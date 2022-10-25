Bulldogs, Toppers make early exit from volleyball tournament

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

It was one and done for both the Boyceville and Glenwood City volleyball teams as they each made early exits from this year’s WIAA tournament with opening-round losses in the Division 3 regional.

Both squads lost in three sets to strong Lakeland Conference schools in October 18 quarterfinals matches on the road with the Bulldogs, who were seeded 14th, falling to number 3 Grantsburg while the 13th-seeded Hilltoppers came up short against the 4th-seeded Lady Tigers of Webster.

No team or individual statistics from the matches were provided by either school or posted online.

Boyceville at Grantsburg

Boyceville started well against the Lady Pirates (22-9) who boast a proud tradition on the volleyball court which included a second-place finish in this year’s Lakeland West Conference behind champion Unity.

Grantsburg eventually pulled away to win the first set 25-17.

The Bulldogs, however, were never able to find their rhythm or footing the rest of the evening as they dropped the final two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-8.

Boyceville finished the season with a 4-22 record including an 0-7 mark in the Dunn-St. Croix.

The Bulldogs said a final farewell to five seniors: Jacey Guy, Hailey Hanestad, Andrea Jensen, Olivia Ponath and Cambrie Reisimer.

Glenwood City at Webster

After dropping a match to Webster during a home triangular about a month prior, Glenwood City was looking to turn the tables, so to speak, when they traveled to Webster last Tuesday to take on the Tigers (16-9), who finished third in a very competitive Lakeland West Conference, in a regional volleyball contest.

But it was not to be as the Hilltoppers were routed by their host in three sets. The Tigers took the match by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-9 to advance to Thursday’s regional semifinals where they won a five-set battle with Phillips before falling to St. Croix Falls, the top seed and second-ranked team in the state, in Saturday’s final.

Glenwood City finished 1-6 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 4-20 overall.

Playing in their final match for the Hilltoppers were Alex Peterson, Eliza Voeltz, Amalia Draxler, Devynn Olson, Aubree Logghe, Aria DeSmith, Lily Rutske and Ellery Unser.