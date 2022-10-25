Glenwood City School Board accepts donations

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — In an abbreviated regular meeting held Monday evening, October 24, the Glenwood City School Board officially approved a dozen donations to the school district totaling nearly $11,000.

The bulk of the donations approved at the meeting, which was in session for less than 15 minutes so board members and staff could attend the fall music concert, were secured by first-year agriculture teacher Kirsten Konder.

In just her first two months in the district, Konder’s efforts have been rewarded with nine grants worth nearly $7,000. Some of the largest awards were to help defray the cost of FFA members attending the national convention which is being held this week in Indianapolis, Indiana including a $3,940 gift from the Glenwood City FFA Alumni and a $700 donation from the St. Croix County Farmers Union. The agriculture department was also informed that it will be receiving an $800 Fuel Up to Play 60 Grant to purchase local dairy products and materials.

Also accepted were a $1,000 donation for the golf program and $1,160 for middle school girls’ basketball both of which came from proceeds of the recent M&M Golf Tournament and a $1,839.06 donation from the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council #4954 annual Tootsie Roll Sale for the Glenwood City Special Education program.

The board also approved the Glenwood City High School Band’s request for a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida on June 21 through June 25, 2023 and accepted the resignation of custodian Wendy Webb.

Prior to adjourning, the 2022 all fund tax levy for $2,590,387 was approved. Superintendent Tim Johnson said it would be submitted to the state and the district should have the information back by November 1 to share with area municipalities that the district serves. Johnson added that the mil rate should be about $6.91 which reflects a $1.13 or 15 percent decrease from a year ago.

In its committee meeting, which preceded the regular meeting, the board was presented updated information and renderings on the district’s projected $2.7 million renovation of the high school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) and Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) facilities by Wold Architects and Engineers. The project, which began in 2019, will renovate the existing CTE and FACS classrooms to create more functionality for hands-on experiences and training. It also calls for a complete renovation of the existing boys’ and girls’ toilets located across from the district office to bring them in line with current ADA requirements.

The project time line calls for construction to begin at the conclusion of the current school year ends with completion and occupancy set for the start of the 2023-24 school year.