Boyceville FFA competes in district leadership development, MS quiz bowl team takes first

MONDOVI — On January 26th, nine Boyceville FFA members participated in the Wisconsin FFA District Leadership Development Events held in Mondovi.

Sophomores Parker Coombs and Ali McRoberts, competed in discussion meet for their first time. Coombs placed fourth out of eleven. Coombs, McRoberts and fellow panel members discussed various topics ranging from how the pandemic created challenges for agriculture education and FFA to how FFA chapters can improve their effectiveness at recruiting and retaining new members.

Sophomore Rylan Erickson and freshman Abby Bauer both competed in the employment skills contest and did well.

The middle school quiz bowl team did outstanding taking first place and is advancing to the sectional LDE contest on March 9th in Mondovi. Members of the middle school quiz bowl team are Jace Traxler, Gretta Guy, Avery Iverson, Bella Poppenberg, and Nautika Valdez.