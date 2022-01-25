Boyceville FFA Attends State Leadership Conference

Andrea Jensen and Olivia Ponath of the Boyceville FFA Chapter attended the Wisconsin Association of FFA Half-Time Leadership Conference held at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, January 14-15, 2022. Over 300 FFA members, advisors and state FFA officers participated. The Half-Time Leadership Conference provides FFA chapter leaders from around the state the opportunity to set goals and prepare for the second half of their year of service in their local FFA chapters. FFA members attended workshops focused on leadership and personal development, membership and chapter development, and opportunities in FFA. They learned about preparing for FFA events and getting involved in community service.

The Half-Time conference is a 35-year tradition for the Wisconsin Association of FFA to bring top FFA leaders from across the state together to learn more about what they can do in their local FFA chapters. This year’s leadership conference was designed and conducted by the 2021-2022 Wisconsin State FFA Officers. The theme of the conference was “FFA Assemble”. “Half-Time is one of the premier leadership conferences in our state and designed by student leaders. It allows FFA chapter leaders to develop their leadership skills, learn more about FFA activities and meet people while having fun,” said Cheryl Zimmerman, State FFA Executive Director. “We are able to provide young people with an excellent experience to develop their leadership skills and get them excited about Agriculture, Agricultural Education and the FFA so they can build their local programs.”

FFA advisors were also busy during the weekend as they attended training sessions in the areas of diversity and inclusion, reenergizing for the second half of the school year, FFA updates and other key topics in agricultural education. Teachers were also involved in the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators (WAAE) Board Meetings and Committee meetings.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA comprised of over 250 local chapters in high schools across the state prepares over 20,000 students for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA activities and programs complement instruction in agriculture education by giving students practical experience in the application of agricultural skills and knowledge gained in classes. FFA’s mission is to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.