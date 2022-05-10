Lady Vikings win two, lose two for the week

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

Playing four games in five days – three of them Dunn-St. Croix Conference games – resulted in a split last week for the Colfax softball team.

The week started with an 8-5 loss to Boyceville in Boyceville May 2, then the Vikings got things turned around when they went on the road again and pounded Glenwood City the next day 16-6. The bats went silent in an 11-1 home loss against Mondovi two days later, but in a non-conference game the bats were singing as they produced a 10-5 win over Pepin/Alma at home.

Colfax has five games, all conference contests, remaining on its regular-season schedule. The Vikings play Durand on back-to-back days this week, having hosted the Panthers this past Monday and then played in Durand on Tuesday. They returned to host Spring Valley and rival Elk Mound this Thursday, and next Monday, May 16, respectively. The following day, Tuesday, May 17, Colfax will go to Elk Mound to close out the regular season.

Boyceville

Colfax outhit the Bulldogs 12-9 but couldn’t string a lot of those hits together to score more than single runs until the seventh inning.

After the Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Boyceville knotted it up in the bottom of the second.

The Vikings regained the lead with a run in the third but the Bulldogs exploded for five runs in their half of the inning with several coming off Viking errors and added two more in the fourth for a 8-2 advantage.

In their final at bat, Colfax came up with three runs but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.

Jada Anderson led the Colfax offense with a 4-for-4 performance, scoring three times while Ella Peterson batted 3-for-4 and scored a run while knocking a run in. Jaida Riley went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Paige Jensen rapped one hit and brought a run in.

Mallory Field threw all six innings and gave up nine hits while striking out two Bulldogs and walking two. The Colfax defense committed five errors in the game.

Glenwood City

When you start the game off with eight runs in the first inning, it pretty much sets the tone for the rest of the contest.

Colfax held leads of 8-0, 9-1 and 12-6 and put things away in the sixth with four more runs against Glenwood City.

Field pitched the first five innings and Anderson got some time in the circle, throwing the final inning. Both hurlers gave up three runs with Field whiffing three batters, walking one and giving up three hits, and Anderson allowed two hits with both a pair of Ks and walks.

Hannah Peterson banged three hits including a double and scored twice, Anderson also had a trio of hits and crossed home plate three times while Alexis Schindler rapped two hits with one a triple and three RBIs and one run scored. Field helped herself with a double and three RBIs while crossing home plate twice and Riley and Jensen both had a pair of RBIs.

Mondovi

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first but the Vikings picked up a run in the bottom half when Shipman came home with Anderson getting the RBI.

That would be the all the offense the Vikings could put together however as they had only three hits all game. Field gave up ten hits with four walks and a strikeout in the loss.

Pepin/Alma

Some outstanding defense and solid hitting powered the Vikings to the win.

With the score 1-1 after the first inning and a half with the Vikings scoring on a sacrifice fly by Anderson, Colfax exploded for six more runs in the second. Jaida Riley drilled a ball through the wickets of the shortstop to start things off, Field walked and Alexis Schindler laid down a perfect bunt the Eagles couldn’t field. Jensen slammed a double over center field to clear the bases. With two outs, Medin reached on another error and Anderson and Peterson smashed back to back doubles with Anderson bringing in two runs and Peterson one. A groundout ended the inning with the Vikings up 7-1.

Field put the Eagles down in order in the third, and coach John Dickinsen decided to give Field’s arm a break and had Anderson move to the circle for the fourth inning. Anderson, who had an outstanding game at shortstop, struggled to get batters out, however, and P/A scored four times. Field came back to the pitching spot and whiffed a batter and forced a ground out to Anderson to end the inning.

Colfax tacked on a three spot in the bottom of the fourth with Shipman leading off and reaching base on a throwing error, allowing her to get to second. Shipman stole third and came around on a throwing error after Medin smashed a base hit. Ella Peterson sent a solid shot up the middle and Anderson nailed a double through the infield and the Colfax lead went to 10-5.

Field and her fielders did their jobs for the last three innings with a little scare in the seventh. The Eagles loaded the bases with a hit, a walk and an error but Medin snared a hard shot at third for an out, Field struck out the next batter and Anderson ran a long, long way to snag a foul ball between third base and left field to put the game away.

Anderson and Jensen both had a trio of RBIs in the contest while Ella Peterson had two. Shipman swiped three bases and came home twice and Medin also came home twice.

Field earned the win with seven strikeouts and just one free pass.