Glenwood City Library News – 7-27-2022

What is coming to the Glenwood City Library?

Summer Reading is coming to an end. We dove into reading with Magic of Isaiah, walked the plank with MN Jack Sparrow, danced our way into reading with Randy Peterson and went back into time with Dinosaur Dimensions. We all had a great time. On August 13th we will conclude our Summer Reading with the Under the Sea Picnic from 4:00-6:00 at Hinman Park. The Library will have food, refreshments, prizes, awards and games. We hope you can join us. Below you will find our schedule of events for the month of August.

Kids Craft Night – Monday’s at 4:00pm. Our Kids Craft Night is open to all ages and each week is a different craft, STEM or STEAM project. If you are unable to attend and would like to try these projects at home please call and we will happy to give you the recipe/instructions. This is a free event.

• August 1st – Stuffed Sea Otter craft

• August 8th – Egg Carton Gold Fish

Peter Rabbit’s Storytime – Friday’s 9:30

• August 5th. – Good Night, Little Sea Otter

• August 12th – Rainbow Fish to the Rescue!

• August 19th – Bubble Kisses

• August 26th – Mommy’s Little Sunflowers

Other Activities: All Activities are free and open to everyone

• Wednesdays |1:00| Sr. Citizen Crafts

• August 2nd |12:30| Sr. Citizen Book Club

• August 2nd | 5:00-7:00| National Night Out

• August 4th | 1:30| Afternoon Movie –

• August 4th |6:00| Movie Night – Goonies

• August 9th |12:30| Crochet/knitting Club

• August 13th |4:00-6:00 | Under the Sea Picnic

• August 18th | 1:30| Afternoon Movie –

Other News:

• Watch the City’s new sign for our events

• Check out our Facebook page and our Website, glenwoodcitylibrary.org for upcoming events. If you have a program request please give Rochel a call at 715-265-7443.