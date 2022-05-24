Boyceville’s Class of 2022 features 16 honor students

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyce-ville High School Class of 2022 features 16 honor students including three co-valedictorians, a salutatorian, ten with high honors and six with honors.

Stories on the valedictorians – Libby Bygd, Ella Holden and Shiloh Wheeldon – and saluatatorian Harper Olson were featured in last week’s special graduation section. Those receiving honors (3.5 to 3.74 GPA) and high honors (3.75 or higher GPA) are listed below.

Following below are profiles on the other 12 honor students in Boyceville’s Class of 2022.

High Honors

Jacob Granley

Jacob is the son of Chris and Marcia Granley

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Sociology was one of my favorite classes because I got to learn why and how people operate.

Another one of my favorite classes was AP Environmental Science because I like being in nature and wanted to understand the land and environment that we live around. The last class that I really enjoyed in high school was physical science because I loved to compete against my fellow classmates when we did the mousetrap car and plane building in class.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event in my high school career was winning the state championship in baseball.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Football-2019, 2020, 2021; Baseball- 2019, 2021, 2022; National Honor Society- 2021, 2022

My favorite high school activity that I was involved in was football. There is nothing like going out and playing football under the Friday night lights with friends that feel more like family.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I am going to work at Cardinal Glass in Menomonie over the summer on the grounds crew.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning on attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and majoring in business management, with a minor in economics.

Ira Bialzik

Ira is the son of Tina and Aaron Bialzik.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Civics- I enjoyed learning about U.S. history and world government.

Physiology and Anatomy- I enjoyed learning about the human body and learned valuable study habits.

Weight Training- I learned how to take care of my body and be a healthy person.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable experience I had while attending Boyceville High School was winning our first round playoff football game against Cumberland in the fall of 2021. It was such a big deal to me and other members of the community because after years of a football team that was below average, we had fought against all odds and turned ourselves into a winning football team. The amount of work that our team put into the sport was incredible. The amount of team chemistry we had was something that I had never experienced before this team. I wish I could have one more postgame locker room celebration with my boys.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Wrestling: 2018-2022; Baseball: 2019-2022; Football: 2019-2021

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I will be working during the summer. I am not sure where yet.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

This fall I will attend UW-Eau Claire. I will major in Business Economics.

Ali Ruhnke

Ali is the daughter of Aja and James Ruhnke.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

My top three favorite high school classes were advanced algebra, drawing, and choir. I enjoyed advanced algebra because I find math to be fun and enjoyable and I also liked my teacher. My drawing class was really fun and my art teacher is very nice. Choir was a really enjoyable class as well because I like singing and the teacher was fun.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Covid was the most memorable event that happened while I was in high school because much of my sophomore, junior, and even senior year were consumed or changed because of it.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

The activities I was involved in included: Science Olympiad (2018-2022), volleyball (2018-2021), drama productions (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), DSC Honors Choir (2021), Student Council (2018-2022), National Honors Society (2020-2022), FFA (2021,2022).

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

For the summer after graduation I will be attending basic training for the National Guard in North Carolina.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning to attend college at UW Eau Claire. Right now I am undecided for my major, but I am interested in biology, environmental conservation, and accounting.

Jocelyn Reed

Jocelyn is the daughter of Anita Reed and Daniel Reed .

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Biomedical Science PLTW Human – One of the most creative and most hands on type of class I’ve ever had where I felt I made both memories and learned things in a way where the knowledge has stuck with me for years.

Anatomy and Physiology – It was a continuation of the topics I loved from my old school that was structured and well taught, which allowed me to carry on with something I enjoyed.

Independent Studio Art – The sheer independence aspect of it was my favorite part of the class and the fact that I had complete freedom and materials to create any art I felt like.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

The most memorable event that happened while I was in high school was switching from my first high school in Milwaukee to Boyceville during my junior year. It was the most memorable because it was such a dramatic change.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

JV Volleyball – Freshman Year

Costume Crew for Spring Musical – Sophomore Year

This was my favorite activity because it was exciting to be a part of such a large production and spend so much time designing costumes with my friends and classmates after school.

National Honor Society – Junior/Senior Year

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I hope to get a summer job in order to continue saving money for my upcoming first year of college.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I will attend Western Technical College in LaCrosse as a Pre-Nursing student.

Madison Andrews

Madison is the daughter of Michelle and Steve Andrews.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

AP Environmental is one of my favorites because it has helped me to learn new things about the environment that I didn’t know before. Anatomy and Physiology has helped me better understand how the body systems work and how truly amazing our bodies are. AP Chemistry is one of my favorites because it always tests my knowledge level. I also learn new things every day, along with getting lab experience.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Sophomore year the school pretty much shut down due to COVID.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

I played volleyball from 9th to 12 grade. Softball from 9th to 11th grade. I did Science Olympiad from 9th to 12th grade. NHS from 11th to 12th grade. My favorite sport I played was softball because the team was like a family.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I plan to work as much as possible to help pay for college.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to go to Chippewa Valley Technical College to get an Associates Degree in Nursing.

Lacota Brown

Lacota is the daughter of Amber Brown.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Anatomy and Physiology because I liked learning about how the body works. AP environmental science because I got to raise fish from tiny eggs. AP Biology because I got to learn about a lot of different things like genetics

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

It has to be when I was crowned homecoming queen.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Volleyball- 4 years, Science Olympiad 4 years, Lakeside Lab- 4 years,

Volleyball was my favorite because I got to be active and it was a lot of fun playing the game with my friends.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I am planning on working most of the summer until I go to college and volunteering at Country fest and Rock fest.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am planning on attending UW- River Falls. I am planning on majoring in Psychology or Social work

Honors

Gregory Moore-Kamuti

Gregory is the son of Lubasi Kamuti and Lisa Moore-Girard

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Contemporary American History because I liked going in depth into history, Engineering because I liked building projects, and Personal Finance because I will use everything I learned in that class.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

When the bank in Boyceville was robbed because few people in the world can say that their local bank was robbed while they were in school.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Football my sophomore year, Wrestling freshman and sophomore year, Track and Field

freshman and junior year, and Science Olympiad freshman, sophomore, and junior year. I would say Wrestling was my favorite sport but Science Olympiad was my favorite activity overall because I got to build things for some events.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I plan to continue working my part time job.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

After my gap year I plan to attend a college but I don’t know which yet.

Kyle Lipke

Kyle is the son of Jason and Aimee Lipke

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Weight Training because it was a time to be active and get stronger.

Contemporary American History because it helped me learn more about our recent history and how it shaped the nation today.

Physiology and Anatomy because it gives me more of a challenge.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Our football team went to the playoffs for the first time in awhile last year and only lost a single game.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

I played football for three years and wrestled for two.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

Going to apply at different jobs to see what happens and hopefully find a job I can stick with.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am going to see how the year without schooling goes and maybe go to college to get a degree in Audio Production. Unsure about which college, but will do more research when the time comes.

John Klefstad

John is the son of Brent and Molly Klefstad.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

My favorite high school classes were woodworking because I like hands-on learning. Also Business classes, Ag classes and Gym class because the teachers made it enjoyable.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

My most memorable event while I was in high school was beating Cumberland this year in the first round playoffs. It was so memorable because there is not a stronger team bond than football.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

FFA 2018-2022; Football 2018-2022; Basketball 2018-2020; Wrestling 2020-2022; Track 2018-2021.

Wrestling was my favorite because it was something new to me and I started to become more successful as I learned new things and reached my goal which was to make it to the state tournament this year. It was a great opportunity to be a part of the wrestling team and I wish I would have started at a younger age.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

My plans this summer are to keep preparing myself for football at UW-RF starting this August as well as working with my dad at Excavating Concepts doing dirt work. I also plan to keep working at a local sawmill on weekends.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan on attending college at UW- River Falls and majoring in Ag- Business or a similar field.

Elliona Staves

Elliona is the daughter of Dusty Ewer & Amanda Ewer .

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

My favorite class was Anatomy and Physiology. Mrs. Willi is an amazing teacher and she not only made the class fun, but also very interesting. Chemistry was an amazing class during my high school career, it was when I realized how much I enjoyed chemistry. I really enjoyed psychology because I found the information the most engrossing of all my classes.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

During my sophomore year the school went on lockdown for nearly the whole day. I was locked in the art room and had free rein to all the supplies. I remember finding out later that someone had robbed the bank and that’s why we had been on lockdown. It is one experience I will never forget.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Volleyball 2017 – Current ; Science Olympiad 2018 -Current; Drama 2018 -Current; VAC or Visual Arts Classics 2021- Current; Quiz Bowl 2021- Current; Student Council 2019- Current; Rock Fest 7/2019 – Present

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I have a job lined up for the summer so I can have some extra money for college. I also plan on taking tango lessons and going skydiving.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I am going to be attending UW Stevens Point. At Stevens Point I will be majoring in Pre-Medical. I have wanted to be a surgeon since I was 8 so I’m excited to take the next big step towards that.

Jonathan Zebro

Jonathan is the son of Kevin & Sonya Zebro

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Electronic class with Mr. Fetzer freshman year because I both learned a lot and got to be with my friends. Second one is Natural Resources class in Mr. Maes office because of the funny talks we had. Third one is Mrs. Debee’s study hall freshman year because me and Tyler would make food and thought we were super cool.

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Most memorable thing that’s happened is Electronics class freshman year with my favorite teacher Mr. Fetzer and friend Braden Erickson. These two fellas made that class an absolute blast and funny.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

FFA, NHS, Baseball. My favorite is FFA because I enjoy getting involved in the community and learning new things. Plus it’s fun with the people in the chapter.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

I’ll be working at Boyceville Public Works

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I’m planning to attend in CVTC; I plan to major in Electrical Distribution.

Tyler Dormanen

Tyler is the son of Joanna Dormanen.

1. List your top three favorite high school classes. Why were they my favorite classes?

Sociology, Phys and Anat, and Civics

2. Describe the most memorable event that happened while you were in high school? Why was it memorable?

Upsetting Cumberland in the first round of playoffs this year has been the most memorable event in high school.

3. Provide a list of activities in which you were involved during high school and list the years of involvement. What was your favorite and why?

Football, Wrestling, Baseball, attended sessions at Feed My Starving Children, Worked concession stands, attended youth practices and camps, and refereed youth sports. My favorite activity was football because of the bonds that I made with my teammates.

4. What are your plans for this summer after graduation? Summer Job?

This summer I plan to work for Mosquito Hunters.

5. Are you planning to attend college or technical school, and if so, where? What will be your major? What will be your major? If you are an undecided major, what are your interests right now?

I plan to attend UW-La Crosse this fall to major in Exercise and Sports Science and continue my wrestling career.