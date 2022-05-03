Boyceville High School Junior Prom

Skip to content
- BOYCEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL held its 2022 Junior Prom at the Emerald Ridge Event Center on Saturday, April 30. Hailey Hanestad and Devin Lunderville were chosen as the 2022 Junior Prom queen and king. The entire Junior Prom court is pictured above. Front row (L to R): Queen Hailey Hanestad and King Devin Lunderville. Back row (L to R): Olivia Ponath, Andrea Jensen, Cambrie Reisimer, Rachael Montgomery, Simon Evenson, Sebstian Nielson, Jackson Phillips and Treadan Kietzer. —photo by Shirley Casper
- BOYCEVILLE PROM ROYALTY — Hailey Hanestad (left) and Devin Lunderville were crowned the 2022 Boyceville Junior Prom court queen and king last Saturday at the Emerald Ridge Event Center. —photo by Shirley Casper