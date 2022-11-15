Boyceville Science Olympiad opens season with strong performances in Belleville

BELLEVILLE – The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad opened the 2022-2023 season last weekend in Belleville for the first time since 2019 with a Division 2 tournament team championship in the high school tournament and a runner-up team finish in the middle school tournament. Boyceville High School narrowly held off Slinger and Belleville, who were 5th and 3rd places, respectively, at last year’s state tournament, while Boyceville Middle School finished ahead of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy, who was the fourth place middle school team at the Illinois State Tournament last season.

Gold medals were earned by juniors Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in Bridges and Robo Cross, Coombs and junior Becca Wyss in Detector Building, Wyss and junior Zach Kersten in Flight, sophomores Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer in both Forensics and Horticulture, junior Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Its About Time, Wold and Wheeldon in Scrambler, sophomore Abigail Bauer and freshman Loralie West in WIFI Lab, juniors Cora Leslie and Hannah Dunn in Bridges, and juniors Alison McRoberts and Hannah Dunn in WIFI Lab.

Silver medals were earned by senior Dawson Standaert and junior Kylie Luedtke in Anatomy & Physiology, Coombs and Kersten in Trajectory, McRoberts and Dunn in Horticulture, and senior Kaianna Banyai and junior Treylin Thorson in Scrambler.

Bronze medals were earned by Wheeldon and Kersten in Geocaching, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, and freshmen Jon Madison and Aiden Brown in Flight.

Fourth place medals were earned by Standaert and Luedtke in Cell Biology and freshman Cash Nielson and Brown in Bridges.

Middle School gold medals were earned by freshmen Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Bridges, freshman Karen Schaff and eighth grader Eleanor Farrell in Geocaching, Schaff and freshman Samantha Stoveren in Horticulture, S. Stoveren and seventh grader John Stoveren in both Roller Coaster and Robo Cross, eighth grader Brady Rasmussen and sixth grader Sara Hafermann in Solar System, Holden and freshman William Engel in Storm the Castle, and Engel and Hellendrung in Wheeled Vehicle.

Silver medals were earned by Holden, Schaff, and Hellendrung in Experimental Design and Engel and Hellendrung in Flight.

Bronze medals were earned by E. Farrell and Schaff in Bio-Process Lab, E. Farrell and Hafermann in Dynamic Planet, S. Stoveren and Hafermann in Forestry, and Rasmussen and Schaff in Sounds of Music.

Fourth place medals were earned by Rasmussen and E. Farrell in Crave the Wave, eighth grader Ava Dormanen and E. Farrell in Road Scholar, Hafermann and Engel in Rocks & Minerals, Holden and Hellendrung in Virology, and seventh graders Arnold Sudbrink and Tim Jackson in Storm the Castle.

Fifth place medals were earned by Engel and Rasmussen in both Fast Facts and Meteorology, Holden, S. Stoveren, and Hellendrung in Picture This, seventh graders Eli Cole and Eli Weber in Bridges, seventh grader Ivan Farrell and Weber in Flight, and Jackson and seventh grader Vance Olson in Wheeled Vehicle.

“It is very challenging getting ready for a tournament this early in the season, but our students did outstanding” said head coach Andy Hamm. “The foundation that the team has placed by preparing for and doing well at such an early tournament will provide more opportunities for success down the road this season, and we are all really excited to see where our teams can stack up in the state this year. We are very young in both the middle and high school divisions and it is exciting to see so many new students step up and find success early in the season”

Boyceville will next be in action at their 16th Annual Boyceville Invitational home tournament next month, followed by invitational tournaments at Medford and UW-River Falls in January. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Russ Riehbrandt, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 6rd Annual Belleville High School Science Olympiad Invitational

High School Results

Varsity Teams Only

Rank School Division Score

1 Marquette Univ HS 1 41

2 Madison West 1 67

3 Menomonie 1 81

4 Boyceville 2 121

5 Slinger 2 128

6 Belleville 2 145

7 Racine Prairie 2 159

8 Beloit Turner 2 161

9 Evansville 2 173

10 Madison Country Day 2 200

11 Platteville 2 205

12 Durand (IL) 2 270

13 Oregon 2 294

14 Westfield Area 2 326

15 Janesville (IA) 2 340

16 Campbellsport 2 391

Middle School Results

Varsity Teams Only

Rank School Score

1 Daniel Wright (IL) 36

2 Boyceville 67

3 Our Lady of Mount Carmel (IL) 87

4 Platteville 94

5 Madison Country Day 107

6 Brookfield Pilgrim Park 143

7 Beloit Turner 154

8 Campbellsport 163

9 Janesville (IA) 172

10 Durand (IL) 193