Boyceville shuts down Glenwood City in baseball battle

BOYCEVILLE — In their first meeting this season, Boyceville pitchers Devin Halama and Simon Evenson combined to throw a two-hitter against rival Glenwood City a week ago Monday, April 25 while the offense scored 12 runs on eight hits to propel the Bulldogs to a 12 to 2, five-inning victory at Evenson Field.

Sophomore hurler Devin Halama started and went four innings, surrendering just a hit and a run, striking out four and walking three to earn the win. Junior Simon Evenson relieved Halama in the fifth inning allowing one hit and a run with a strike out and walk in that one inning of relief work.

“It was chilly today, and our performance wasn’t the greatest, but I like how the boys treated this game,” said Michael Roemhild, Boyceville head coach. “We came out and backed up Devin nicely. It was nice for Devin to get his first career varsity win. I thought he pitched well, and did what he was supposed to do; pitch strikes.”

The Bulldogs garnered six hits off Glenwood City starter Max Janson who also threw four innings. He surrendered six runs (four earned) on six hits, struck out two and walked four to suffer the loss. Brady McCarthy came on in the bottom of the fifth but struggled against the Bulldogs, making it just two-thirds of an inning as he surrendered six runs on only two hits and three walks with a strike out as the game came to an end when Boyceville made it 12-2.

It was not a clean game for either team as the Toppers finished with three errors and the Bulldogs had a pair.

Although Boyceville scored a dozen runs, Roemhild believes that his charges have yet to hit their offensive stride.

“Offensively, I am still waiting for us to just be clicking at the plate. Tonight we were not,” stated Roemhild.

Boyceville senior Jacob Granley was the only player on either team to have multiple hits and finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Braden Roemhild, Ira Bialzik, Dawson McRoberts, Halama, Isaac Bartz and Reid Fenton each had a base hit for the Bulldogs.

Boyceville also finished with seven stolen bases including a pair by Granley and Roemhild.

Marcis DeSmith and Aaron Brigham were responsible the Toppers two hits. McCarthy and Jayden Quinn each had a stolen base.

Boyceville scored a pair of runs in each of the first three innings to take a 6-0 lead.

In the first, Braden Roemhild drew a lead-off walk which was followed by Ira Bialzik’s single. Both scored to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, Nick Olson opened the frame with a base on balls and Reid Fenton reached on a Hilltopper error. Olson stole home and Fenton scored on a Bialzik ground out for a 4-0 lead.

Glenwood City finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the third when Noah Brite drew a one-out walk, advanced to second after Max Janson was hit by a pitch, and scored on a Marcis DeSmith single.

But a lead-off hit by Dawson McRoberts in the bottom of the third was followed by a walk to Halama. McRoberts scored on a Olson ground out while Halama come to the plate thanks to a Wyatt Sell single to up the Bulldogs’ advantage to 6-1.

Brite walked and scored again in the top of the fifth to pull Glenwood City to within 6-2.

The Bulldogs, however, erupted for a half dozen runs in the bottom of that inning to bring the game to an end at 12-2. An error, a pair of walks, a Halama single and a two bagger by Granley helped Boyceville push the six runs across home plate.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 with the win while the Hilltoppers fell to 1-3.