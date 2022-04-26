Bulldogs slide past Hilltoppers in softball showdown, both lose conference games

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOYCEVILLE — It took a couple extra weeks, thanks to Mother Nature’s stubbornness, but Boyceville and Glenwood City finally renewed their rivalry on the softball field.

The squads were originally slated to tangle in Glenwood City back on April 1 in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener but cold, rain and snow postponed it until this past Monday.

Playing in frigid temperatures and gusting winds at the Bulldogs’ Tiffany Creek Elementary softball complex April 25, Boyceville took an early 4-0 advantage and held off a late Glenwood City rally to win 7-3.

Both teams also played a game against other conference opponents but came up short. In their April 19 games, Boyceville was blanked 8-0 by Mondovi while Elk Mound whitewashed Glenwood City 14-0.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 while the Hilltoppers slipped to 0-3 with all games being played in conference.

After Glenwood City failed to score in the top half of the first inning, Boyceville came up with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Hannah Dunn drew a lead-off walk which was followed by a single off the bat of Harper Olson. The Toppers’ starting pitcher, sophomore Maddie Klatt, struck out the Bulldogs’ hard-hitting Libby Bygd. But Klatt’s Boyceville counterpart, Ella Holden, ripped a double to plate both Dunn and Olson for the 2-0 lead. Klatt then retired the side with consecutive Ks.

The Hilltoppers were not able to generate much offense as they went down in order in the second and third frames.

Then, with two outs in the bottom of the third, Boyceville struck for two more scores. Bygd doubled and scored on the following at bat when Holden drove her home with a single. Holden eventually scored on Olivia Ponath’s fielder’s choice to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead.

Glenwood City finally put a run on the board in the top of the fifth when sophomore Madison Caress led off with a single, stole second and scored on Aubree Logghe’s ground out to third.

But the Bulldogs took the run back in their half of he fifth when Holden reached on a Toppers’ fielding error and scored on Ponath’s base hit making it 5-1.

Boyceville added a pair of runs in the sixth when Cambrie Reisimer singled and Dunn walked in back-to-back at bats and eventually scored to give the hosts a 7-1 advantage.

Glenwood City tried to rally in its final at bat in the seventh.

Caress led off with a triple and scored when Jenna McCarthy followed with a double. Logghe came through with the Toppers’ third consecutive hit to bring McCarthy home to make it 7-3.

But, Holden got freshman Brooklynn Brite to fly out to left. On that play, Logghe was gunned down trying to take third giving the Bulldogs two quick outs. The third and final came when Sydney Grant flew out to center to end the Toppers’ rally and game.

Ella Holden went seven innings in the circle to earn the win after surrendering just five hits and three runs to the Hilltoppers while striking out seven and walking none.

Maddie Klatt suffered the loss. She gave up all seven Bulldog runs on nine hits and also finished with seven Ks against four base on balls.

Holden and Ponath led the Boyceville bats as each finished 2-for-4. Holden had a double and four RBIs and scored two runs. Ponath tallied three RBIs.

Caress had a pair of hits including a double and scored twice to lead the Hilltoppers. McCarthy added a double while Alex Peterson and Logghe both singled to account for Glenwood City’s final two hits.

The Bulldogs go to Elmwood on Thursday to face the E/PC Wolves before returning home to host New Auburn Friday in a non-conference tilt and Colfax next Monday, May 2.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers take on those same Vikings in Colfax Thursday before hosting Elmwood/Plum City on Monday, May 2.

Mondovi blanks Bulldogs

Buffalo pitcher Abby Johnson had Bulldog batters guessing throughout much of the teams’ softball contest at TCE Tuesday, April 19.

In fact, Johnson allowed just one hit, a single to Olivia Ponath in the sixth inning, and struck out 11 and walked four to get the win.

Meanwhile, teammate Izzy Johnson gave some “pop” to the Mondovi offense as she belted a pair of home runs including a grand slam in the seventh and accounted for six RBIs in the Buffaloes 8-0 road win.

Mondovi held a 1-0 lead through five innings after scoring a run in the second. Mondovi added a pair in the sixth off Izzy Johnson’s homer. Then in the seventh, Johnson accounted for four of the Buffaloes five scores.

Bulldogs’ senior Ella Holden took the loss after giving up six hits and eight runs (six earned). She had six strikeouts and walked a pair.

GC shut out by Elk Mound

Elk Mound hurlers Hailey Meyer and McKenna Diermeier combined for a no hitter and allowed just three Hilltopper runners to reach base as visiting Glenwood City was shut out 14-0 in five innings last Tuesday, April 19 in Elk Mound.

“We struggled hitting the faster pitchers of Elk Mound’s throwers,” said Matthew Schutz, Glenwood City head coach.

“Defensively, I felt we did pretty good up until the fourth inning where we committed five errors and they scored eight runs, all unearned, on some very routine plays,” he added.

Up until that time, the Mounders were leading 6-0 on single runs in the first and third innings and four in the second.

With no offensive support, Glenwood City’s Maddie Klatt took the pitching loss allowing all eight hits and 14 runs. She walked half a dozen while striking out four.