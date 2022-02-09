Glenhaven News 2-9-2022

Glenhaven News:

January 29-February 4th

One and a half winter months down; one and half winter months to go! Half way to spring, everyone! With the way the temperatures have been this week, it is hard to imagine us ever thawing out; spring only being a fleeting hope upon the frozen tundra.

This week has been fun. We started our Monday as usual, with Breakfast Trivia, exercise and a rousing game of catch. Trivia topic for the day: Product Slogans from Yesteryear. The residents had to guess what product the slogan was referring to. The one that tripped everybody up was, “Good to the last drop!” (Maxwell House) In the afternoon, the residents made Chinese lanterns to celebrate the Chinese New Year. A super simple construction, but some of the participants got very creative and added ribbons, beads, or charms to decorate them with a personal flair.

On Tuesday, it was the first in a series of “Travel” days. Since it was the Chinese New Year, we traveled to China. Andy, our chef, made homemade chicken fried rice, vegetable egg rolls and traditional almond cookies for dessert. Almond cookies are traditionally served on holidays for luck. After our delicious lunch (and much needed rest), we toured 15 most popular destinations in China. YouTube has great programs for such an occasion. The residents very much enjoyed it. The scenery, the music, the activity in the program captured the attention of almost all of our residents.

Tuesday morning, Pastor Brad from Trinity Lutheran had a guest pastor preach. She was very nice and delivered a good sermon.

Wednesdays are hair and nails day, with most of the morning reserved for our residents to be pampered like at a spa. And, then there was BINGO in the afternoon. After BINGO, we gathered for some hot chocolate and snacks. The residents like to have that social time without the formality of meals. Not everyone will play BINGO, but I can bet on 99% of the residents will partake in snacks.

Thursday, Breakfast Trivia and Exercise again. Trivia topic was Groundhog’s Day. I tried to be clever and do this trivia the day after the actual Groundhog’s Day, but Marilyn put me in my place with her smarty pants answers. During exercise, Becky put on some great Swing music and we pretended we were part of the band. I asked David if he wanted to dance, he quickly declined. Must have been tired out by therapy. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

Thursday afternoon the residents went bowling. So much fun watching how excited they got whenever the pins were knocked down. A big thank you to Christa and Emma for hosting bowling while I was needed downstairs, but their pictures say thousands of words!

To end the week, we had a busy Friday morning. First was exercise; we did the hokey pokey and kicked the beach ball around. After that, Beverlye Thompson held our monthly Resident Council Meeting. A good turnout and good feedback from all who joined. We enjoyed coffee and made a new friend with the introduction of a new resident. To finish out the day, it was popcorn and John Wayne in McClintock. I was very happy to see that the movie was favored more than last week’s choice. So, westerns (and John Wayne) are a huge hit! Hurray.

We have ten days until Valentine’s Day. If you would like to send our residents any valentines, please bring them to Ashley at the front desk. Have a safe weekend and a very pleasant week.

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director