and Leslie (JV)

Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Bio-Process Lab – Freshman Karen Schaff and eighth grader Eleanor Farrell; Bridge – Sixth graders Clayton Score and Easton Lange (JV); Bridge – Eighth grader Devon Lee and seventh grader John Stoveren; Can’t Judge a Powder – Eighth graders Emily Jackson and Ava Dormanen; Flight – Freshman William Engel and D. Lee; Geocaching – Schaff and E. Farrell; Horticulture – Schaff and freshman Samantha Stoveren; Road Scholar – E. Farrell and Dormanen; Robo Cross – S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren; Roller Coaster – S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren; Sounds of Music – Schaff; Storm the Castle – Engel and D. Lee; Wheeled Vehicle – Engel and D. Lee

Silver medals were earned by the following:

Anatomy & Physiology – Jackson and eighth grader Sawyer Garbe; Crave the Wave – E. Farrell and sixth grader Sara Hafermann; Dynamic Planet – S. Hafermann and E. Farrell; Experimental Design – Schaff, Jackson, and Dormanen; Flight – Score and Lange (JV); Forestry – Garbe and S. Stoveren; Solar System – Schaff and S. Hafermann; Virology – D. Lee and J. Stoveren; Wheeled Vehicle – Sixth grader Payton Lee and seventh grader Ivan Farrell

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Crime Busters – Jackson and Dormanen; Fast Facts – Engel and Garbe; Meteorology – Engel and Hafermann; Picture This – Garbe, D. Lee, and S. Stoveren; Rocks & Minerals – Engel and Hafermann; Flight – I. Farrell and P. Lee (JV); Wheeled Vehicle – Sixth graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl (JV); Roller Coaster – Sixth graders Amelia Henningfeld and Hannah Bensend (JV); Write It, Do It – Dormanen and Jackson

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Disease Detectives – Jackson and E. Farrell; Green Generation – S. Stoveren and Garbe; Wheeled Vehicle – Sixth graders Robert Swenby and Eli Cassellius

“Our kids had a really good day in Medford” said head coach Andy Hamm. “We had many kids step up and have outstanding days after many weeks of hard work. We competed with some very competitive teams and our kids did an outstanding job of representing Boyceville. I am excited to see with continued work how the team will continue to grow and develop as the year progresses.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action at the UWRF Invitational on Saturday January 21st and will join the middle school program at the Solon (OH) Invitational on February 4. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Medford High School Science Olympiad Invitational

High School Results

Varsity Teams Only

Rank School Score

1 Mounds View (MN) 60

2 Belleville 75

3 Boyceville 76

4 Medford 79

5 Bloomington Kennedy (MN) 122

6 Unity 155

7 Colfax 167

8 Elmwood 178

9 Menomonie 184

10 Westfield 212

11 Almond-Bancroft 228

12 Wausau East 261

13 Cadott 290

Middle School Results

Varsity Teams Only

Rank School Score

1 Menomonie 33

2 Boyceville 38

3 Unity 76

4 Medford 79

5 Elmwood 153

6 Loyal 176

7 Antigo All-Saints Catholic 192

8 Cadott 202