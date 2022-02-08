Glenwood City school board candidates answer questions

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — There are eight individuals running for the three open seats on the Glenwood City School Board this spring.

Due to the large number, a primary will be held on Tuesday, February 15. The six candidates that receive the most votes in the primary will appear on the April 5 spring ballot.

Incumbents Steve Davis and Sally Standaert are being challenged by Carrie Klatt, Nicole Miller, Amy Dopkins, Cindy Drury, Nate Simmons and Chuckie DeSmith.

The Tribune Press Reporter in conjunction with the School District of Glenwood City developed four questions that were then sent to each of the candidates.

The responses of four of the candidates – Drury, Dopkins, Simmons and DeSmith – appear below. Candidate responses will also be posted on the school district’s website and social media pages.

Answers from Davis, Klatt, Standaert and Miller appeared in last week’s issue of the Tribune Press Reporter.

Cindy Drury

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

Glenwood City is where I grew-up and is where I currently live with my husband and 2 children. Both of my children are active within the school district and community which has led me to stay involved with the community and school as well. I have a willingness to listen and a drive to move forward in a positive way setting goals for the district. My focus will be on student achievement and success.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

First important step is to carefully listen, making sure that all perspectives are heard. Consider all sides and voices, even if you had not thought of them previously. Search for the facts, taking the emotions out of the topic or discussion. Then coming to a resolution that best meets the needs of the students, faculty, administration, or community.

Example would be to go around the room to make sure all voices are given the opportunity to be heard, ask follow-up questions if things seem uncertain. List out the facts and make a decision based on the facts.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

Communication is key! Within the last year, the Superintendent has been emailing a general summary of school board notes to parents via email following school board meetings. This has provided a general summary of discussions that as a parent has helped me stay in the loop. I would like to see this continue. It’s also nice to have that communication directly from the superintendent.

Continue to have the school board information, meeting notes, dates, etc. posted on the school website.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

Yes. This type of setting is NOT about winning, it’s about bringing your perspective and ideas to the table, sharing ideas and facts, to make the best decision for our school community. If the board takes the time to listen to all the board members’ perspectives and the decision of the vote was opposite of what I voted, I would remain curious in learning more, and possibly understanding something that I didn’t think of previously.

Amy Dopkins

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

I have worked in the past at Glenwood City School District as a substitute teacher, long-term substitute teacher, paraprofessional substitute, JV volleyball coach, C and JV basketball coach, and long-term administrative secretary substitute. In a volunteer aspect, I am the Glenwood City Basketball Club Treasurer and have coached travel league girls’ youth basketball. In these positions, I have been able to witness the good and the bad that is present in our school district. I see the challenges our teachers and students face on a day-to-day basis as well as the successes. I believe we should help when help is needed if we are able. I am running for school board because I believe there are issues that are not being addressed by our current school board and administration.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

When you are confronted with a difference of opinions, I believe having a good dialogue back and forth with ALL parties involved to be of the utmost importance. It is good to see other sides of the topic at hand, not just your own ideas. Being a small business owner, I am continually working with customers, suppliers, delivery drivers, salespeople, neighbors, other business owners, employees, and contractors to make sure all operations go smoothly. Communication is KEY!

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

I would begin with having meaningful interactions with community members when they communicate their concerns, whether it be in an email, in person, or at community comments during board meetings. When citizens come to the school board meetings with their concerns, they need to know their voice matters. Having been a substitute teacher in the school district I feel very comfortable talking with staff members and students about items they have concerns about. I also would be taking time to sit in some classrooms to observe personally the challenges facing our teachers and to build a rapport to help them help our children be successful.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

It Depends on how strongly I disagree. Not everyone sees everything in the same light. I am confident that a healthy school board will sometimes have differing opinions. Those that vote for a decision that I do not agree with should own their decision just as I would own mine. I can agree to disagree.

Chuckie DeSmith

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

I have 30+ years of experience working at and managing a food plant, which has consisted of managing budgets, people, conflict and difficult situations, and constantly changing schedules and demands in an ever-changing work environment.

Personality – I have no hidden agenda for my desire to be part of the Glenwood City School Board. I simply want a closer role into the deciding factors for what’s best for the community, the school, and most of all, the kids.

My wife and I were both born and raised in the Glenwood City area and went to school here. We have a large family with children ranging in age from 15-23, therefore, have been active in the school system a long time. I have also coached and been actively and closely involved with the staff and faculty.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

My experiences at work have consisted of being part of union/company contract negotiations. I have dealt with vendors not being able to deliver materials; thereby causing shutdowns, customers asking for demands that were not possible and many more such scenarios. I have managed these without losing valued customers and in most cases been able to meet their needs.

I have managed through personnel conflicts by having face-to-face, sometimes difficult, open discussions, in effort to make sure all involved fully understand each other’s opinion and/or beliefs, feel heard and understood, working toward the goal of resolving the conflict. We use this same methodology with our family. Open, honest, transparent communication is a necessity and key element of success.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

I think the current emails to parents has been a great addition for open communication and think we could expand on that by utilizing more social media, as that tends to be the largest pipeline for communication today –both good and bad.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

Yes, I believe that we all have a right to our own opinions and beliefs. I believe that as long as we have an opportunity to voice our thoughts and concerns, be heard and understood, followed by open discussion of the pros and cons regarding the direction the board is taking, then I can support that. Ultimately, we all have different personalities and backgrounds and believe there are times we have to agree to disagree, yet still support the ultimate decision and direction.

Nate Simmons

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

Between serving in the U.S.A.F. and working in the fast pace, high stress environment that is product qualification testing I feel I am uniquely qualified to quickly assess complex issues and make sound decisions.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

In a leadership position you are obligated to listen to all parties involved, keep your focus on long term goals, not make emotional decisions, do your best to resist political/personal pressures, and cast your vote as it aligns with your principals. I believe I accomplished this during my time on the school board during 2020-2021.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

I would like to see a liaison appointed to field general questions, via email or phone, from parents and community members who don’t always have the time to attend board meetings. Also I think we as a school board could use some training on what information can be shared with the general public and what can not. This is not always apparent when serving on the board and I believe it stifles communication with community members

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

I could and I have. The board speaks in one voice. Whether you agree or disagree with the final decision the board operates as a cohesive team. It’s part of the democratic process.