Boyceville Science Olympiad Hosts First In-Person Invitational Since 2019

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Science Olympiad program hosted their 16th Annual Invitational Tournament in-person for the first time since 2019 this past weekend with Division 2 team championships at both the middle school and high school levels. Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Juniors Caden Wold and Parker Coombs in both Bridge and Robo Cross; Juniors Becca Wyss, Peter Wheeldon, and Zach Kersten in Codebusters; Wyss, Coombs, and Wheeldon in Experimental Design; Wyss and Kersten in Flight; Wheeldon and Kersten in Geocaching

Sophomores Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer in Horticulture; Wold and Wheeldon in Its About Time; Sophomore Abigail Bauer and freshman Loralie West in WIFI Lab; Coombs and Kersten in Trajectory

Silver medals were earned by the following:

Senior Dawson Standaert and junior Kylie Luedtke in Anatomy & Physiology; Wyss and Coombs in Detector Building; Wyss and Standaert in Disease Detectives; Wold and Wheeldon in Scrambler

Juniors Ali McRoberts and Hannah Dunn in Horticulture (JV);

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Junior Kaci Fisher in Environmental Chemistry; Luedtke and freshman Anna Hafermann in Remote Sensing

Freshmen Aiden Brown and Cash Nielson in Bridge (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Olson and Fetzer in Forensics; Bauer and Standaert in Virology

Senior Kaianna Banyai and junior Treylin Thorson in Detector Building (JV)

Freshman Jon Madison and Brown in Flight (JV)

Fifth place medals were earned by the following:

Standaert and Luedtke in Cell Biology; Thorson and Banyai in Scrambler (JV)

Sixth place medals were earned by the following:

Wheeldon and Luedtke in Astronomy

Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:

Gold medals were earned by the following:

Eighth grader Eleanor Farrell and Freshman Karen Schaff in Bio-Process Lab; Freshmen Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Bridge; Eighth graders Emily Jackson and Ava Dormanen in both Can’t Judge a Powder and Crime Busters; Eighth grader Brady Rasmussen and E. Farrell in Crave the Wave; K. Schaff, Holden, and Hellendrung in Experimental Design; Freshman William Engel and Hellendrung in Flight; Freshman Samantha Stoveren and eighth grader Sawyer Garbe in Forestry; E. Farrell and K. Schaff in Geocaching; S. Stoveren and K. Schaff in Horticulture; S. Stoveren, Holden, and Hellendrung in Picture This; E. Farrell and Dormanen in Road Scholar; S. Stoveren and seventh grader John Stoveren in both Robo Cross and Roller Coaster; Rasmussen and K. Schaff in Sounds of Music; Rasmussen and sixth grader Sara Hafermann in Solar System; Engel and Holden in Storm the Castle; Hellendrung and Holden in Virology; Engel and Hellendrung in Wheeled Vehicle

Silver medals were earned by the following:

E. Farrell and Jackson in Disease Detectives; S. Hafermann and E. Farrell in Dynamic Planet; Engel and Rasmussen in Fast Facts; S. Stoveren and Garbe in Green Generation; S. Hafermann and Engel in Rocks & Minerals; E. Jackson and Dormanen in Write It, Do It

Seventh graders Eli Cole and Eli Weber in Bridge (JV); Seventh graders Vance Olson and Tim Jackson in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)

Bronze medals were earned by the following:

Seventh graders Arnold Sudbrink and Isabelle Feeney in both Bridge and Storm the Castle (JV); Weber and seventh grader Ivan Farrell in Flight

Sixth graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)

Fourth place medals were earned by the following:

Rasmussen and Engel in Meteorology; Sixth graders Robert Swenby and Eli Cassellius in Wheeled Vehicle (JV); Sixth graders Easton Lange and Clayton Score in Bridge (JV)

Fifth place medals were earned by the following:

S. Hafermann in Codebusters; Seventh grader Walter Schaff, Weber, and I. Farrell in Codebusters (JV); Sudbrink and Feeney in Flight (JV); Eight grader Devon Lee and sixth grader Payton Lee in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)

“It was so exciting to host everybody back in Boyceville after so long” said head coach Andy Hamm. “Our kids have worked hard already this year and I am so appreciative of our supportive staff, parents, and students in making this tournament possible. We look forward to continuing to work hard as the season progresses.”

Boyceville will next be in action at the Medford Invitational and UW-River Falls in January. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 6rd Annual Belleville High School Science Olympiad Invitational

High School Results – Varsity Teams Only

Rank School Division Score

1 Madison West 1 53

2 Menomonie 1 78

3 Hudson 1 159

4 Boyceville 2 167

5 Medford 2 191

6 Eastview (MN) 1 193

7 Eden Prairie (MN) 1 214

8 Belleville 2 223

9 Mounds View (MN) 1 229

10 Wayzata (MN) 1 230

11 East Ridge (MN) 1 244

12 Rochester Mayo (MN) 1 267

13 Marshfield 1 294

14 New Richmond 2 300

15 Baldwin-Woodville 2 306

16 Faribault (MN) 1 310

17 Lakeland Union 2 327

18 Wausau West 1 341

19 Shell Lake 2 388

20 Unity 2 409

21 Elmwood 2 416

22 Bloomington Jefferson (MN) 1 460

23 Elk Mound 2 489

24 Colfax 2 521

25 Sparta 2 580

26 Cadott 2 620

27 Owatonna (MN) 2 628

28 Janesville (IA) 2 641

29 Almond-Bancroft 2 645

30 Tomah 2 665

31 St. Croix Central 2 736

Middle School Results – Varsity Teams Only

Rank School Division Score

1 Daniel Wright (IL) 1 43

2 Boyceville 2 55

3 Menomonie 1 74

4 Chippewa (MN) 1 103

5 Sparta STEM Academy 2 108

6 Madison Hamilton 1 137

7 Hudson 1 143

8 Janesville (IA) 2 167

9 Unity 2 171

10 Medford 2 181

11 New Richmond 2 217

12 Hartford University 2 236

13 Elmwood 2 301

14 Cadott 2 327