Glenwood City and Boyceville tracksters compete in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — After nearly a month without a meet, the Boyceville and Glenwood City boys’ and girls’ track teams were finally back in action last week competing in their first outdoor meet of the season, the Clear Lake Invitational, held last Thursday, April 21.

Glenwood City athletes set several personal bests in the ten-school meet with the Hilltopper boys finishing in third place with 99.5 points while the girls’ squad finished sixth with 77.5 points.

The Lady Bulldogs came in seventh after scoring 36.75 points and the boys placed ninth with 32 points.

Grantsburg won the boys’ team title with 184.33 points while Turtle Lake/Clayton topped the girls’ competition with a score of 121.

The Bulldogs were schedule to compete in Shell Lake yesterday and will host several area schools including Glenwood City for an invitational on Thursday. April 28.

Glenwood City

The trio of Austin Nelson, James (JJ) Williams and Brady Klatt each captured first-place finishes in Clear Lake to lead the boys’ squad to the bronze medal finish.

Senior Austin Nelson ran a :52.22 to win gold in the 400 meters. Junior JJ Williams claimed the top spot in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:01.89 and fellow junior Brady Klatt won the discus with a throw of 134’ 8”. Klatt also copped a third in the long jump (19’ 3”).

In addition, Nelson, Williams and Klatt were members of the winning 4×400 meter relay team that also included Wyatt Thompson. The quartet posted a time of 3:41.66.

Third-place finishes went to juniors Elk Anderson in the 800 meters (:52.22) and Nick Hierlmeier in the shot put (37’ 6.75”).

On the girls’ side, senior Brenna Schwartz claimed the Lady Toppers only win with a gold-medal performance in the 200 meter dash. She ran a :27.75. Schwartz also went 31’ 9” in the triple jump to take second place.

Fellow senior Bella Simmons was second in the 300 meter low hurdles (:51.70) and third in the 1,600 meter run (5:54.74).

Sophomore Hailey Hannah finished third in the 100 meter high hurdles (:18.12).

The girls’ 4×400 meter relay squad of Schwartz, Hannah, Simmons and Samantha Peterson finished in second place after posting a race time of 4:33.65.

Boyceville

Junior Haylie Rasmussen won the Lady Bulldogs’ only gold taking first place in the high jump after cleanly clearing 4’ 10”. She also came in fourth in the triple jump (30’ 9”).

Another junior, Abbygail Schlough, tied for second in the pole vault with a jump of 8’ and took fifth in the triple jump (29’ 11”).

Sophomore Jaden Stevens ran a 2:46.89 in the 800 meters to finish fourth.

The 4×400 meter relay team consisting of Stevens, Rasmussen, Shiloh Wheeldon and Lauren Becker copped fifth place.

Caden Wold earned the Bulldogs’ other gold when he finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of :11.75. The sophomore also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 4.5”.

Yet another sophomore, Peter Wheeldon, took third in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles with a time of :47.01 and place fifth in the 400 meter dash (:56.51).

Boys’ Results (GC and Boyceville)

100m: 1. Caden Wold (BV), :11.75; 9. Cody Hansen (GC), :12.26; 14. Jackson Halbeck (GC), :12.83; 21. Cody Klasse (GC), 14.25; 200m: 13. Blake Wakeling (GC), :26.89; 16. Owen Bauman (GC), :28.00; 25. Evan Hojem (GC), :30.60; 400m: 1. Austin Nelson (GC), :52.22; 5. Peter Wheeldon (BV), :56.51; 13. Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV), 1:03.54; 20. Cody Klasse (GC), 1:08.54; 21. Mrik Ebensberger (BV), 1:09.76; 22. Evan Hojem (GC), 1:10.18; 800m: 3. Elek Anderson (GC), 2:21.78; 13. Ilan Anderson (GC); 14. Michael Montgomery (BV), 2:41.70; 20. Marik Ebensberger (BV), 2:51.18; 1,600m: 7. Elek Anderson (GC), 5:17.34; 11. Connor Berends (GC), 5:50.88; 3,200m: 1. James Williams (GC), 10:01.89; 5. Owen Bauman (GC), 11:39.17; 300m Hurdles: 2. Peter Wheeldon (BV), :47.01; 6. Anthony Nelson (GC), 49.94; 13. Beck Wendland (BV), :54.96; 4x100m Relay: 4. Glenwoood City, 47.72; 4x200m Relay: 5. Glenwood City, 1:43.67; 4x400m Relay:1. Glenwood City (Austin Nelson, Wyatt Thompson, Brady Klatt, James Williams), 3:41.66; 8. Boyceville, 4:35.29; 4x800m Relay: 4. Glenwood City (Anthony Nelson, Elek Anderson, Connor Berends, Ilan Anderson), 9:50.95; Shot Put: 3. Nick Hierlmeier (GC), 37’ 6.75”; 10. Anthony Nelson (GC), 29’ 7”; 11. William Standaert (GC), 29’ 2.25”; 15. Jacob Wheeler (BV), 27’ 8”; 17. Jackson Halbeck (GC), 26’ 9.5”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt (GC), 134’ 8”; 4. Anthony Nelson (GC), 101’ 3”; 10. Nick Hierlmeier (GC), 86’ 10.25’; 21. William Standaert (GC), 66’ 4.50”; 31. Jacob Wheeler (BV), 40’ 2”; High Jump: 3. Owen Bauman (GC) 5’ 8”; 4. Blake Wakeling (GC), 5’ 6”; 14. Ilan Anderson (GC), 4’ 8”; Pole Vault: 4. Blake Wakeling (GC), 9’; 9. William Standaert (GC), 7’; Long Jump: 2. Caden Wold (BV), 19’ 4.5”; 3. Brady Klatt (GC), 19’ 3”; 11. Wyatt Thompson (GC), 15’ 6.5”; 12. Tyler Harrington (GC), 15’ 4”; 25. Brayan Vasquez-Martinez (BV), 13’ 5.5”; 27. Cody Klasse (GC), 12’ 8”; Triple Jump: 8. Ilan Anderson (GC), 33’ 9.5”; 9. Cody Hansen (GC), 33’ 8.5”.

Team Scores: 1. Grantsburg 184.33, 2. Unity 113.5, 3. Glenwood City 99.5, 4. Webster 81.83, 5. Spring Valley 51.5, 6. Clear Lake 51, 7. Frederic/Luck and Turtle Lake/Clayton 40, 9. Boyceville 32, 10. Prairie Farm 3.

Girls’ Results (GC and Boyceville)

100m: 4. Hailey Hannah (GC), :13.69; 6. Maddie Booth (GC), :14.04; 18. Makayla Schewe (BV), :15.49; 200m: 1. Brenna Schwartz (GC), :27.75; 19. Ashley Prestrud (BC), :34.84; 21. Kenzie Price (GC), :35.35; 22. Mali Draxler (GC), :35.65; 23. Sara Bauer (BV), :36.39; 400m: 11. Samantha Peterson (GC), 1:12.70; 20. Stephanie Anderson (GC), 1:37.19; 21. Emily Tews (GC), 1:43.65; 800m: 4. Jaden Stevens (BV), 2:46.89; 8. Kaylynn Kurtz (GC), 2:57.22; 15. Aria Desmith (GC), 3:26.66; 16. Stephanie Anderson (GC), 3:51.84; 1,600m: 3. Bella Simmons (GC), 5:54.74; 3,200m: 7. Elsja Meijer (GC), 15:53.00; 100m Hurdles: 3. Hailey Hannah (GC), 18.12; 9. Rileigh Schwartz (GC), 20.62; 16. Lauren Becker (BV), :37.14; 300m Hurdles: 2. Bella Simmons (GC), 51.70; 10. Lauren Becker (BV), 1:03.86; 13. Rileigh Schwartz (GC), 1:06.66; 4x100m Relay: 4. Glenwood City, :59.00; 4x200m Relay: 9. Glenwood City, 2:08.72; 4x400m Relay: 2. Glenwood City (Samantha Peterson, Brenna Schwartz, Hailey Hannah, Bella Simmons), 4:33.65; 5. Boyceville, 4:53.91; 4x800m Relay: 6. Glenwood City (Savanna Millermon, Elsja Meijer, Whittnie Wittmer, Samantha Peterson), 12:46.33; Shot Put: 8. Brooklyn Caress (GC), 26’ 1”; 9. Aria Desmith (GC) 25’ 10.5”; 12. Sara Bauer (BV), 24’ 7”; 19. Mali Draxler (GC), 22’ 0.5”; 19. Whittnie Wittmer (GC), 22’ 0.5”; Discus: 11. Aria Desmith (GC), 69’ 1’; 12. Mali Draxler (GC), 67’ 10”; 20. Sara Bauer (BV), 54’ 2.5”; 21. Margarita Mundo (GC), 52’ 8”; 23. Whittnie Wittmer (GC), 51’ 3.75”; High Jump: 1. Haylie Rassmussen (BV), 4’ 10”; 9. Kaylynn Kurtz (GC), 4’ 2”; Pole Vault: 2. Abbygail Schlough (BV), 8’; 4. Brenna Schwartz (GC), 7’ 6’; 5. Hailey Hannah (GC), 6’ 6”; 7. Makayla Schewe (BV), 6’; Long Jump: 6. Maddie Booth (GC), 13’ 5”; 14. Savanna Millermon (GC), 11’ 9”; 21. Ashley Prestrud (BV), 8’ 9”; Triple Jump: 2. Brenna Schwartz (GC), 31’ 9”; 4. Haylie Rasmussen (BV), 30’ 9”; 5. Abbygail Schlough (BV), 29’ 11”; 13. Rileigh Schwartz (GC), 25’ 11”.

Team Scores: 1. Turtle Lake/Clayton 121, Unity 116.25, 3. Prairie Farm 90.5, 4. Webster 85.75, 5. Grantsburg 79, 6. Glenwood City 77.5, 7. Boyceville 36.75, 8. Frederic/Luck 35.5, 9. Spring Valley 28, 10. Clear Lake 26.75.