BHS National Honor Society inducts new members

On Monday evening, November 7th, 2022 the Boyceville High School Chapter of the National Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony. To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 through their sophomore year. In addition, candidates must meet high standards of leadership, service, citizenship and character. Members of the junior and senior classes were evaluated and then selected for membership.

This year the following students were inducted: Parker Coombs, Hannah Dunn, Kaci Fisher, Sydney Garbe, Carter Katuin, Zachary Kersten, Cora Leslie, Alison McRoberts, Paige Mrdutt, Nicholas Olson, Braden Roemhild, Jaden Stevens, Sarah Stoveren, Treylin Thorson, Jadynn Traxler and Peter Wheeldon. This new group of BHS students, joins a group of 13 NHS senior members.

The NHS motto is “Nobless Oblige,” which when translated roughly means “to whom much is given, much is expected.” As a member of the Boyceville Chapter of the NHS, the inductees agree to maintain their 3.5 GPA, continue to pursue leadership opportunities and above all, uphold the character and citizenship values the society holds in high esteem.