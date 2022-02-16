Boyceville HS & MS Both Win Division 3 at Large Boyceville Invitational

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the Marquette University High School Invitational in Milwaukee this past weekend for their first in-person competition since the Regional Tournament in March 2020.

The varsity team was led by gold medal winners Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute and Parker Coombs and Wold in Robo Cross.

Silver medals were earned by Coombs and Wold in Bridges, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, Shiloh Wheeldon and Becca Wyss in Forensics, Zach Kersten and Wyss in both Wright Stuff and WIFI Lab, and Treylin Thorson in Gravity Vehicle (JV).

Bronze medals were earned by Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design and Bygd and Ruhnke in Horticulture.

Fourth place medals were earned by Coombs and Wyss in Detector Building, Peter Wheeldon and Kersten in Virtual Geocaching, Kylie Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Ornithology, and Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges (JV).

“It was so great to be able to participate in an in-person Science Olympiad tournament again” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “Marquette University HS did an outstanding job of hosting the tournament and our students did really well at a very competitive tournament with very challenging teams, and our team did an wonderful job of competing and representing Boyceville in a positive way. We will continue to work hard in preparation for the regional and state tournaments.”

Boyceville will host the middle school Regional Tournament in-person on Saturday February 19th and the high school team will compete at the Regional Tournament at Menomonie High School on February 26th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the

2022 Marquette University

High School Invitational

(varsity teams only)

Place /School / Score

1 Marquette University HS WI 27

2 U of Chicago Lab School IL 63

3 Belleville WI 106

4 Boyceville

WI 107

5 Slinger WI 122

6 Mount Vernon IA 142

7 Cambridge WI 161

8 Pewaukee WI 170

9 Racine Prairie WI 189

10 Sheboygan North WI 195

11 Campbellsport WI 201

12 Rockford Christian IL 218

13 Evansville WI 226

14 Poynette WI 278