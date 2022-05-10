BV FFA Adventures

BOYCEVILLE FFA members attended the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison on Friday, April 22nd. Students were able to attend seminars such as horse shoeing, stallion revue, horsemanship, carriage driving and so much more. Pictured from left to right are Anna Gundlach, Sara Bauer, Trenton Main, Jasmine Morlock, Kaylin Laursen and Sean Arneson. —photo submitted

THE BOYCEVILLE FFA traveled to UW-River Falls to compete at the Agriculture Technology contest n Saturday, April 2nd. Collectively, the chapter brought six teams; dairy, livestock, equine, floriculture, agronomy, and middle school agriscience. The dairy team did exceptionally well at the contest. The team was comprised of Abby Schlough, Lexi Schlough, Andrea Jensen, and Ali McRoberts placed 7th out of 30 and qualified for the virtual state screener on April 8th. The equine team placed 13th out of 21 and also qualified for the virtual state screener. Both teams put their best efforts forward, but unfortunately didn’t make it to the state contest in Madison on April 29th. Congratulations to all members who competed at ag tech! Front row (L to R): Jon Zebro, Abby Schlough, Jasmine Morlock, Gabby Nelson, Rylan Erickson, Jadynn Traxler, Ali McRoberts, Emma Dunn and Jace Traxler. Back row (L to R): Tayler Drinkman, Abby Bauer, Trenton Main, Sarah Stoveren, Kaylin Laursen, Kendra Oestreich, Lacy Link, Andrea Jensen and Lexi Schlough. —photo submitted