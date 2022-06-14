Boyceville FFA bestows honors at Awards Banquet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville FFA chapter celebrated the culmination of another successful year recently, honoring the achievements and accomplishments of its members at the annual awards program.

The Boyceville chapter recognized many of its membership involved with FFA at its 2022 Awards Banquet held Sunday afternoon, May 15 as well over one hundred attendees packed into the Boyceville Community Center.

This year’s keynote speaker was Casey Denk, State FFA Section 2 vice president. Denk is a member of the Mondovi FFA Chapter and is studying agricultural business with a minor in animal science at UW-River Falls.

The Boyceville FFA chapter recognized three of its own members with the chapter’s highest awards.

New to the program this year was the presentation of the Star Discovery Award which was awarded to a middle school (7th and 8th grade) member that had consistently gone above and beyond what was asked of members and was always the first to check in at the beginning of each day, to volunteer and to offer new ideas. The inaugural recipient of the Start Discovery Award was Jace Traxler.

The Star Greenhand, which honors the most active first-year member in all phases of chapter activities, was presented to a deserving young lady – Andrea Jensen. Andrea’s active SAE(Supervised Agricultural Experience) project is agriculture education with an emphasis on community-focused ag awareness. She participated in the local chapter’s fruit sales finishing in second place with $1,420 in total sales.

Another deserving member was honored with this year’s Star Chapter Award. Ashton Riek earned the Star Chapter Farmer, given annually to the FFA member that demonstrates the top production agriculture in SAE in the chapter. Riek plays an active role in his parent’s beef operation and, alone, owns 16 head of beef cattle and helps in every aspect of the farm, according to Sentinel Jon Zebro, who made the presentation. Riek was also given the DeKalb Ag Accomplishment Award by first-year advisor Jenna Behrends. The 75th annual DeKalb Award, which is sponsored this year by Bayer Crop Science, is given annually to one FFA member per chapter that exemplified scholarship, Commitment, work ethic and passions for pursuing a career in agriculture.

In addition, the Boyceville FFA Chapter honor Steve Olson with its Friend of the FFA Award. Olson has been an active member of the FFA alumni, performed officer interviews for the 2022-23 leadership team and allowed the chapter to utilize his land for a corn research plot.

Degree Winners

A dozen middle school members were awarded their Discovery Degrees and pins which is bronze with a blue enamel. They were: Avery Iverson, Gage Berg, Gretta Guy, Kendra Oestreich, Bella Poppenberg, Jace Traxler, Jacob Schlough, Kylee Schlough, Layla Score, Nautika Valdez, Samantha Stoveren and Wyatt Lehmann. To earn a Discovery Degree each recipient must be enrolled in an agricultural education class for a portion of the year, become a dues-paying member, participate in at least one local FFA event outside of classroom time, have knowledge of agriculturally-related career and be familiar with the local FFA chapter program of activities.

36 first-year high school FFA agricultural students earned Greenhand Degrees and bronze pins. They were: Abby Schlough, Abby Bauer, Alan Sorensen, Alexis Schlough, Ali Ruhnke, Ali McRoberts, Andrea Jensen, Anna Gundlach, Brady Mast, Chloe Morrissette, Cody Harmon, Emma Dunn, Frank Fetzer IV, Gabby Nelson, Hailey Hanestad, Isaac Bartz, Jack Gruenhagen, Jadynn Traxler, Jamie Lehmann, Jasmine Morlock, Jonathan Zebro, Kaylin Laursen, Lacy Link, Marcus Wagner, Mariah Marvin, Mason Bowell, Olivia Jones, Parker Coombs, Preston Coombs, Riley Schutz, Rylan Erickson, Sara Bauer, Sarah Stoveren, Tayler Drinkman, Trenton Main and Treylin Thorson.

To qualify for the Greenhand Award, members must be enrolled in an agricultural class, have a SAE program, know the history of the FFA and its creed, know the duties and responsibilities of a FFA member, and pass a written test. The bronze pins presented to each successful candidate bears the FFA emblem and represents hardness and endurance, qualities it is hoped will carry each member far in the FFA organization.

Chapter FFA Degrees were conferred upon 15 members: Abby Schlough, Ali McRoberts, Ashton Riek, Dawson McRoberts, Jadynn Traxler, John Klefstad, Jonathan Zebro, Kaylin Laursen, Michael Crapser, Olivia Ponath, Preston Coombs, Ryan Bauer, Sarah Stoveren, Sean Arneson and Trent Peterson.

Recipients of the Chapter FFA Degree are required to have an active SAE project, have been a FFA member for two years, led a group discussion, and have participated in FFA activities. Chapter FFA Degree winners each received a silver pin and certificate.

Jonathan Zebro also earned his State FFA Degree.

Academic Distinction

Abby Schlough, chapter vice president, presented Chapter Scholarship Pins to those members who have maintained a grade point average of a “B” or better and have made the honor roll for two terms during the year. Those that were recognized with an academic achievement award were: Abby Schlough, Sarah Stoveren, Frank Fetzer IV, Ali McRoberts, Riley Schutz, Tayler Drinkman, Andrea Jensen, Ali Ruhnke, Jadynn Traxler, Mason Bowell, John Klefstad, Hailey Hanestad, Olivia Jones, Abby Bauer, Alan Sorensen, Parker Coombs, Sara Bauer, Jon Zebro, Olivia Ponath, Ryan Bauer, Emma Dunn, Treylin Thorson, Lexi Schlough, Chloe Morrissette, Gabby Nelson, Sean Arneson, Jack Gruenhagen and Trenton Main.

Abby Schlough was named the chapter’s top scholar with a 3.89 GPA.

Top Salespeople

Each year the local chapter has fundraising activities. This year the fundraiser was the chapter’s annual fruit sale which netted $18,215. Proceeds from the fruit sales are used in a variety of ways including the purchase of awards for the program. The top salesperson award went to Hailey Hanestad, 1st with $2,271 in sales; Andrea Jensen, 2nd with $1,420 in sales; Jon Zebro, 3rd with $896 in sales; and Mariah Marvin, 4th with $738 in sales.

Retiring Officers

Leadership pins were presented by advisor Jenna Behrends to all the retiring officers: Dawson McRoberts, president; John Klefstad, vice president; Abby Schlough, secretary; Isaac Bartz, treasurer; Jon Zebro, sentinel; Ali McRoberts, reporter; and Preston Coombs, parliamentarian.

Gift of Blue

Advisor Jenna Behrends presented the Gift of Blue Award to Trenton Main. Behrends told those in attendance that the FFA blue jacket is a symbol of leadership and with the “Gift of Blue” program, FFA donors have helped provide more than 14,00 blue jackets to FFA members in need who are each reminded that they are a part of something much bigger than themselves. This support, in turn, inspires them to learn, grow and serve. Behrends stated that Trenton Main has quickly found his place in FFA this year and is always excited to try new things and attended many of the meetings, field trips and contests offered.

Alumni Scholarships

The Boyceville FFA Alumni awarded three seniors with $500 scholarships. FFA alumni representative Stewart Bartz announced that the scholarship recipients were John Klefstad, Jonathan Zebro and Cody Harmon.

New Officers

The installation of the new officers for the upcoming year concluded the ceremony. The 2022-23 officers are: President-Abby Schlough; Vice President-Ali McRoberts; Secretary-Treylin Thorson; Treasurer-Brady Mast; Sentinel-Abby Bauer; Reporter-Hailey Hanestad; Parliamentarian-Gabby Nelson and Historian-Andrea Jensen.