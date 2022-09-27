Boyceville’s Haylie Rasmussen earns academic honors through National Recognition Programs

BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville High School student Haylie Rasmussen has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Haylie Rasmussen

“We’re thrilled that Haylie has earned this recognition. We are very proud of her for her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments, and trust that this recognition will allow Haylie to have even more opportunities in her post-secondary pursuits,” said Patrick Gretzlock, Boyceville High School principal.

Haylie is a member of the BHS Class of 2023 and is the daughter of Bradly and Laura Rasmussen.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams and attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of Haylie Rasmussen through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”