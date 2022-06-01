Boyceville High School Class of 2022 awarded more than $436,000 in Scholarship and Academic Awards

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Boyceville High School Class of 2022 had their Scholarship and Awards Program on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Twenty-four students received recognition for their academic, athletic and/or volunteer efforts that evening.

The program was started with a welcome address from Principal, Mr. Tyler Moy. The program continued with Mr. Jacob Maes, Boyceville High School Counselor, acknowledging student achievement and commitment to academic excellence. He also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support. The awards were presented by Mr. Maes, Mr. Moy and numerous community, business and county presenters.

Local scholarship groups/foundations, the State of Wisconsin and universities and colleges all contributed to a grand total of over $436,000.00 towards funding Boyceville High School students and their continuing educational endeavors.

Madison Andrews

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Julieanna Banyai

Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship, Boyceville Music Parents Association Scholarship, William and Leona Amundson Memorial Scholarship

Ira Bialzik

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, WIAA Scholar Athlete Awards, Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Norman Danielson Scholarship, Peoples State Bank Scholarship, Jared Schutz Memorial Scholarship, Mayo Clinic Dependent Scholarship, University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Honors Program Scholarship, University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Foundation’s Sentry Insurance Foundation Scholarship, University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Foundation’s Thomas Lake Blugold Promise Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Torrie Bland

State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholar

Lacota Brown

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Libby Bygd

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship, Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award, Boyceville Education Association Scholarship, Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Synergy Cooperative Scholarship, Tainter Trail Tamers Snowmobile Club Scholarship, Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship – Regional and State Levels, Luther College – Founders Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate, Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian

Tyler Dormanen

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship, Lee and Joan (Weber) Kammerlohr Family Scholarship, Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Jacob Granley

American Legion Post #314 – Distinguished Leadership Awards, Peoples State Bank Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Cody Harmon

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Ella Holden

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship, Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship, Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship and Youth of the Month Award, Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Synergy Cooperative Scholarship, WESTconsin Credit Union Scholarship, Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship, Boyceville Firefighters Association Scholarship, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship, University of Wisconsin – River Falls Chancellor’s Scholars Scholarship, University of Wisconsin – River Falls Falcons SOAR Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate, Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian

Andrew Johnson

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Alan J. Carlson Memorial Scholarship

Brian Johnson

John Paul Catholic (JPC) University Scholarship, John Paul Catholic (JPC) University – Founders Fund

John Klefstad

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship, Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Kyle Lipke

Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge Scholarships, Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Dawson McRoberts

AnnMarie Foundation Technical School Scholarship

Gregory Moore-Kamuti

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Harper Olson

Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Youth Scholarship, Dunn-St. Croix Scholar Athlete Award, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship, American Legion Post #314 – Distinguished Leadership Awards, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, University of Wisconsin – La Crosse Eagle Diversity Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate, Class of 2022 Salutatorian

Jocelyn Reed

Mayo Clinic Health System – Healthcare Career Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Ali Ruhnke

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate, Wisconsin Army National Guard Enlistment Recognition

Elliona Staves

AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Hailey Webb

American Red Cross Scholarship, Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) Academic Scholarship

Shiloh Wheeldon

Stewart Skrove Science Award Scholarship, Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship, Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award, Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award, Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship, Carthage College – Lincoln Scholarship, Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate, Class of 2022 Co-Valedictorian, State of Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholar

Oscar Wyss

Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month Award, Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Zebro

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship, Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship, Lee Fruit Memorial Scholarship, Boyceville High School Honors Graduate.