Glenwood City School board candidates answer questions

GLENWOOD CITY — There are eight individuals running for the three open seats on the Glenwood City School Board this spring.

Due to the large number, a primary will be held on Tuesday, February 15. The six candidates that receive the most votes in the primary will appear on the April 5 spring ballot.

Incumbents Steve Davis and Sally Standaert are being challenged by Carrie Klatt, Nicole Miller, Amy Dopkins, Cindy Drury, Nate Simmons and Chuckie DeSmith.

The Tribune Press Reporter in conjunction with the School District of Glenwood City developed four questions that were then sent to each of the candidates.

The responses of four of the candidates – Davis, Standaert, Klatt and Miller – appear below. Due to space restrictions, the answers from the other four candidates will appear in the February 9th issue of the Tribune Press Reporter. Candidate responses will also be posted on the school district’s website and social media pages.

Steve Davis

Steve Davis, 60, and his wife Beth are the parents of three children, Tanner and Erin (both 21) and Isabel (14). Tanner and Erin are Glenwood City graduates while Isabel is currently a freshman.

Davis, a graduate of Coon Rapids, MN High School, has worked for Westrock in St. Paul for the past 42 years where he serves as a member of the grounds crew.

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

I feel my strong feelings for Glenwood makes me a good candidate for the board. I care about the kids and the community.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

I handle problems with facts and community input.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

By sharing information with the community and staff and recording their answers.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

I would and because I am not a single vote I am part of a whole group and I will support the groups decision.

Carrie Klatt

Carrie Klatt, 45, works as an executive director for Subway Development Offices.

A graduate of Baldwin-Woodville High School, Klatt attended UW-River Falls for Elementary Education for one semester before pursuing an Associates Degree in Human Resource Management form Northwoods Technical College (formerly WITC).

Carrie is married to Tom Klatt, a GCHS graduate. The couple have three children, Brady, Logan and Tessa, all of whom attended Glenwood City Schools.

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

My work in Human Resources, involvement in community and athletic organizations, and being married to a teacher for 17 years provides a diverse perspective. I’m very passionate about education, and believe it’s a lifelong endeavor. I strive to learn something new every day, enhance my critical thinking skills, and help others to learn by sharing what I know in a factual and accurate way.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

When faced with conflict, I try to remove emotion and look at the facts of the situation. Conflict often arises because of emotion, so removing that part allows me to analyze the core problem and find a reasonable solution. In consensus building, I rely heavily on data and facts. In my business, we frequently utilize discounts and coupons. Convincing a store owner to offer a “buy one get one” deal when sales are down is difficult. However, when I can show them data that proving the discount will bring in more customers (thus increasing total sales), it’s much easier to get them to see the benefit.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

In terms of general communication, we need to better utilize our technology options, and provide dedicated platforms so people always know where to find the information they need. I would also like to hold “meet & greet” sessions, giving people an opportunity to share their ideas or concerns, and work together on finding solutions.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

Yes, I believe I could support most board decisions. When 7 unique people are involved in decision making, there will always be differences of opinion. I will always vote for what I believe, and know that my vote might not mirror the majority. However, I recognize the importance of putting forth a unified message, and would back almost any decision of the majority.

Sally Standaert

Sally Standaert, 42, holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology and currently works as an investigator for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Sally is married to Brent Standaert, a Glenwood City graduate and fellow officer with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The couple has two sons, Will (15) and Ben (13), both attend Glenwood City Schools.

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

Since moving to Glenwood City, I have attempted to be an active part of this community through school and community events. With two children that attend GCSD, we want to see them have opportunities to grow and succeed. Taking an active role in the betterment of our school is an important part of the puzzle.

My career in law enforcement has given me tools to listen to many different views and opinions. During my time on the board, I have advocated for increasing the safety of our school and training our staff to be prepared in critical situations.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

To resolve conflict, members need to identify what the problem is and begin to discuss each viewpoint. Members need to be able to have their feelings and opinions heard yet listen to others. Having accurate information is also a key component in resolving conflict.

An example of this is meeting with staff members the previous year to discuss frustrations and ways to improve relationships. I was then able to use my voice on the Board of Education to bridge those relationships and work towards change.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

Communication can only be improved by starting and being willing to have in person conversations. Sitting down together and talking often clears up false or misinformation people have been provided on social media platforms. As a board member, we need to be able to listen to all sides and make the best decision for all students, staff and taxpayers.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

Yes. A board member needs to respectfully voice their opinion but accept and support the group decision. The board needs to move forward in the same direction for the betterment of the district.

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller, 36, is a graduate of Clear Lake High School. She furthered her education following high school and became a licensed massage therapist and also has a background in administrative work.

Nicole is married to Josh Miller, yet another Glenwood City graduate, and together the couple own and operate Miller Sandblasting and Painting.

Miller is also a stay-at-home mother to the couples three children, Dylan (5th grade), Corrie (3rd grade) and Blake (kindergarten).

1. What about your background or educational value or personality make you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

As a business owner, I am cognizant of what it takes to run a business. I believe the public school system needs to be run like a business. The school board, like a business, needs to be held accountable for all decisions made. Employees and customers need to feel you have their best interest at hand in order to bridge that gap of trust. Where there is no trust there is no future no matter what business. I will strive to support all staff throughout the entire school district by allowing open communication with them so they feel they can come to me with concerns. I am very approachable and considerate of others and their point of views. I believe in giving back to our community. Sitting on the school board would be a rewarding way for me to give back to this great community.

2. Share how you approach conflict resolution and consensus building. Provide a specific example.

I approach conflict head on. It is best to take action right away and not let issues get out of control. Miscommunication of deadlines for projects is something we encounter. It is imperative we take care of it as quickly and efficiently as possible or we risk losing business. Taking that extra time to communicate and together come to a unified agreement, is a big win in the business world and very much worth the extra effort put in.

3. How would you improve the communications between the school board (and the school staff and administration) and the general public?

A strong dialogue is critical to the success of GCSD. I will strive to promote a school environment where community members feel welcomed, heard and respected. Rebuilding the trust gap between the school and community is one of my major concerns. Forming a committee of board members and active members within the community would be a great way to develop new strategies of communication to reach as many community members as possible. Letting community members have a voice, I believe, will strengthen the school/community relationship as a whole.

4. Could you support a board decision you did not vote in favor of? Why or why not?

I will uphold a decision passed by a majority vote of my school board colleagues. As a democracy, board members are elected by the citizens of our community. They trust the elected officials and their decisions made while serving on the school board. I will voice my concerns and reasoning for not voting in favor of the decision. Ultimately, working together, whether we agree or disagree, is still working together to continue making GCSD the best it can be.