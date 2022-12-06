Boyceville Science Olympiad Hosts First In-Person Invitational Since 2019
BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville Science Olympiad program hosted their 16th Annual Invitational Tournament in-person for the first time since 2019 this past weekend with Division 2 team championships at both the middle school and high school levels. Boyceville High School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Juniors Caden Wold and Parker Coombs in both Bridge and Robo Cross; Juniors Becca Wyss, Peter Wheeldon, and Zach Kersten in Codebusters; Wyss, Coombs, and Wheeldon in Experimental Design; Wyss and Kersten in Flight; Wheeldon and Kersten in Geocaching
Sophomores Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer in Horticulture; Wold and Wheeldon in Its About Time; Sophomore Abigail Bauer and freshman Loralie West in WIFI Lab; Coombs and Kersten in Trajectory
Silver medals were earned by the following:
Senior Dawson Standaert and junior Kylie Luedtke in Anatomy & Physiology; Wyss and Coombs in Detector Building; Wyss and Standaert in Disease Detectives; Wold and Wheeldon in Scrambler
Juniors Ali McRoberts and Hannah Dunn in Horticulture (JV);
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Junior Kaci Fisher in Environmental Chemistry; Luedtke and freshman Anna Hafermann in Remote Sensing
Freshmen Aiden Brown and Cash Nielson in Bridge (JV)
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Olson and Fetzer in Forensics; Bauer and Standaert in Virology
Senior Kaianna Banyai and junior Treylin Thorson in Detector Building (JV)
Freshman Jon Madison and Brown in Flight (JV)
Fifth place medals were earned by the following:
Standaert and Luedtke in Cell Biology; Thorson and Banyai in Scrambler (JV)
Sixth place medals were earned by the following:
Wheeldon and Luedtke in Astronomy
Boyceville Middle School medal winners were as follows:
Gold medals were earned by the following:
Eighth grader Eleanor Farrell and Freshman Karen Schaff in Bio-Process Lab; Freshmen Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Bridge; Eighth graders Emily Jackson and Ava Dormanen in both Can’t Judge a Powder and Crime Busters; Eighth grader Brady Rasmussen and E. Farrell in Crave the Wave; K. Schaff, Holden, and Hellendrung in Experimental Design; Freshman William Engel and Hellendrung in Flight; Freshman Samantha Stoveren and eighth grader Sawyer Garbe in Forestry; E. Farrell and K. Schaff in Geocaching; S. Stoveren and K. Schaff in Horticulture; S. Stoveren, Holden, and Hellendrung in Picture This; E. Farrell and Dormanen in Road Scholar; S. Stoveren and seventh grader John Stoveren in both Robo Cross and Roller Coaster; Rasmussen and K. Schaff in Sounds of Music; Rasmussen and sixth grader Sara Hafermann in Solar System; Engel and Holden in Storm the Castle; Hellendrung and Holden in Virology; Engel and Hellendrung in Wheeled Vehicle
Silver medals were earned by the following:
E. Farrell and Jackson in Disease Detectives; S. Hafermann and E. Farrell in Dynamic Planet; Engel and Rasmussen in Fast Facts; S. Stoveren and Garbe in Green Generation; S. Hafermann and Engel in Rocks & Minerals; E. Jackson and Dormanen in Write It, Do It
Seventh graders Eli Cole and Eli Weber in Bridge (JV); Seventh graders Vance Olson and Tim Jackson in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)
Bronze medals were earned by the following:
Seventh graders Arnold Sudbrink and Isabelle Feeney in both Bridge and Storm the Castle (JV); Weber and seventh grader Ivan Farrell in Flight
Sixth graders Aubrie Humpal and Jillian Boesl in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)
Fourth place medals were earned by the following:
Rasmussen and Engel in Meteorology; Sixth graders Robert Swenby and Eli Cassellius in Wheeled Vehicle (JV); Sixth graders Easton Lange and Clayton Score in Bridge (JV)
Fifth place medals were earned by the following:
S. Hafermann in Codebusters; Seventh grader Walter Schaff, Weber, and I. Farrell in Codebusters (JV); Sudbrink and Feeney in Flight (JV); Eight grader Devon Lee and sixth grader Payton Lee in Wheeled Vehicle (JV)
“It was so exciting to host everybody back in Boyceville after so long” said head coach Andy Hamm. “Our kids have worked hard already this year and I am so appreciative of our supportive staff, parents, and students in making this tournament possible. We look forward to continuing to work hard as the season progresses.”
Boyceville will next be in action at the Medford Invitational and UW-River Falls in January. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Steve Duerst.
Final Results of the 6rd Annual Belleville High School Science Olympiad Invitational
High School Results – Varsity Teams Only
Rank School Division Score
1 Madison West 1 53
2 Menomonie 1 78
3 Hudson 1 159
4 Boyceville 2 167
5 Medford 2 191
6 Eastview (MN) 1 193
7 Eden Prairie (MN) 1 214
8 Belleville 2 223
9 Mounds View (MN) 1 229
10 Wayzata (MN) 1 230
11 East Ridge (MN) 1 244
12 Rochester Mayo (MN) 1 267
13 Marshfield 1 294
14 New Richmond 2 300
15 Baldwin-Woodville 2 306
16 Faribault (MN) 1 310
17 Lakeland Union 2 327
18 Wausau West 1 341
19 Shell Lake 2 388
20 Unity 2 409
21 Elmwood 2 416
22 Bloomington Jefferson (MN) 1 460
23 Elk Mound 2 489
24 Colfax 2 521
25 Sparta 2 580
26 Cadott 2 620
27 Owatonna (MN) 2 628
28 Janesville (IA) 2 641
29 Almond-Bancroft 2 645
30 Tomah 2 665
31 St. Croix Central 2 736
Middle School Results – Varsity Teams Only
Rank School Division Score
1 Daniel Wright (IL) 1 43
2 Boyceville 2 55
3 Menomonie 1 74
4 Chippewa (MN) 1 103
5 Sparta STEM Academy 2 108
6 Madison Hamilton 1 137
7 Hudson 1 143
8 Janesville (IA) 2 167
9 Unity 2 171
10 Medford 2 181
11 New Richmond 2 217
12 Hartford University 2 236
13 Elmwood 2 301
14 Cadott 2 327