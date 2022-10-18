Kent Kletscher is new City Council member

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Kent Kletscher, local businessman, is the newest member of the City Council. He was approved at the regular council meeting of Monday, October 17th. He will be filling the seat left open by the resignation of Randy Ketola.

After Ketola resigned from the council, it was decided that they would accept letters of interest from local citizens that would like to serve on the council. The city received two letters, one from Kletscher and a letter from Ken Peterson.

Peterson was a former council member serving from 2013 until this year. But Peterson wrote in his letter, “I am interested so long as there are no other interested persons who wish to fill the seat.”

Kletscher, for the past three years has been the owner of “Wood City” a main street bar and grill and in his letter, he stated. “I’d like to be part of the solution instead of just being someone sitting back and not doing anything but complain.”

All members of the council voted to seat Kletscher. But the council still has not set in motion when they will fill the mayor’s chair left open by he resignation of former mayor John Larson. With the mayor’s chair open, Council President Rob Unruh has been running council meetings.