GC boys take first, girls second; Boyceville teams take fifth at Larry Z Track Invitational

BOYCEVILLE — The Glenwood City boys’ track and field squad picked up a half dozen first-place finishes on its way to winning the annual Larry Z. Invitational held April 28 at Boyceville High School.

The Topper boys finished with a 133 points well ahead of the 105 and 101 scored by runner-up Colfax and third-place Spring Valley, respectively.

The Lady Hilltoppers claimed second with a 103 points with Prairie Farm claiming the top sport with a tally of 157.33.

The host Bulldogs finished in fifth in both the boys’ and girls competitions. The Boyceville boys tallied 52 while the ladies finished with 54 points.

Glenwood City

The Hilltopper boys won the 4x800m, 4x100m and 4x400m relay races and finished second in third in the 4x200m relay.

First-place finishes were also garnered by Austin Nelson in the 1,600m, JJ Williams in the 800m, and Brady Klatt in the discus throw.

In addition, Nick Hierlmeier placed second in the shot put and fourth in the discus; thirds were taken by Cody Hansen in the 100m, Elek Anderson in the 800m and Owen Bauman in the 3,200m run.

The Lady Hilltoppers also had success in the relay events capturing first in the 4x400m, seconds in the 4x800m and 4x100m, and third in the 4x200m.

Senior Bella Simmons won the 300m low hurdles and came in second in the 1,600m run. Runner-up finishes were also turned in by fellow seniors Samantha Peterson in the 400m and Brenna Schwartz in he 200m.

Boyceville

Sophomore Caden Wold sped to the gold in the 100meter dash and took second in the 200meter sprint. He also finished third in the long jump.

Fellow sophomore Peter Wheeldon captured gold for the Bulldogs in the 300m intermediate hurdles and was second in 400m dash and fourth in the high jump.

Haylie Rasmussen won the high jump for the Boyceville girls and was fourth in the triple jump.

Abbygail Schlough copped first in the pole vault and placed third in the triple jump.

Makayla Schewe was second in the pole vault.

Girls’ Results (Glenwood City and Boyceville)

4x800m: 2. Glenwood City (Samantha Peterson, Whittnie Wittmer, Elsjameijer, Savannamillermon), 12:31.01; 100m hurdles: 3. Haylie Hannah (GC), :18.57; 7. Shiloh Wheeldon (BV), :19.86; 9. Rileigh Schwartz (GC), :20.93; 100m: 4. Haylie Hannah (GC), :13.77; 5.maddie Boot (GC), :14.22; 9.makayla Schewe (BV), :15.45; 15. Ashley Prestrud (BV), :16.44; 1,600m: 2. Bella Simmons (GC), 5:54.49; 4x200m relay: 3. Glenwood City (Kenzie Price, Rileigh Schwartz, Elsjameijer, Kylie Ohman), 2:12.05; 400m: 2. Samantha Peterson (GC), 1:12.70; 7. Kaylynn Kurtz (GC), 1:17.53; 8. Lauren Becker (BV), 1:18.41; 9. Stephanie Anderson (GC), 1:37.81; 4x100m relay: 2. Glenwood City (Maddie Booth, Kaylynn Kurtz, Aria DeSmith, Kylie Ohman), :57.94; 300m hurdles: 1. Bella Simmons (GC), :52.43; 5. Lauren Becker (BV), 1:01.97; 6. Shiloh Wheeldon (BV), 1:03; 8. Rileigh Schwartz (GC), 1:12.83; 800m: 3. Jada Steven (BV), 2:47.28; 200m: 2. Brenna Schwartz (GC), :27.37; 10. Kylie Ohman (GC), :31.85; 15. Ashley Prestrud (BV), :34.37; 16.mali Draxler (GC), :34.49; 17. Kenzie Price (GC), :34.67; 18. Kaci Fisher (BV), :37.72; 3,200m: 4. Elsjameijer (GC), 15:28.93; 4x400m: 1. Glenwood City (Bella Simmons, Samantha Peterson, Brenna Schwartz, Haylie Hannah), 4:33.8; 3. Boyceville (Jaden Stevens, Shiloh Wheeldon, Haylie Rasmussen, Abby Schlough), 4:509.83; High Jump: 1. Haylie Rasmussen (BV), 4’ 10”; 7. Kaylynn Krtz (GC), 4’ 2”; Pole Vault: 1. Abby Schlough (BV), 8’; 2.makayla Schewe (BV), 7’ 6”; 4. Brenna Schwartz (GC) and Haylie Hannah (GC), 7’; 6. Lauren Becker (BV), 6’; 9. Savannamillermon (GC), 5’; Lon Jump: 6.maddie Booth (GC), 13’ 3”; 9. Savannamillermon (GC), 11’ 10”; 13. Ashley Prestrud (BV), 9’ 6.5”; 14. Aria DeSmith (GC), 9’ 1.5”; Triple Jump: 1. Brenna Schwartz (GC), 32’ 3”; 3. Abby Schlough (BV), 30’; 4. Haylie Rasmussen (BV), 30’; 6. Rileigh Schwartz (GC), 27’ 2”; Discus: 7. Aria DeSmith (GC), 676’ 9”; 11. Whittnie Wittmer (GC), 47’ 4”; 13. Kenzie Price (GC), 39’ 9”; Shot Put: 5. Aria DeSmith (GC), 26’ 4.5”; 6. Brooklyn Caress (GC), 25’ 6.75”; 8.mali Draxler (GC), 23’ 7”; 10. Sara Bauer (BV), 22’ 3”; 11. Whittnie Wittmer (GC), 22’ 2.75”.

Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Prairie Farm 157.33, 2. Glenwood City 103, 3. Colfax 78.33, 4. Immanuel Lutheran 64, 5. Boyceville 54, 6. Elmwood/Plum City 40.33, 7. Spring Valley 38.

Boys’ Results (Glenwood City and Boyceville)

4x800m relay: 2. Glenwood City (Connor Berends, Anthony Nelson, Elek Anderson, Ilan Anderson), 10:00.49; 110m hurdles: 4. Justin Rogers (GC), :21.06; 100m: 1. Caden Wold (BV), :11.66; 3. Cody Hansen (GC), :12.13; 4. Jackson Halbeck (GC), :12.51; 12. Tyler Harrington (GC), :13.17; 19. Cody Klasse (GC), :13.99; 1,600m: 1. Austin Nelson (GC), 5:12.49; 4. Elek Anderson (GC), 5:46.51; 11.michaelmontgomery (BV), 5:54.0; 13. Aidanmadison (BV), 6:05.51; 4x200m relay: 3. Glenwood City (Wyatt Thompson, Jackson Halbeck, Tyler Harrington, Cody Hansen), 1:44.72; 400m: 2. Peter Wheeldon (BV), :53.67; 7. Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV), 1:00.49; 10. Cody Klasse (GC), 1:08.25; 11. Evan Hojem (GC), 1:09.93; 4x100m relay: 1. Glenwood City (Wyatt Thompson, Jackson Halbeck, Cody Hansen, Brady Klatt), :49.04; 300m hurdles: 1. Peter Wheeldon (BV), :48.82; 3. Beck Wendland (BV), :51.72; 4. Anthony Nelson (GC), :52.21; 6. Justin Rogers (GC), :56.67; 800m: 1. JJ Williams (GC), 2:25.57; 3. Elek Anderson (GC), 2:27.25; 8. Ilan Anderson (GC), 2:37.07; 10,michaelmontgomery (BV), 2:41.07; 12. Aidanmadison (BV), 2:51.81; 200m: 2. Caden Wold (BV), :24.18; 10. Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV), :25.89; 15. Owen Bauman (GC), :28.07; 16. Beck Wendland (BV), :28.50; 19. Evan Hojem (GC), :30.40; 3,200m: 3. Owen Bauman (GC), 13:22.88; 4x400m relay: 1. Glenwood City (Brady Klatt, Austin Nelson, Wyatt Thompson, JJ Williams), 3:42.98; High Jump: 4. Peter Wheeldon (BV), 5’ 4”; 7. Owen Bauman (GC), 4’ 10”; 9. Ilan Anderson (GC), 4’ 8”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt (GC), 139’ 5”; 4. Nick Hierlmeier (GC), 102’ 8”; 6. Anthony Nelson (GC), 100’ 4”; 11. Keegan Plemon (BV), 81’ 8”; 22. Jacob Wheeler (BV), 56’ 8”; Shot Put: 2. Nick Hierlmeier (GC), 40’ 2.5”; 6. Keegan Plemon (BV), 33’ 6.5”; 11. Anthony Nelson (GC), 29’ 5”; 13. Jacob Wheeler (BV), 28’ 1.75”; 15. Will Standaert (GC), 26’ 11”.

Boys’ Team Results: 1. Glenwood City 133, 2. Colfax 105, 3. Spring Valley 101, 4. Elmwood/Plum City 68, 5. Boyceville 52, 6. Immanuel Lutheran 40, 7. Prairie Farm 19.